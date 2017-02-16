DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
|Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On February 14, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") issued
a news release announcing its results for the fourth quarter and full year
of 2016. The news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is
incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this report shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes
of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or
otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be
incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document
pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
|Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
|(d)
|Exhibits.
|Exhibit
|Number
|Description
|99.1
|News release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated dated February 14,
|2017
Exhibit 99.1
|/
|pressrelease
|Media contact: Investor
|contact:
|Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek
|+1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490
|6319
|michael.jacobsen@diebold.com
|steve.virostek@diebold.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Feb. 14, 2017
DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2016 FOURTH QUARTER, FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS
|*
|Q4 GAAP revenue increased 103.7% to $1.2 billion; full-year GAAP revenue
|increased 37.1% to $3.3 billion
|*
|Q4 GAAP EPS attributable to Diebold Nixdorf was a loss of $1.04, or
|earnings of $0.32 on a non-GAAP basis
|*
|Full-year GAAP EPS attributable to Diebold Nixdorf was a loss of $0.48,
|or earnings of $1.06 on a non-GAAP basis
|*
|Net cash provided by operating activities was $225.7 million in Q4 and
|$39.0 million for the full year; free cash flow was $210.1 million in Q4
|and a use of cash of $0.5 million for the full year
|*
|Results include the impact of the Wincor Nixdorf acquisition, which
|closed Aug. 15, 2016
|*
|Company introduces outlook for 2017
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today
reported its 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results.
"Our fourth quarter profits were in line with our previous guidance.
Additionally, I"m pleased with our strong free cash flow performance during
the period, which is a testament to our collaborative teamwork during the
first full quarter for our newly combined company," said Andy W. Mattes,
chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "Reflecting on 2016, it was a
year of tremendous strategic achievements, in which we took major steps to
accelerate our transformation and reshape our business portfolio while
increasing our scale, power to innovate, geographic footprint and customer
reach.
"For 2017, we are focused on realizing our potential and delivering on our
synergy goals," Mattes continued. "We enter the year leveraging a stronger,
fully aligned global sales force, and a solid solutions portfolio with
ample opportunity to succeed in the dynamic financial and retail markets."
Business Highlights
|*
|Booked an award for 4,000 ATMs and related software with an independent
|ATM deployer in North America, following an earlier award for ProFlex 4
|software licenses and professional services work
|*
|Provided 1,200 new automated teller machines (ATMs) with advanced bill
|payment and contactless functionality to Raiffeisen Bank Group,
|Austria"s largest financial institution
|*
|Awarded an extensive contract for systems, software and services by CB
|Bank in Myanmar to expand its self-service cash offerings throughout the
|country
|*
|Piloting advanced predictive maintenance analytics with Banco Popular,
|the largest bank in Puerto Rico, to increase operational efficiency and
|improve consumer touchpoint visibility
|*
|Initiated a testing program exploring the benefits of beacon technology
|for the future of consumer transactions with Cuscal Limited, Australia"s
|leading independent payment solutions provider
|*
|Won a competitive bid to furnish 1,600 POS terminals and end-to-end
|managed services to a French home improvement retailer
Financial Results of Operations
On Feb. 1, 2016, the company completed the divestiture of its North America
electronic security business to Securitas AB. As a result, North America
electronic security financial results and the gain of the sale are reported
as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, the following
commentary pertains to continuing operations.
On Aug. 15, 2016, the company completed the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf
and, as a result, comparisons to prior periods are materially affected.
Financial results for the fourth quarter and the next several reporting
periods include acquisition-related items that will significantly impact
reported results.
Revenue
Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2016 was $1.2 billion, an increase of
$633.0 million or 103.7% from the prior-year period, and an increase of
104.0% in constant currency, as a result of the acquisition of Wincor
Nixdorf.
Total service revenue increased 90.2%, while total product revenue
increased 122.2%.
Financial self-service revenue increased 66.0%, or 66.5% in constant
currency, driven primarily by the acquisition. Retail revenue was $264.5
million and security revenue was $74.9 million.
Gross Margin
Total gross margin for the fourth quarter 2016 was 18.5%, a decrease of 9.6
percentage points from the fourth quarter 2015. The lower margin was driven
primarily by restructuring charges of $21.4 million and non-routine
expenses of $53.2 million, consisting primarily of acquisition and
integration costs, as well as the impact of purchase accounting. Product
margin decreased by 6.3 percentage points, while service margin decreased
11.4 percentage points.
Operating Margin
Total operating expenses were $307.9 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the
fourth quarter 2016, compared with $146.4 million, or 24.0% of revenue, in
the fourth quarter 2015. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2016
included restructuring charges of $25.2 million and non-routine charges of
$46.4 million, consisting primarily of acquisition and integration costs,
as well as the impact of purchase accounting. The fourth quarter 2015
included restructuring charges of $3.0 million and non-routine expense of
$22.7 million.
