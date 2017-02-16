

Exhibit 99.1

















/

pressrelease

Media contact: Investor

contact:

Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek



+1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490

6319

michael.jacobsen@diebold.com

steve.virostek@diebold.com

















FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Feb. 14, 2017

DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2016 FOURTH QUARTER, FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS













*

Q4 GAAP revenue increased 103.7% to $1.2 billion; full-year GAAP revenue



increased 37.1% to $3.3 billion





*

Q4 GAAP EPS attributable to Diebold Nixdorf was a loss of $1.04, or



earnings of $0.32 on a non-GAAP basis





*

Full-year GAAP EPS attributable to Diebold Nixdorf was a loss of $0.48,



or earnings of $1.06 on a non-GAAP basis





*

Net cash provided by operating activities was $225.7 million in Q4 and



$39.0 million for the full year; free cash flow was $210.1 million in Q4



and a use of cash of $0.5 million for the full year





*

Results include the impact of the Wincor Nixdorf acquisition, which



closed Aug. 15, 2016





*

Company introduces outlook for 2017

















NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today

reported its 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

"Our fourth quarter profits were in line with our previous guidance.

Additionally, I"m pleased with our strong free cash flow performance during

the period, which is a testament to our collaborative teamwork during the

first full quarter for our newly combined company," said Andy W. Mattes,

chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "Reflecting on 2016, it was a

year of tremendous strategic achievements, in which we took major steps to

accelerate our transformation and reshape our business portfolio while

increasing our scale, power to innovate, geographic footprint and customer

reach.

"For 2017, we are focused on realizing our potential and delivering on our

synergy goals," Mattes continued. "We enter the year leveraging a stronger,

fully aligned global sales force, and a solid solutions portfolio with

ample opportunity to succeed in the dynamic financial and retail markets."

Business Highlights













*

Booked an award for 4,000 ATMs and related software with an independent



ATM deployer in North America, following an earlier award for ProFlex 4



software licenses and professional services work





*

Provided 1,200 new automated teller machines (ATMs) with advanced bill



payment and contactless functionality to Raiffeisen Bank Group,



Austria"s largest financial institution





*

Awarded an extensive contract for systems, software and services by CB



Bank in Myanmar to expand its self-service cash offerings throughout the



country





*

Piloting advanced predictive maintenance analytics with Banco Popular,



the largest bank in Puerto Rico, to increase operational efficiency and



improve consumer touchpoint visibility





*

Initiated a testing program exploring the benefits of beacon technology



for the future of consumer transactions with Cuscal Limited, Australia"s



leading independent payment solutions provider





*

Won a competitive bid to furnish 1,600 POS terminals and end-to-end



managed services to a French home improvement retailer

















Financial Results of Operations



On Feb. 1, 2016, the company completed the divestiture of its North America

electronic security business to Securitas AB. As a result, North America

electronic security financial results and the gain of the sale are reported

as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, the following

commentary pertains to continuing operations.

On Aug. 15, 2016, the company completed the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf

and, as a result, comparisons to prior periods are materially affected.

Financial results for the fourth quarter and the next several reporting

periods include acquisition-related items that will significantly impact

reported results.

1 of 12



Revenue



Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2016 was $1.2 billion, an increase of

$633.0 million or 103.7% from the prior-year period, and an increase of

104.0% in constant currency, as a result of the acquisition of Wincor

Nixdorf.



Total service revenue increased 90.2%, while total product revenue

increased 122.2%.

Financial self-service revenue increased 66.0%, or 66.5% in constant

currency, driven primarily by the acquisition. Retail revenue was $264.5

million and security revenue was $74.9 million.

Gross Margin



Total gross margin for the fourth quarter 2016 was 18.5%, a decrease of 9.6

percentage points from the fourth quarter 2015. The lower margin was driven

primarily by restructuring charges of $21.4 million and non-routine

expenses of $53.2 million, consisting primarily of acquisition and

integration costs, as well as the impact of purchase accounting. Product

margin decreased by 6.3 percentage points, while service margin decreased

11.4 percentage points.

Operating Margin



Total operating expenses were $307.9 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the

fourth quarter 2016, compared with $146.4 million, or 24.0% of revenue, in

the fourth quarter 2015. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2016

included restructuring charges of $25.2 million and non-routine charges of

$46.4 million, consisting primarily of acquisition and integration costs,

as well as the impact of purchase accounting. The fourth quarter 2015

included restructuring charges of $3.0 million and non-routine expense of

$22.7 million.

