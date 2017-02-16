DGAP-Adhoc: GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board

2017. február 15., szerda, 21:00





GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board


15-Feb-2017 / 21:00 CET/CEST


Berlin, February 15, 2017 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GxP
German Properties AG, (ISIN: DE000A1YCNN8, WKN: A1YCNN), Mr. Rainer Schorr,
has informed the company today that he resigns from his position on the
Supervisory Board due to personal reasons with immediate effect.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the company would like to
thank Mr. Schorr for his work for GxP German Properties AG and the good and
constructive cooperation.

The Company will take the necessary measures to nominate a suitable
candidate via a judicial appointment shortly.


Contact:

Franziska Berg

GxP German Properties AG

Europa Center 19.OG

Tauentzienstr.9

D-10789 Berlin

TEL: +49 (0)30 886 26740

FAX: +49 (0)30 886 267411

E-MAIL: info@gxpag.com



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

GxP German Properties AG

With its headquarters in Berlin, GxP German Properties focuses on the
Acquisition, Ownership and Management of office and retail properties in
Germany. The investment strategy focuses on attractive commercial
properties in the Core+/Value add segments in metropolitan regions and
selected mid-sized cities in Germany. The company"s strategy is to leverage
significant appreciation potential through proactive portfolio management
whilst safeguarding sustainable rental revenues at the same time. To this
end, it draws on both its many years of experience in the property market
and its extensive network.

The company"s website can be accessed at www.gxpag.com

GxP German Properties AGKirchhoff Consult AG
Europa Center 19. OGHerrengraben 1
Tauentzienstr. 920459 Hamburg, Germany
10789 Berlin, Germany

TEL.: +49 (0)40 609 186 65
TEL.: +49 (0)30 886 267 40FAX: +49 (0)40 609 186 60
FAX: +49 (0)30 886 267 411E-MAIL: gxp@kirchhoff.de
Language: English
Company: GxP German Properties AG

Tauentzienstraße 9

10789 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 88 62 67 40
Fax: +49 (0)30 88 62 67 411
E-mail: info@gxpag.com
Internet: http://gxpag.com/
ISIN: DE000A1YCNN8
WKN: A1YCNN