Operating profit was $(77.7) million, or (6.2)% of revenue in the fourth
quarter 2016, compared with operating profit of $25.2 million, or 4.1% of
revenue, in the fourth quarter 2015. Non-GAAP operating profit in the
fourth quarter 2016 was $68.5 million, or 5.5% of revenue, compared with
$50.7 million, or 8.3% of revenue, in the fourth quarter 2015.
Income Tax
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was
30.6%, compared with a benefit of 18.3% for the same period of 2015.
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax
Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, net of tax, was $(77.8) million,
or (6.3)% of revenue, in the fourth quarter 2016, compared with net income
attributable to Diebold Nixdorf of $32.6 million, or 5.3% of revenue, in
the fourth quarter 2015.
Net income (loss) was $(73.4) million or (5.9)% of revenue, in the fourth
quarter 2016, compared with net income of $34.3 million, or 5.6%, in the
fourth quarter 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was $105.3 million, or 8.5% of
revenue, in the fourth quarter 2016, compared with $67.9 million, or 11.1%
of revenue, in the fourth quarter 2015.
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow
The company"s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $716.8
million and $353.5 million at
December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively. The company"s
combined notes payable and long-term
debt (Debt Instruments) were $1,798.3 million and $638.2 million at
December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015,
respectively.
The company"s net debt was $1,081.5 million at December 31, 2016, an
increase of $796.8 million from December 31, 2015. The increase in net debt
was primarily attributable to debt incurred for the acquisition of
Wincor Nixdorf. The company"s net debt to capital ratio was 45.3% at
December 31, 2016, and 27.1% at December 31, 2015.
Net cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter 2016 was
$225.7 million, an increase of $71.5 million from the fourth quarter 2015.
Free cash flow in the fourth quarter 2016 was $210.1 million, an increase
of $67.6 million from the fourth quarter 2015.
As previously disclosed, the company paid down $200 million of its U.S.
dollar Term Loan B facility on Nov. 7, 2016.
Full-year 2017 Outlook (continuing operations)
Diebold Nixdorf expects full-year 2017 revenue to be in the range of $5.0
billion to $5.1 billion, net loss in the range of $55 million to $30
million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 million to $470 million.
The company also expects earnings per share of approximately $(0.70) to
$(0.40), or $1.40 to $1.70 on a non-GAAP basis, and a non-GAAP effective
tax rate 1 of approximately 30% for the full year. Restructuring charges
and non-routine expense include M&A and legal fees.
|2017 Outlook
|Total Revenue
|$5.0B - $5.1B
|Net Income (Loss)
|$(55 million) - $(30 million)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$440 million - $470 million
|2017 EPS (GAAP)
|$(0.70) - $(0.40)
|Restructuring
|~ 0.45
|Non-routine (income)/expense
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration
|~ 0.65
|fees
|Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting
|~ 1.90
|adjustments
|Total non-routine (income)/expense
|~ 2.55
|Tax impact of restructuring and non-
|~ (0.90)
|routine
|(income)/expense items
|Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
|$1.40 - $1.70
1 - With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate outlook for 2017, we
are not providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or
corresponding reconciliation because we are unable to predict with
reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated
and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Our
expected non-GAAP tax rate excludes primarily the future impact of
restructuring actions, net non-routine items, acquisition, divestiture and
integration related expenses and purchase accounting fair value
adjustments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various
factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the
aggregate, our future period tax rate calculated and presented in
accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for
additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Overview Presentation and Conference Call
More information on Diebold Nixdorf"s quarterly earnings is available on
Diebold Nixdorf"s Investor Relations website. Andy W. Mattes, chief
executive officer, and Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and
chief financial officer, will discuss the company"s financial performance
during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and
access to the call / webcast are available at http://
www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings . The replay of the webcast can be accessed
on the web site for up to three months after the call.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for
millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.
Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of
cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As
an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial
institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf
delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve
in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that
are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,
adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net investment/
(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and constant
currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating
the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The company uses
these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures,
to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such
performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our
competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in
making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational
goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial
measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps
investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in
our business,
consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The
company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to
investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other
companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the
company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be
calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA
and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating
performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar
companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our
ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working
capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in
light of issuance of our credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024.
For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP
Measures".