Operating profit was $(77.7) million, or (6.2)% of revenue in the fourth

quarter 2016, compared with operating profit of $25.2 million, or 4.1% of

revenue, in the fourth quarter 2015. Non-GAAP operating profit in the

fourth quarter 2016 was $68.5 million, or 5.5% of revenue, compared with

$50.7 million, or 8.3% of revenue, in the fourth quarter 2015.

Income Tax



The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was

30.6%, compared with a benefit of 18.3% for the same period of 2015.

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax

Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, net of tax, was $(77.8) million,

or (6.3)% of revenue, in the fourth quarter 2016, compared with net income

attributable to Diebold Nixdorf of $32.6 million, or 5.3% of revenue, in

the fourth quarter 2015.

Net income (loss) was $(73.4) million or (5.9)% of revenue, in the fourth

quarter 2016, compared with net income of $34.3 million, or 5.6%, in the

fourth quarter 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was $105.3 million, or 8.5% of

revenue, in the fourth quarter 2016, compared with $67.9 million, or 11.1%

of revenue, in the fourth quarter 2015.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow



The company"s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $716.8

million and $353.5 million at



December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively. The company"s

combined notes payable and long-term



debt (Debt Instruments) were $1,798.3 million and $638.2 million at

December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015,

respectively.

The company"s net debt was $1,081.5 million at December 31, 2016, an

increase of $796.8 million from December 31, 2015. The increase in net debt

was primarily attributable to debt incurred for the acquisition of

Wincor Nixdorf. The company"s net debt to capital ratio was 45.3% at

December 31, 2016, and 27.1% at December 31, 2015.

Net cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter 2016 was

$225.7 million, an increase of $71.5 million from the fourth quarter 2015.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter 2016 was $210.1 million, an increase

of $67.6 million from the fourth quarter 2015.

As previously disclosed, the company paid down $200 million of its U.S.

dollar Term Loan B facility on Nov. 7, 2016.

2 of 12



Full-year 2017 Outlook (continuing operations)

Diebold Nixdorf expects full-year 2017 revenue to be in the range of $5.0

billion to $5.1 billion, net loss in the range of $55 million to $30

million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 million to $470 million.

The company also expects earnings per share of approximately $(0.70) to

$(0.40), or $1.40 to $1.70 on a non-GAAP basis, and a non-GAAP effective

tax rate 1 of approximately 30% for the full year. Restructuring charges

and non-routine expense include M&A and legal fees.



















2017 Outlook

Total Revenue

$5.0B - $5.1B

Net Income (Loss)

$(55 million) - $(30 million)

Adjusted EBITDA

$440 million - $470 million

2017 EPS (GAAP)

$(0.70) - $(0.40)

Restructuring

~ 0.45

Non-routine (income)/expense



Acquisition, divestiture and integration

~ 0.65

fees



Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting

~ 1.90

adjustments



Total non-routine (income)/expense

~ 2.55

Tax impact of restructuring and non-

~ (0.90)

routine



(income)/expense items



Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

$1.40 - $1.70

















1 - With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate outlook for 2017, we

are not providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or

corresponding reconciliation because we are unable to predict with

reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated

and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Our

expected non-GAAP tax rate excludes primarily the future impact of

restructuring actions, net non-routine items, acquisition, divestiture and

integration related expenses and purchase accounting fair value

adjustments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various

factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the

aggregate, our future period tax rate calculated and presented in

accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for

additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Overview Presentation and Conference Call

More information on Diebold Nixdorf"s quarterly earnings is available on

Diebold Nixdorf"s Investor Relations website. Andy W. Mattes, chief

executive officer, and Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and

chief financial officer, will discuss the company"s financial performance

during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and

access to the call / webcast are available at http://

www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings . The replay of the webcast can be accessed

on the web site for up to three months after the call.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for

millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.

Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of

cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As

an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial

institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf

delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve

in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net investment/

(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and constant

currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating

the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The company uses

these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures,

to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such

performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our

competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in

making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational

goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial

measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps

investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in

our business,

3 of 12



consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The

company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to

investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other

companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the

company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be

calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA

and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating

performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar

companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our

ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working

capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in

light of issuance of our credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024.

