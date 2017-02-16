DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE"s supervisory board completed again: Acknowledged experts, Frank Hoelzle and Dr Thomas Wetzel, fill vacant posts
Langen, 16 February 2017 - Frank Hoelzle, CEO of care4 AG, Basel, and Dr Thomas Wetzel, specialist lawyer and expert for construction and property law, Zumikon, have been appointed by the district court Frankfurt/Main - registry court - as the new members of DEMIRE"s supervisory board as of 14 February 2017. With the appointment, the court accommodated the request of the executive board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0).
The legal nomination was initiated after Guenther Walcher and Dr Peter Maser had resigned from the supervisory board in January 2017. Guenther Walcher had been a member of the board since 2013 and held a minority stake in DEMIRE until end of 2016. He closely supported the company till the completion of its strategic refocusing in the prior year. Dr Peter Maser was appointed to the supervisory board in 2015 and was a highly appreciated counsellor of the group, given his long-term transaction expertise. For the time being, the two new supervisory board members Frank Hoelzle and Dr Thomas Wetzel hold temporary mandates until the next ordinary annual meeting on 29 June 2017. DEMIRE intends to propose to the shareholders" meeting an extension of the mandates until June 2021.
Frank Hoelzle is a certified economist and CEO of Care4 AG, Basel. In addition to managing its own investments, Care4AG is the management company of Wecken & Cie., which holds a 26.53 % strategic stake in DEMIRE and is the company"s largest single shareholder. Mr. Hoelzle is a highly experienced executive in investment management and member of several advisory and supervisory boards. His many years of experience in the real estate sector and as a member of control committees make him an acknowledged expert for the supervisory board of DEMIRE.
Dr Thomas Wetzel brings vast and long-time experience in the property sector which is relevant for DEMIRE. Being an attorney at law, specialised in real estate law and contract law, he has gained in-depth industry expertise. Prior to being active as a lawyer, he was responsible for property development in Germany at Intershop Holding AG, Zuerich, until 1997, in his most recent position as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. From 1999 to 2016 he acted as Vice President of Swiss Prime Site AG, Olten, the largest stock-listed Swiss real estate company. From 2006 until 2016 he was Chairman of the Investment Committee of the AFIAA Foundation for International Real Estate Investments. AFIAA is an investment vehicle of the Swiss pension fund used for direct international real estate investments, among other countries also in Germany.
The executive and supervisory boards of DEMIRE look forward to working together with Mr. Hoelzle and Dr Wetzel.