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal
revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings
per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking
because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects,"
"could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the
company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks
and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may
affect the company"s results include, among others: the ultimate impact and
outcome of the review of the business combination with Diebold Nixdorf, AG
by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom; the
implementation, ultimate impact and outcome of the domination and profit
and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf, AG including that its
effectiveness may be delayed as a result of litigation or otherwise; the
ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of the company
and Diebold Nixdorf, AG; the ultimate outcome of the company"s pricing,
operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf, AG and the
ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s ability to
successfully launch and operate its joint ventures in China with the Inspur
Group and Aisino Corp.; changes in political, economic or other factors
such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates, recessionary or expansive
trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in
each of the company"s operations; global economic conditions, including any
additional deterioration and disruption in the financial markets, including
the bankruptcies, restructurings or consolidations of financial
institutions, which could reduce our customer base and/or adversely affect
our customers" ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely
impact the availability and cost of credit; the finalization of the
company"s financial statements for the periods discussed in this release;
the acceptance of the company"s product and technology introductions in the
marketplace; competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and
technological developments; changes in the company"s relationships with
customers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business
ventures; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United
States and internationally and the company"s ability to comply with
government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational
failure on the company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully
integrate acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s
strategic initiatives; the company"s ability to maintain effective internal
controls; changes in the company"s intention to further repatriate cash and
cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax
jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes;
unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/
impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments, including
but not limited to the company"s Brazil tax dispute; potential security
violations to the company"s information technology systems; the investment
performance of our pension plan assets, which could require us to increase
our pension contributions, and significant changes in healthcare costs,
including those that may result from government action; the amount and
timing of repurchases of the company"s common shares, if any; and the
company"s ability to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives
and other strategic changes, including its multi-year realignment plan and
other restructuring actions, as well as its business process outsourcing
initiative; and other factors included in the company"s filings with the
SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2015, the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed in connection with
the business combination with Wincor Nixdorf (now known as Diebold Nixdorf,
AG) and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should
consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements
and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The
company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Fourth Quarter Revenue Summary by Service, Product and Segment
|(Dollars In
|%
|Change
|%
|Millions)
|Change
|Q4
|2016
|Q4
|2015
|Consta-
|Financial
|self-service
|Services
|$
|494.8
|$
|301.7
|64.0 %
|63.6 %
|Products
|395.4
|234.5
|68.6 %
|70.3 %
|Total
|890.2
|536.2
|66.0 %
|66.5 %