For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP

Measures".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including

statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal

revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings

per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking

because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects,"

"could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the

company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks

and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from

those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may

affect the company"s results include, among others: the ultimate impact and

outcome of the review of the business combination with Diebold Nixdorf, AG

by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom; the

implementation, ultimate impact and outcome of the domination and profit

and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf, AG including that its

effectiveness may be delayed as a result of litigation or otherwise; the

ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of the company

and Diebold Nixdorf, AG; the ultimate outcome of the company"s pricing,

operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf, AG and the

ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s ability to

successfully launch and operate its joint ventures in China with the Inspur

Group and Aisino Corp.; changes in political, economic or other factors

such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates, recessionary or expansive

trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in

each of the company"s operations; global economic conditions, including any

additional deterioration and disruption in the financial markets, including

the bankruptcies, restructurings or consolidations of financial

institutions, which could reduce our customer base and/or adversely affect

our customers" ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely

impact the availability and cost of credit; the finalization of the

company"s financial statements for the periods discussed in this release;

the acceptance of the company"s product and technology introductions in the

marketplace; competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and

technological developments; changes in the company"s relationships with

customers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business

ventures; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United

States and internationally and the company"s ability to comply with

government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational

failure on the company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully

integrate acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s

strategic initiatives; the company"s ability to maintain effective internal

controls; changes in the company"s intention to further repatriate cash and

cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax

jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes;

unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/

impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments, including

but not limited to the company"s Brazil tax dispute; potential security

violations to the company"s information technology systems; the investment

performance of our pension plan assets, which could require us to increase

our pension contributions, and significant changes in healthcare costs,

including those that may result from government action; the amount and

timing of repurchases of the company"s common shares, if any; and the

company"s ability to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives

and other strategic changes, including its multi-year realignment plan and

other restructuring actions, as well as its business process outsourcing

initiative; and other factors included in the company"s filings with the

SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December

31, 2015, the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed in connection with

the business combination with Wincor Nixdorf (now known as Diebold Nixdorf,

AG) and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should

consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements

and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The

company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date of this press release.

4 of 12



Fourth Quarter Revenue Summary by Service, Product and Segment







































































(Dollars In







%

Change

%

Millions)











Change



Q4

2016

Q4

2015



Consta-

Financial













self-service













Services

$

494.8

$

301.7

64.0 %

63.6 %

Products



395.4



234.5

68.6 %

70.3 %

Total



890.2



536.2

66.0 %

66.5 %

financial













self-service













Retail













Services



125.2



-

N/M

N/M

Products



139.3



-

N/M

N/M

Total retail



264.5



-

N/M

N/M

Security













Services



52.0



51.6

0.8 %

(0.4 )%

Products



22.9



22.0

4.1 %

5.0 %

Total



74.9



73.6

1.8 %

1.1 %

security













Brazil other



13.8



0.6

N/M

N/M

Total

$

1,243.4

$

610.4

103.7 %

104. %

revenue











0





























Revenue







%

% Change



summary by









Change Constant



segment









Currency





Q4

2016

Q4

2015





NA

$

285.9

$

262.7

8.8 %

8.8 %

AP



165.5



112.2

47.5 %

52.5 %

EMEA



617.8



110.6

458.6 %

479. %













5

LA



174.2



124.9

39.5 %

32.4 %

Total

$

1,243.4

$

610.4

103.7 %

104. %

revenue











0















































Full-Year Revenue Summary by Service, Product and Segment







































































(Dollars In







%

Change

%

Millions)











Change



YTD



YTD





Consta-





12/31/2016



12/31/2015



nt

Financial













self-service













Services

$

1,504.0

$

1,185.0

26.9 %

29.5 %

Products



1,022.5



923.7

10.7 %

13.8 %

Total



2,526.5



2,108.7

19.8 %

22.7 %

financial













self-service













Retail













Services



202.5



-

N/M

N/M

Products



235.6



-

N/M

N/M

Total retail



438.1



-

N/M

N/M

Security













Services



201.4



209.3

(3.8 )%

(3.5 )%

Products



72.0



83.5

(13.8 )%

(13. )%













3

Total



273.4



292.8

(6.6 )%

(6.2 )%

security













Brazil other



78.3



17.8

N/M

N/M

Total

$

3,316.3

$

2,419.3

37.1 %

40.1 %

revenue









































Revenue







%

% Change



summary by









Change Constant



segment









Currency





YTD



YTD











12/31/2016



12/31/2015





NA

$

1,118.2

$

1,094.5

2.2 %

2.5 %

AP



470.0



439.6

6.9 %

11.8 %

EMEA



1,181.2



393.1

200.5 %

212. %













9

LA



546.9



492.1

11.1 %

14.3 %

Total

$

3,316.3

$

2,419.3

37.1 %

40.1 %

revenue



























































5 of 12



DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)











































































