GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board

Berlin, February 15, 2017 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GxP

German Properties AG, (ISIN: DE000A1YCNN8, WKN: A1YCNN), Mr. Rainer Schorr,

has informed the company today that he resigns from his position on the

Supervisory Board due to personal reasons with immediate effect.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the company would like to

thank Mr. Schorr for his work for GxP German Properties AG and the good and

constructive cooperation.

The Company will take the necessary measures to nominate a suitable

candidate via a judicial appointment shortly.



Contact:



Franziska Berg

GxP German Properties AG



Europa Center 19.OG



Tauentzienstr.9



D-10789 Berlin



TEL: +49 (0)30 886 26740



FAX: +49 (0)30 886 267411



E-MAIL: info@gxpag.com





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



GxP German Properties AG

With its headquarters in Berlin, GxP German Properties focuses on the

Acquisition, Ownership and Management of office and retail properties in

Germany. The investment strategy focuses on attractive commercial

properties in the Core+/Value add segments in metropolitan regions and

selected mid-sized cities in Germany. The company"s strategy is to leverage

significant appreciation potential through proactive portfolio management

whilst safeguarding sustainable rental revenues at the same time. To this

end, it draws on both its many years of experience in the property market

and its extensive network.

The company"s website can be accessed at www.gxpag.com