|financial
|self-service
|Retail
|Services
|125.2
|-
|N/M
|N/M
|Products
|139.3
|-
|N/M
|N/M
|Total retail
|264.5
|-
|N/M
|N/M
|Security
|Services
|52.0
|51.6
|0.8 %
|(0.4 )%
|Products
|22.9
|22.0
|4.1 %
|5.0 %
|Total
|74.9
|73.6
|1.8 %
|1.1 %
|security
|Brazil other
|13.8
|0.6
|N/M
|N/M
|Total
|$
|1,243.4
|$
|610.4
|103.7 %
|104. %
|revenue
|0
|Revenue
|%
|% Change
|summary by
|Change Constant
|segment
|Currency
|Q4
|2016
|Q4
|2015
|NA
|$
|285.9
|$
|262.7
|8.8 %
|8.8 %
|AP
|165.5
|112.2
|47.5 %
|52.5 %
|EMEA
|617.8
|110.6
|458.6 %
|479. %
|5
|LA
|174.2
|124.9
|39.5 %
|32.4 %
|Total
|$
|1,243.4
|$
|610.4
|103.7 %
|104. %
|revenue
|0
Full-Year Revenue Summary by Service, Product and Segment
|(Dollars In
|%
|Change
|%
|Millions)
|Change
|YTD
|YTD
|Consta-
|12/31/2016
|12/31/2015
|nt
|Financial
|self-service
|Services
|$
|1,504.0
|$
|1,185.0
|26.9 %
|29.5 %
|Products
|1,022.5
|923.7
|10.7 %
|13.8 %
|Total
|2,526.5
|2,108.7
|19.8 %
|22.7 %
|financial
|self-service
|Retail
|Services
|202.5
|-
|N/M
|N/M
|Products
|235.6
|-
|N/M
|N/M
|Total retail
|438.1
|-
|N/M
|N/M
|Security
|Services
|201.4
|209.3
|(3.8 )%
|(3.5 )%
|Products
|72.0
|83.5
|(13.8 )%
|(13. )%
|3
|Total
|273.4
|292.8
|(6.6 )%
|(6.2 )%
|security
|Brazil other
|78.3
|17.8
|N/M
|N/M
|Total
|$
|3,316.3
|$
|2,419.3
|37.1 %
|40.1 %
|revenue
|Revenue
|%
|% Change
|summary by
|Change Constant
|segment
|Currency
|YTD
|YTD
|12/31/2016
|12/31/2015
|NA
|$
|1,118.2
|$
|1,094.5
|2.2 %
|2.5 %
|AP
|470.0
|439.6
|6.9 %
|11.8 %
|EMEA
|1,181.2
|393.1
|200.5 %
|212. %
|9
|LA
|546.9
|492.1
|11.1 %
|14.3 %
|Total
|$
|3,316.3
|$
|2,419.3
|37.1 %
|40.1 %
|revenue
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
|Q4
|2016
|Q4
|2015
|YTD
|12/31/2016
|YTD
|12/31/2015
|Net sales
|Services
|$
|672.0
|$
|353.3
|$
|1,907.9
|$
|1,394.2
|Products
|571.4
|257.1
|1,408.4
|1,025.1
|Total
|1,243.4
|610.4
|3,316.3
|2,419.3
|Cost of sales
|Services
|520.5
|233.5
|1,373.1
|932.8
|Products
|492.7
|205.3
|1,221.5
|834.5
|Total
|1,013.2
|438.8
|2,594.6
|1,767.3
|Gross profit
|230.2
|171.6
|721.7
|652.0
|Gross margin
|18.5 %
|28.1 %
|21.8 %
|26.9 %
|Operating
|expenses
|Selling and
|254.8
|125.0
|761.2
|488.2
|administrative
|expense
|Research,
|42.8
|20.6
|110.2
|86.9
|development and
|engineering
|expense
|Impairment of
|9.8
|-
|9.8
|18.9
|assets
|Gain (loss) on
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|(0.6 )
|sale of assets,
|net
|Total
|307.9
|146.4
|881.5
|593.4
|Percent of net
|24.8 %
|24.0 %
|26.6 %
|24.5 %
|sales
|Operating profit
|(77.7 )
|25.2
|(159.8 )
|58.6
|(loss)
|Operating margin
|(6.2 )%
|4.1 %
|(4.8 )%
|2.4 %
|Other income
|(expense)
|Interest income
|5.0
|5.4
|21.5
|26.0
|Interest expense
|(33.2 )
|(8.4 )
|(101.4 )
|(32.5 )
|Foreign exchange
|(0.5 )
|(0.8 )
|(2.1 )
|(10.0 )
|gain (loss), net
|Miscellaneous,
|(0.1 )
|5.4
|3.5
|3.7
|net
|Other income
|(28.8 )
|1.6
|(78.5 )
|(12.8 )
|(expense), net
|Income (loss)
|(106.5 )
|26.8
|(238.3 )
|45.8
|from continuing
|operations
|before taxes
|Income tax
|(33.1 )
|(4.9 )
|(67.6 )
|(13.7 )
|(benefit)
|expense
|Income (loss)
|(73.4 )
|31.7
|(170.7 )
|59.5
|from continuing
|operations, net
|of tax
|Income (loss)
|-
|2.6
|143.7
|15.9
|from
|discontinued
|operations, net
|of tax
|Net income
|(73.4 )
|34.3
|(27.0 )
|75.4
|(loss)
|Net income
|4.4
|1.7
|6.0
|1.7
|attributable to
|noncontrolling
|interests, net
|of tax
|Net income
|$
|(77.8 )
|$
|32.6
|$
|(33.0 )
|$
|73.7
|(loss)
|attributable to
|Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated
|Basic weighted-
|75.1
|65.0
|69.1
|64.9
|average shares
|outstanding
|Diluted
|75.1
|65.7
|69.1
|65.6
|weighted-average
|shares
|outstanding
|Amounts
|attributable to
|Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated
|Income (loss)
|$
|(77.8 )
|$
|30.0
|$
|(176.7 )
|$
|57.8
|before
|discontinued
|operations, net
|of tax
|Income (loss)
|-
|2.6
|143.7
|15.9
|from
|discontinued
|operations, net
|of tax
|Net income
|$
|(77.8 )
|$
|32.6
|$
|(33.0 )
|$
|73.7
|(loss)
|attributable to
|Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated
|Basic earnings
|(loss) per share
|Income (loss)
|$
|(1.04 )
|$
|0.46
|$
|(2.56 )
|$
|0.89
|before
|discontinued
|operations, net
|of tax
|Income (loss)
|-
|0.04
|2.08
|0.24
|from
|discontinued
|operations, net
|of tax
|Net income
|$
|(1.04 )
|$
|0.50
|$
|(0.48 )
|$
|1.13
|(loss)
|attributable to
|Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated
|Diluted earnings
|(loss) per share
|Income (loss)
|$
|(1.04 )
|$
|0.46
|$