Q4

2016

Q4

2015

YTD

12/31/2016

YTD



















12/31/2015

Net sales

















Services

$

672.0

$

353.3

$

1,907.9

$

1,394.2

Products



571.4



257.1



1,408.4



1,025.1

Total



1,243.4



610.4



3,316.3



2,419.3

Cost of sales

















Services



520.5



233.5



1,373.1



932.8

Products



492.7



205.3



1,221.5



834.5

Total



1,013.2



438.8



2,594.6



1,767.3

Gross profit



230.2



171.6



721.7



652.0

Gross margin



18.5 %



28.1 %



21.8 %



26.9 %

Operating

















expenses

















Selling and



254.8



125.0



761.2



488.2

administrative

















expense

















Research,



42.8



20.6



110.2



86.9

development and

















engineering

















expense

















Impairment of



9.8



-



9.8



18.9

assets

















Gain (loss) on



0.5



0.8



0.3



(0.6 )

sale of assets,

















net

















Total



307.9



146.4



881.5



593.4

Percent of net



24.8 %



24.0 %



26.6 %



24.5 %

sales

















Operating profit



(77.7 )



25.2



(159.8 )



58.6

(loss)

















Operating margin



(6.2 )%



4.1 %



(4.8 )%



2.4 %

Other income

















(expense)

















Interest income



5.0



5.4



21.5



26.0

Interest expense



(33.2 )



(8.4 )



(101.4 )



(32.5 )

Foreign exchange



(0.5 )



(0.8 )



(2.1 )



(10.0 )

gain (loss), net

















Miscellaneous,



(0.1 )



5.4



3.5



3.7

net

















Other income



(28.8 )



1.6



(78.5 )



(12.8 )

(expense), net

















Income (loss)



(106.5 )



26.8



(238.3 )



45.8

from continuing

















operations

















before taxes

















Income tax



(33.1 )



(4.9 )



(67.6 )



(13.7 )

(benefit)

















expense

















Income (loss)



(73.4 )



31.7



(170.7 )



59.5

from continuing

















operations, net

















of tax

















Income (loss)



-



2.6



143.7



15.9

from

















discontinued

















operations, net

















of tax

















Net income



(73.4 )



34.3



(27.0 )



75.4

(loss)

















Net income



4.4



1.7



6.0



1.7

attributable to

















noncontrolling

















interests, net

















of tax

















Net income

$

(77.8 )

$

32.6

$

(33.0 )

$

73.7

(loss)

















attributable to

















Diebold Nixdorf,

















Incorporated



































Basic weighted-



75.1



65.0



69.1



64.9

average shares

















outstanding

















Diluted



75.1



65.7



69.1



65.6

weighted-average

















shares

















outstanding



































Amounts

















attributable to

















Diebold Nixdorf,

















Incorporated

















Income (loss)

$

(77.8 )

$

30.0

$

(176.7 )

$

57.8

before

















discontinued

















operations, net

















of tax

















Income (loss)



-



2.6



143.7



15.9

from

















discontinued

















operations, net

















of tax

















Net income

$

(77.8 )

$

32.6

$

(33.0 )

$

73.7

(loss)

















attributable to

















Diebold Nixdorf,

















Incorporated



































Basic earnings

















(loss) per share

















Income (loss)

$

(1.04 )

$

0.46

$

(2.56 )

$

0.89

before

















discontinued

















operations, net

















of tax

















Income (loss)



-



0.04



2.08



0.24

from

















discontinued

















operations, net

















of tax

















Net income

$

(1.04 )

$

0.50

$

(0.48 )

$

1.13

(loss)

















attributable to

















Diebold Nixdorf,

















Incorporated



































Diluted earnings

















(loss) per share

















Income (loss)

$

(1.04 )

$

0.46

$

(2.56 )

