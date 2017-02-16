DGAP-Adhoc: GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board
2017. február 15., szerda, 21:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GxP German Properties AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board
Berlin, February 15, 2017 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GxP
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the company would like to
The Company will take the necessary measures to nominate a suitable
Contact:
GxP German Properties AG
TEL: +49 (0)30 886 26740
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
GxP German Properties AG
With its headquarters in Berlin, GxP German Properties focuses on the
The company"s website can be accessed at www.gxpag.com
Contact details:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GxP German Properties AG
|Tauentzienstraße 9
|10789 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 88 62 67 40
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 88 62 67 411
|E-mail:
|info@gxpag.com
|Internet:
|http://gxpag.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YCNN8
|WKN:
|A1YCNN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
544943 15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