|(2.56 )
|$
|0.88
|before
|discontinued
|operations, net
|of tax
|Income (loss)
|-
|0.04
|2.08
|0.24
|from
|discontinued
|operations, net
|of tax
|Net income
|$
|(1.04 )
|$
|0.50
|$
|(0.48 )
|$
|1.12
|(loss)
|attributable to
|Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.2875
|$
|0.9625
|$
|1.15
|declared and
|paid per share
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
|12/31/2016
|12/31/2015
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|652.7
|$
|313.6
|Short-term investments
|64.1
|39.9
|Trade receivables, less allowances
|835.9
|413.9
|for doubtful accounts
|Inventories
|737.7
|369.3
|Current assets held for sale
|-
|148.2
|Other current assets
|329.2
|358.7
|Total current assets
|2,619.6
|1,643.6
|Securities and other investments
|94.7
|85.2
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|387.0
|175.3
|Goodwill
|998.3
|161.5
|Intangible assets, net
|772.9
|67.5
|Other assets
|397.8
|109.3
|Total assets
|$
|5,270.3
|$
|2,242.4
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE
|NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Notes payable
|$
|106.9
|$
|32.0
|Accounts payable
|560.5
|281.7
|Current liabilities held for sale
|-
|49.4
|Other current liabilities
|1,157.1
|592.7
|Total current liabilities
|1,824.5
|955.8
|Long-term debt
|1,691.4
|606.2
|Long-term liabilities
|685.5
|244.9
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|44.1
|-
|Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|591.4
|412.4
|shareholders" equity
|Noncontrolling interests
|433.4
|23.1
|Total equity
|1,024.8
|435.5
|Total liabilities, redeemable
|$
|5,270.3
|$
|2,242.4
|noncontrolling interests and equity
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
|YTD 12/31/2016
|YTD 12/31/2015
|Cash flow from
|operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(27.0
|)
|$
|75.4
|Income (loss) from
|143.7
|15.9
|discontinued
|operations, net of tax
|Income (loss) from
|(170.7
|)
|59.5
|continuing operations,
|net of tax
|Adjustments to
|reconcile net income
|(loss) to cash
|provided by operating
|activities:
|Depreciation and
|134.8
|64.0
|amortization
|Impairment of assets
|9.8
|18.9
|Devaluation of
|-
|7.5
|Venezuelan balance
|sheet
|Gain on foreign
|(9.3
|)
|(7.0 )
|currency option and
|forward contracts, net
|Other
|17.5
|11.3
|Cash flow from changes
|in certain assets and
|liabilities, net of
|the effects of
|acquisitions
|Trade receivables
|100.9
|(56.4 )
|Inventories
|124.3
|(51.2 )
|Accounts payable
|(112.1
|)
|57.6
|Refundable income
|(67.3
|)
|(6.3 )
|taxes
|Deferred revenue
|61.6
|(14.7 )
|Deferred income taxes
|(94.6
|)
|(40.1 )
|Certain other assets
|44.1
|(11.5 )
|and liabilities
|Net cash provided by
|39.0
|31.6
|operating activities -
|continuing operations
|Net cash provided
|(10.6
|)
|5.1
|(used) by operating
|activities -
|discontinued
|operations
|Net cash provided by
|28.4
|36.7
|operating activities
|Cash flow from
|investing activities
|Payments for
|(884.6
|)
|(59.4 )
|acquisitions, net of
|cash acquired
|Net investment
|(2.3
|)
|50.6
|activity
|Capital expenditures
|(39.5
|)
|(52.3 )
|Increase in certain
|3.1
|(1.3 )
|other assets
|Net cash provided
|(923.3
|)
|(62.4 )
|(used) by investing
|activities -
|continuing operations
|Net cash provided
|361.9
|(2.5 )
|(used) by investing
|activities -
|discontinued
|operations
|Net cash provided
|(561.4
|)
|(64.9 )
|(used) by investing
|activities
|Cash flow from
|financing activities
|Dividends paid
|(64.6
|)
|(75.6 )
|Net debt borrowings
|958.0
|116.9
|Repurchase of common
|(2.2
|)
|(3.0 )
|shares
|Other
|(9.6
|)
|3.9
|Net cash provided
|881.6
|42.2
|(used) by financing
|activities -
|continuing operations
|Net cash provided
|-
|-
|(used) by financing
|activities -
|discontinued
|operations
|Net cash provided
|881.6
|42.2
|(used) by financing
|activities
|Effect of exchange
|(8.0
|)
|(23.9 )
|rate changes on cash
|Increase (decrease) in
|340.6
|(9.9 )
|cash and cash
|equivalents
|Add: Cash overdraft
|(1.5
|)
|(4.1 )
|included in assets
|held for sale at
|beginning of year
|Less: Cash overdraft
|-
|(1.5 )
|included in assets
|held for sale at end
|of year
|Cash and cash
|313.6
|326.1
|equivalents at the
|beginning of the year
|Cash and cash
|$
|652.7
|$
|313.6
|equivalents at the end
|of the year
Notes for Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that
are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,
adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use) and net investment/
(debt).