$

0.88

before

















discontinued

















operations, net

















of tax

















Income (loss)



-



0.04



2.08



0.24

from

















discontinued

















operations, net

















of tax

















Net income

$

(1.04 )

$

0.50

$

(0.48 )

$

1.12

(loss)

















attributable to

















Diebold Nixdorf,

















Incorporated



































Cash dividends

$

0.10

$

0.2875

$

0.9625

$

1.15

declared and

















paid per share













































































DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)













































12/31/2016



12/31/2015











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$

652.7

$

313.6

Short-term investments



64.1



39.9

Trade receivables, less allowances



835.9



413.9

for doubtful accounts









Inventories



737.7



369.3

Current assets held for sale



-



148.2

Other current assets



329.2



358.7

Total current assets



2,619.6



1,643.6











Securities and other investments



94.7



85.2

Property, plant and equipment, net



387.0



175.3

Goodwill



998.3



161.5

Intangible assets, net



772.9



67.5

Other assets



397.8



109.3

Total assets

$

5,270.3

$

2,242.4











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE









NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Notes payable

$

106.9

$

32.0

Accounts payable



560.5



281.7

Current liabilities held for sale



-



49.4

Other current liabilities



1,157.1



592.7

Total current liabilities



1,824.5



955.8











Long-term debt



1,691.4



606.2

Long-term liabilities



685.5



244.9











Redeemable noncontrolling interests



44.1



-











Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



591.4



412.4

shareholders" equity









Noncontrolling interests



433.4



23.1

Total equity



1,024.8



435.5

Total liabilities, redeemable

$

5,270.3

$

2,242.4

noncontrolling interests and equity











































6 of 12



DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)



















































YTD 12/31/2016





YTD 12/31/2015



Cash flow from











operating activities











Net income (loss)

$

(27.0

)

$

75.4

Income (loss) from



143.7





15.9

discontinued











operations, net of tax











Income (loss) from



(170.7

)



59.5

continuing operations,











net of tax











Adjustments to











reconcile net income











(loss) to cash











provided by operating











activities:











Depreciation and



134.8





64.0

amortization











Impairment of assets



9.8





18.9

Devaluation of



-





7.5

Venezuelan balance











sheet











Gain on foreign



(9.3

)



(7.0 )

currency option and











forward contracts, net











Other



17.5





11.3













Cash flow from changes











in certain assets and











liabilities, net of











the effects of











acquisitions











Trade receivables



100.9





(56.4 )

Inventories



124.3





(51.2 )

Accounts payable



(112.1

)



57.6

Refundable income



(67.3

)



(6.3 )

taxes











Deferred revenue



61.6





(14.7 )

Deferred income taxes



(94.6

)



(40.1 )

Certain other assets



44.1





(11.5 )

and liabilities











Net cash provided by



39.0





31.6

operating activities -











continuing operations











Net cash provided



(10.6

)



5.1

(used) by operating











activities -











discontinued











operations











Net cash provided by



28.4





36.7

operating activities























Cash flow from











investing activities











Payments for



(884.6

)



(59.4 )

acquisitions, net of











cash acquired











Net investment



(2.3

)



50.6

activity











Capital expenditures



(39.5

)



(52.3 )

Increase in certain



3.1





(1.3 )

other assets











Net cash provided



(923.3

)



(62.4 )

(used) by investing











activities -











continuing operations











Net cash provided



361.9





(2.5 )

(used) by investing











activities -











discontinued











operations











Net cash provided



(561.4

)



(64.9 )

(used) by investing











activities























Cash flow from











financing activities











Dividends paid



(64.6

)



(75.6 )

Net debt borrowings



958.0





116.9

Repurchase of common



(2.2

)



(3.0 )

shares











Other



(9.6

)



3.9

Net cash provided



881.6





42.2

(used) by financing











activities -











continuing operations











Net cash provided



-





-

(used) by financing











activities -











discontinued











operations











Net cash provided



881.6





42.2

(used) by financing











activities











Effect of exchange



(8.0

)



(23.9 )

rate changes on cash























Increase (decrease) in



340.6





(9.9 )

cash and cash











equivalents











Add: Cash overdraft



(1.5

)



(4.1 )

included in assets











held for sale at











beginning of year











Less: Cash overdraft



-





(1.5 )

included in assets











held for sale at end











of year











Cash and cash



313.6





326.1

equivalents at the











beginning of the year











Cash and cash

$

652.7



$

313.6

equivalents at the end











of the year



















































7 of 12



Notes for Non-GAAP Measures



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use) and net investment/

(debt).













1.

Profit/loss summary (Dollars in millions):



























































































































Q4 2016











Q4

2015











Rev

Gro-

% of

OPEX

OP

%

of

Rev

Gro-

% of

OPEX OP



% of



























ss



Sal-







Sal-

ss



Sal-





Sal-





























Pro-

es





es





Pro-

es





es





























fit













fit







GAAP

results







$1,2



$230 1 %

$307



$(77 ( )



$610

$171 2

% $146



$25. 4 %





















43.4

.2

8

.9

.7)

6

%

.4

.6

8

.4

2

.































.





.







.





1































5





2







1







Restructuring







-

2



(

) 4



-



0

( )

3























1



2

6







.



3

.





.



5

.







5



.

5





4



.

6











0











2





















Non-routine



















































income/expense:























Phoenix

trade

name



impairment











-

-



( ) 4





- -





-

-

















4

.























.

8























8



















Software



impairment









-

-



(

) 5



- -



-

-

























5

.























.

1























1





















Venezuela



divestiture









-

-



0

(

)

-

-



-

-





















.

0























5

.

























5

















Legal,





indemnification and





professional

fees











- -



(

) 0





-

-



(

) 4











0

.











4

.









.

1











.

2









1













2











Acquisition,divestiture and





integration

expenses











- 0



(

) 1





-

-



(

) 1







.



1

8











1

8





1



8

.











8

.









.

3











.

5









2













5





Brazil

indirect

tax









-

(

)

-

( )



- (

)

-

( )





















2





2







0





0





.





.







.





.





2





2







7





7



Wincor

Nixdorf



purchase



accounting



adjustments











1 5



(

) 7





-

-



-

-







1 5



1

4



















. .



8

.



















3 3



.

2























9



















Other



-

-



0



( )



-







- -































.

0























2

.

























2



















Non-routine



expenses, net











1

5





( ) 9





- (

)



(

) 2













1 3



4

9







0



2

2





. .



6

.







.



2

.





3 2



.

6







7



.

0









4













7





Non-GAAP

results











$1,2

$304 2

%

$236

$68. 5 %



$610

$171 2 %



$120 $50.

8

%

















54.7

.8

4

.3

5

.



.4

.4

8

.7

7

.































.





5







.





3































3













1

































































































































































































YTD



12/31/2016









YTD



12/31/2015







Rev

Gro-

% of

OPEX

OP

%

of

Rev

Gro-

% of

OPEX OP



% of



























ss



Sal-







Sal-

ss



Sal-





Sal-





























Pro-

es





es





Pro-

es





es





























fit













fit







GAAP

results







$3,3



$721 2

% $881



$(15 ( )



$2,4

$652 2

% $593



$58. 2 %





















16.3

.7

1

.5

9.8)

4

%

19.3

.0

6

.4

6

.































.





.







.





4































8





8







9







Restructuring







-

2



(

) 5



-



4

( )

2























5



3



9





.



1

1





.



3



.





5



6

.





6



.



4









.

2









8













7







Non-routine

























income/expense:























Phoenix

trade

name



impairment











-

-



( ) 4





- -





-

-

















4



.





















.



8





















8



















Software



impairment









-

-



(

) 5



- -



(

) 9

























5



.









9

.









.



1









.

1









1













1







Venezuela



divestiture









-

-



2

(

)

-

-



(

) 9





















.



2









9

.









3



.









.

7













3









7





Legal,





indemnification and





professional

fees











- -



(

) 5





-

-



(

) 1











5



.









1

4









.



5









4

.









5













.

7























7











Acquisition,divestiture and





integration



expenses









- 0



(

) 1





-

-



(

) 2







.



1



1









2

1





6



1



8









1

.









8



.









.

1









.



9









1











3



















Brazil

indirect

tax









-

(

)

-

( )



- 0



-

0





















1







1





.





.





.







.





2





2





3







3















Wincor

Nixdorf



purchase



accounting



adjustments











1 9



(

) 1





-

-



-

-







6 8



2



2

















. .



9



8

















2 9



.



.





















7



6















Other



-

( )



0



( )



-

-





( ) 0



























0



.