|1.
|Profit/loss summary (Dollars in millions):
|Q4 2016
|Q4
|2015
|Rev
|Gro-
|% of
|OPEX
|OP
|%
|of
|Rev
|Gro-
|% of
|OPEX OP
|% of
|ss
|Sal-
|Sal-
|ss
|Sal-
|Sal-
|Pro-
|es
|es
|Pro-
|es
|es
|fit
|fit
|GAAP
|results
|$1,2
|$230 1 %
|$307
|$(77 ( )
|$610
|$171 2
|% $146
|$25. 4 %
|43.4
|.2
|8
|.9
|.7)
|6
|%
|.4
|.6
|8
|.4
|2
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|5
|2
|1
|Restructuring
|-
|2
|(
|) 4
|-
|0
|( )
|3
|1
|2
|6
|.
|3
|.
|.
|5
|.
|5
|.
|5
|4
|.
|6
|0
|2
|Non-routine
|income/expense:
|Phoenix
|trade
|name
|impairment
|-
|-
|( ) 4
|- -
|-
|-
|4
|.
|.
|8
|8
|Software
|impairment
|-
|-
|(
|) 5
|- -
|-
|-
|5
|.
|.
|1
|1
|Venezuela
|divestiture
|-
|-
|0
|(
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|.
|0
|5
|.
|5
|Legal,
|indemnification and
|professional
|fees
|- -
|(
|) 0
|-
|-
|(
|) 4
|0
|.
|4
|.
|.
|1
|.
|2
|1
|2
|Acquisition,divestiture and
|integration
|expenses
|- 0
|(
|) 1
|-
|-
|(
|) 1
|.
|1
|8
|1
|8
|1
|8
|.
|8
|.
|.
|3
|.
|5
|2
|5
|Brazil
|indirect
|tax
|-
|(
|)
|-
|( )
|- (
|)
|-
|( )
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|2
|2
|7
|7
|Wincor
|Nixdorf
|purchase
|accounting
|adjustments
|1 5
|(
|) 7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 5
|1
|4
|. .
|8
|.
|3 3
|.
|2
|9
|Other
|-
|-
|0
|( )
|-
|- -
|.
|0
|2
|.
|2
|Non-routine
|expenses, net
|1
|5
|( ) 9
|- (
|)
|(
|) 2
|1 3
|4
|9
|0
|2
|2
|. .
|6
|.
|.
|2
|.
|3 2
|.
|6
|7
|.
|0
|4
|7
|Non-GAAP
|results
|$1,2
|$304 2
|%
|$236
|$68. 5 %
|$610
|$171 2 %
|$120 $50.
|8
|%
|54.7
|.8
|4
|.3
|5
|.
|.4
|.4
|8
|.7
|7
|.
|.
|5
|.
|3
|3
|1
|YTD
|12/31/2016
|YTD
|12/31/2015
|Rev
|Gro-
|% of
|OPEX
|OP
|%
|of
|Rev
|Gro-
|% of
|OPEX OP
|% of
|ss
|Sal-
|Sal-
|ss
|Sal-
|Sal-
|Pro-
|es
|es
|Pro-
|es
|es
|fit
|fit
|GAAP
|results
|$3,3
|$721 2
|% $881
|$(15 ( )
|$2,4
|$652 2
|% $593
|$58. 2 %
|16.3
|.7
|1
|.5
|9.8)
|4
|%
|19.3
|.0
|6
|.4
|6
|.
|.
|.
|.
|4
|8
|8
|9
|Restructuring
|-
|2
|(
|) 5
|-
|4
|( )
|2
|5
|3
|9
|.
|1
|1
|.
|3
|.
|5
|6
|.
|6
|.
|4
|.
|2
|8
|7
|Non-routine
|income/expense:
|Phoenix
|trade
|name
|impairment
|-
|-
|( ) 4
|- -
|-
|-
|4
|.
|.
|8
|8
|Software
|impairment
|-
|-
|(
|) 5
|- -
|(
|) 9
|5
|.
|9
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1
|1
|1
|Venezuela
|divestiture
|-
|-
|2
|(
|)
|-
|-
|(
|) 9
|.
|2
|9
|.
|3
|.
|.
|7
|3
|7
|Legal,
|indemnification and
|professional
|fees
|- -
|(
|) 5
|-
|-
|(
|) 1
|5
|.
|1
|4
|.
|5
|4
|.
|5
|.
|7
|7
|Acquisition,divestiture and
|integration
|expenses
|- 0
|(
|) 1
|-
|-
|(
|) 2
|.
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|8
|1
|.
|8
|.
|.
|1
|.
|9
|1
|3
|Brazil
|indirect
|tax
|-
|(
|)
|-
|( )
|- 0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|.
|.
|.
|.