0









0

.





.



1



.









.

5





1







2









5







Non-routine



expenses, net











1

9





( ) 2





- 0





(

) 5













6 8



1



5





.



5

5





. .



6



9





2



5

.





2 1



1



.









.

3









.



1









1











0



















Non-GAAP

results









3



$845 2

%

$686

$158 4 %



$2,4

$656 2 %



$521 $135

5

%

















,

.4

5

.7

.7

.



19.3

.7

7

.6

.1

.



























3



.





8







.





6



























3



4













1







2

























.

























5























Wincor

Nixdorf

pro

forma











1









,

























6

























5

























2

























.

























0























Diebold

Nixdorf

pro

forma













$4,9







84.5









































































































Restructuring expenses relate to the multi-year realignment focused on

globalizing the company"s service organization and creating a unified

center-led global organization for research and development, as well as

transforming the company"s general and administrative cost structure.

Restructuring also includes the legacy Wincor Nixdorf Delta Program

designed to hasten the expansion of software and services to further

enhance profitability of the company. Non-routine income/expense relate to

the company"s decision to exit its Venezuela joint venture, non-cash

impairments associated with legacy Diebold software and the Phoenix trade

name following the acquisitions of Wincor Nixdorf and Phoenix Interactive

Design, legal, indemnification and professional fees paid by the company in

connection with ongoing obligations related to prior regulatory

settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor, acquisition and

divestiture fees, including incremental interest related to the debt

incurred prior to closing the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf, and ongoing

interest charges related to the Brazil indirect tax matter. The Wincor

Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred

revenue, inventory and intangible asset charges as management

8 of 12



believes that this is useful information to investors by highlighting the

impact of the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. We

also present Wincor Nixdorf pro forma revenue for the period January 1st -

August 14th 2016 as reported under IFRS and converted into USD based on our

monthly rates. Diebold Nixdorf pro forma reflects the non-GAAP revenue of

Diebold Nixdorf combined with the pre-acquisition IFRS revenue of Wincor

Nixdorf.

2. Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

measures (Dollars in millions):











































































Q4

2016

Q4

2015

YTD



YTD















12/31/2016

12/31/2015



Net income

$

(73.4 )

$

34.3

$

(27.0 )

$

75.4

(loss)

















Income tax



(33.1 )



(4.9 )



(67.6 )



(13.7 )

(benefit)

















expense

















Interest



(5.0 )



(5.4 )



(21.5 )



(26.0 )

income

















Interest



33.2



8.4



101.4



32.5

expense

















Depreciation



60.5



15.7



134.8



64.0

and

















amortization

















EBITDA



(17.8 )



48.1



120.1



132.2

Income from



-



(2.6 )



(143.7 )



(15.9 )

discontinued

















operations,

















net of tax

















Share-based



8.0



1.5



22.2



12.4

compensation

















Foreign



0.5



0.8



2.1



10.0

exchange loss,

















net

















Miscellaneous,



0.1



(5.4 )



(3.5 )



(3.7 )

net

















Restructuring



46.6



3.5



59.4



21.2

expenses

















Non-routine



67.9



22.0



209.5



55.3

expenses, net

















Adjusted

$

105.3

$

67.9

$

266.1

$

211.5

EBITDA

















Adjusted



8.5 %



11.1 %



8.0 %



8.7 %

EBITDA %

















revenue

















Wincor Nixdorf











133.0





pro forma

















Diebold









$

399.1





Nixdorf pro

















forma











































































We define EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax (benefit)

expense, net interest, and depreciation and amortization expense. We define

Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before the effect of the following items: income

from discontinued operations, net of tax, share-based compensation, foreign

exchange loss, net, other income (expense) miscellaneous, net,

restructuring expense, and non-routine expenses, net as outlined in Note 1

of the non-GAAP measures. These are non-GAAP financial measurements used by

management to enhance the understanding of our operating results. EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our operational

performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that

investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to

be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing

our operating performance with that of similar companies that have

different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our

future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital

requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered

as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results or as

alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of

liquidity in accordance with GAAP. We also present Wincor Nixdorf pro forma

Adjusted EBITDA for the periods January 1st - August 14th 2016 to

facilitate future comparisons. Diebold Nixdorf pro forma reflects the

Adjusted EBITDA of Diebold Nixdorf combined with the pre-acquisition

Adjusted EBITDA of Wincor Nixdorf.