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Wincor
|Nixdorf
|purchase
|accounting
|adjustments
|1 9
|(
|) 1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 8
|2
|2
|. .
|9
|8
|2 9
|.
|.
|7
|6
|Other
|-
|( )
|0
|( )
|-
|-
|( ) 0
|0
|.
|0
|0
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|5
|1
|2
|5
|Non-routine
|expenses, net
|1
|9
|( ) 2
|- 0
|(
|) 5
|6 8
|1
|5
|.
|5
|5
|. .
|6
|9
|2
|5
|.
|2 1
|1
|.
|.
|3
|.
|1
|1
|0
|Non-GAAP
|results
|3
|$845 2
|%
|$686
|$158 4 %
|$2,4
|$656 2 %
|$521 $135
|5
|%
|,
|.4
|5
|.7
|.7
|.
|19.3
|.7
|7
|.6
|.1
|.
|3
|.
|8
|.
|6
|3
|4
|1
|2
|.
|5
|Wincor
|Nixdorf
|pro
|forma
|1
|,
|6
|5
|2
|.
|0
|Diebold
|Nixdorf
|pro
|forma
|$4,9
|84.5
Restructuring expenses relate to the multi-year realignment focused on
globalizing the company"s service organization and creating a unified
center-led global organization for research and development, as well as
transforming the company"s general and administrative cost structure.
Restructuring also includes the legacy Wincor Nixdorf Delta Program
designed to hasten the expansion of software and services to further
enhance profitability of the company. Non-routine income/expense relate to
the company"s decision to exit its Venezuela joint venture, non-cash
impairments associated with legacy Diebold software and the Phoenix trade
name following the acquisitions of Wincor Nixdorf and Phoenix Interactive
Design, legal, indemnification and professional fees paid by the company in
connection with ongoing obligations related to prior regulatory
settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor, acquisition and
divestiture fees, including incremental interest related to the debt
incurred prior to closing the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf, and ongoing
interest charges related to the Brazil indirect tax matter. The Wincor
Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred
revenue, inventory and intangible asset charges as management
believes that this is useful information to investors by highlighting the
impact of the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. We
also present Wincor Nixdorf pro forma revenue for the period January 1st -
August 14th 2016 as reported under IFRS and converted into USD based on our
monthly rates. Diebold Nixdorf pro forma reflects the non-GAAP revenue of
Diebold Nixdorf combined with the pre-acquisition IFRS revenue of Wincor
Nixdorf.
2. Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
measures (Dollars in millions):
|Q4
|2016
|Q4
|2015
|YTD
|YTD
|12/31/2016
|12/31/2015
|Net income
|$
|(73.4 )
|$
|34.3
|$
|(27.0 )
|$
|75.4
|(loss)
|Income tax
|(33.1 )
|(4.9 )
|(67.6 )
|(13.7 )
|(benefit)
|expense
|Interest
|(5.0 )
|(5.4 )
|(21.5 )
|(26.0 )
|income
|Interest
|33.2
|8.4
|101.4
|32.5
|expense
|Depreciation
|60.5
|15.7
|134.8
|64.0
|and
|amortization
|EBITDA
|(17.8 )
|48.1
|120.1
|132.2
|Income from
|-
|(2.6 )
|(143.7 )
|(15.9 )
|discontinued
|operations,
|net of tax
|Share-based
|8.0
|1.5
|22.2
|12.4
|compensation
|Foreign
|0.5
|0.8
|2.1
|10.0
|exchange loss,
|net
|Miscellaneous,
|0.1
|(5.4 )
|(3.5 )
|(3.7 )
|net
|Restructuring
|46.6
|3.5
|59.4
|21.2
|expenses
|Non-routine
|67.9
|22.0
|209.5
|55.3
|expenses, net
|Adjusted
|$
|105.3
|$
|67.9
|$
|266.1
|$
|211.5
|EBITDA
|Adjusted
|8.5 %
|11.1 %
|8.0 %
|8.7 %
|EBITDA %
|revenue
|Wincor Nixdorf
|133.0
|pro forma
|Diebold
|$
|399.1
|Nixdorf pro
|forma
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax (benefit)
expense, net interest, and depreciation and amortization expense. We define
Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before the effect of the following items: income
from discontinued operations, net of tax, share-based compensation, foreign
exchange loss, net, other income (expense) miscellaneous, net,
restructuring expense, and non-routine expenses, net as outlined in Note 1
of the non-GAAP measures. These are non-GAAP financial measurements used by
management to enhance the understanding of our operating results. EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our operational
performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that
investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to
be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing
our operating performance with that of similar companies that have
different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our
future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital
requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered
as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results or as
alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of
liquidity in accordance with GAAP. We also present Wincor Nixdorf pro forma
Adjusted EBITDA for the periods January 1st - August 14th 2016 to
facilitate future comparisons. Diebold Nixdorf pro forma reflects the
Adjusted EBITDA of Diebold Nixdorf combined with the pre-acquisition
Adjusted EBITDA of Wincor Nixdorf.