9 of 12



3. Reconciliation of diluted GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS from continuing

operations measures:











































































Q4

2016

Q4

2015

YTD



YTD















12/31/2016

12/31/2015



Total diluted EPS

$

(1.04 )

$

0.46

$

(2.56 )

$

0.88

from the income

















(loss) from

















continuing

















operations, net

















of tax (GAAP

















measure)

















Restructuring



0.61



0.05



0.85



0.32

Non-routine

















(income)/expense:

















Phoenix trade



0.06



-



0.07



-

name impairment

















Software



0.07



-



0.07



0.14

impairment

















Venezuela



(0.01 )



-



(0.03 )



0.11

divestiture

















Venezuela



-



-



-



0.10

devaluation

















Legal,



-



0.06



0.08



0.22

indemnification

















and professional

















fees

















Acquisition,



0.24



0.30



2.27



0.34

divestiture and

















integration

















expense

















Acquisition



-



(0.11 )



(0.13 )



(0.11 )

related hedging

















(income)/expense

















Wincor Nixdorf



0.98



-



1.85



-

purchase

















accounting

















adjustments

















Brazil indirect



(0.03 )



(0.01 )



(0.02 )



-

tax

















Other



0.02



0.01



0.01



0.01

Total non-routine



1.33



0.25



4.17



0.81

(income)/expense

















Tax impact



(0.58 )



(0.06 )



(1.38 )



(0.43 )

(inclusive of

















allocation of

















discrete tax

















items)

















Total adjusted

$

0.32

$

0.70

$

1.08

$

1.58

EPS (non-GAAP

















measure)

















EPS (non-GAAP) -

$

-

$

0.04

$

(0.02 )

$

0.24

Discontinued

















Operations

















EPS (non-GAAP) -

$

0.32

$

0.74

$

1.06

$

1.82

Including

















Discontinued

















Operations











































































Restructuring expenses relate to the multi-year realignment focused on

globalizing the company"s service organization and creating a unified

center-led global organization for research and development, as well as

transforming the company"s general and administrative cost structure.

Restructuring also includes the legacy Wincor Nixdorf Delta Program

designed to hasten the expansion of software and services to further

enhance profitability of the company. Non-routine income/expense relate to

the company"s decision to exit its Venezuela joint venture, a non-cash

impairment associated with legacy Diebold software following the

acquisition of Phoenix Interactive Design, legal, indemnification and

professional fees paid by the company in connection with ongoing

obligations related to prior regulatory settlements, including the cost of

the independent monitor, acquisition and divestiture fees, including

incremental interest related to the debt incurred prior to closing the

acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf, and ongoing interest charges related to the

Brazil indirect tax matter. The Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting

adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred revenue, inventory and

intangible asset charges as management believes that this is useful

information to investors by highlighting the impact of the acquisition of

Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. The tax impact (inclusive of

allocation of discrete tax items) aggregates the tax effects of the

aforementioned adjustments above.

4. Free cash flow/(use) from continuing operations is calculated as follows

(Dollars in millions):











































































Q4

2016

Q4

2015

YTD



YTD















12/31/2016

12/31/2015



Net cash

$

225.7

$

154.2

$

39.0

$

31.6

provided by

















operating

















activities

















(GAAP

















measure)

















Capital



(15.6 )



(11.7 )



(39.5 )



(52.3 )

expenditures

















(GAAP

















measure)

















Free cash

$

210.1

$

142.5

$

(0.5 )

$

(20.7 )

flow/(use)

















(non-GAAP

















measure)











































































We define free cash flow use as net cash (used) provided by operating

activities less capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow use to be

a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and

investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after

the purchase of property and equipment, can be used for debt servicing,

strategic opportunities, including investing in the business, making

strategic acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet, and paying

dividends.

5. Net debt is calculated as follows (Dollars in millions):





























































12/31/2016





12/31/2015



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term

$

716.8



$

353.5



investments (GAAP measure)













Debt instruments



(1,798.3

)



(638.2

)

Net debt (non-GAAP measure)

$

(1,081.5

)

$

(284.7

)















































The company"s management believes that given the significant cash, cash

equivalents and other investments on its balance sheet that net cash

against outstanding debt is a meaningful net debt calculation. More than

80% of the company"s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

reside in international tax jurisdictions for all periods presented.