3. Reconciliation of diluted GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS from continuing
operations measures:
|Q4
|2016
|Q4
|2015
|YTD
|YTD
|12/31/2016
|12/31/2015
|Total diluted EPS
|$
|(1.04 )
|$
|0.46
|$
|(2.56 )
|$
|0.88
|from the income
|(loss) from
|continuing
|operations, net
|of tax (GAAP
|measure)
|Restructuring
|0.61
|0.05
|0.85
|0.32
|Non-routine
|(income)/expense:
|Phoenix trade
|0.06
|-
|0.07
|-
|name impairment
|Software
|0.07
|-
|0.07
|0.14
|impairment
|Venezuela
|(0.01 )
|-
|(0.03 )
|0.11
|divestiture
|Venezuela
|-
|-
|-
|0.10
|devaluation
|Legal,
|-
|0.06
|0.08
|0.22
|indemnification
|and professional
|fees
|Acquisition,
|0.24
|0.30
|2.27
|0.34
|divestiture and
|integration
|expense
|Acquisition
|-
|(0.11 )
|(0.13 )
|(0.11 )
|related hedging
|(income)/expense
|Wincor Nixdorf
|0.98
|-
|1.85
|-
|purchase
|accounting
|adjustments
|Brazil indirect
|(0.03 )
|(0.01 )
|(0.02 )
|-
|tax
|Other
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Total non-routine
|1.33
|0.25
|4.17
|0.81
|(income)/expense
|Tax impact
|(0.58 )
|(0.06 )
|(1.38 )
|(0.43 )
|(inclusive of
|allocation of
|discrete tax
|items)
|Total adjusted
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.58
|EPS (non-GAAP
|measure)
|EPS (non-GAAP) -
|$
|-
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.02 )
|$
|0.24
|Discontinued
|Operations
|EPS (non-GAAP) -
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.74
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.82
|Including
|Discontinued
|Operations
Restructuring expenses relate to the multi-year realignment focused on
globalizing the company"s service organization and creating a unified
center-led global organization for research and development, as well as
transforming the company"s general and administrative cost structure.
Restructuring also includes the legacy Wincor Nixdorf Delta Program
designed to hasten the expansion of software and services to further
enhance profitability of the company. Non-routine income/expense relate to
the company"s decision to exit its Venezuela joint venture, a non-cash
impairment associated with legacy Diebold software following the
acquisition of Phoenix Interactive Design, legal, indemnification and
professional fees paid by the company in connection with ongoing
obligations related to prior regulatory settlements, including the cost of
the independent monitor, acquisition and divestiture fees, including
incremental interest related to the debt incurred prior to closing the
acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf, and ongoing interest charges related to the
Brazil indirect tax matter. The Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting
adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred revenue, inventory and
intangible asset charges as management believes that this is useful
information to investors by highlighting the impact of the acquisition of
Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. The tax impact (inclusive of
allocation of discrete tax items) aggregates the tax effects of the
aforementioned adjustments above.
4. Free cash flow/(use) from continuing operations is calculated as follows
(Dollars in millions):
|Q4
|2016
|Q4
|2015
|YTD
|YTD
|12/31/2016
|12/31/2015
|Net cash
|$
|225.7
|$
|154.2
|$
|39.0
|$
|31.6
|provided by
|operating
|activities
|(GAAP
|measure)
|Capital
|(15.6 )
|(11.7 )
|(39.5 )
|(52.3 )
|expenditures
|(GAAP
|measure)
|Free cash
|$
|210.1
|$
|142.5
|$
|(0.5 )
|$
|(20.7 )
|flow/(use)
|(non-GAAP
|measure)
We define free cash flow use as net cash (used) provided by operating
activities less capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow use to be
a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and
investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after
the purchase of property and equipment, can be used for debt servicing,
strategic opportunities, including investing in the business, making
strategic acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet, and paying
dividends.
5. Net debt is calculated as follows (Dollars in millions):
|12/31/2016
|12/31/2015
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term
|$
|716.8
|$
|353.5
|investments (GAAP measure)
|Debt instruments
|(1,798.3
|)
|(638.2
|)
|Net debt (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|(1,081.5
|)
|$
|(284.7
|)
The company"s management believes that given the significant cash, cash
equivalents and other investments on its balance sheet that net cash
against outstanding debt is a meaningful net debt calculation. More than
80% of the company"s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
reside in international tax jurisdictions for all periods presented.
###
PR/17-3812
