Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG


16-Feb-2017 / 09:21 CET/CEST


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

North Canton, Ohio, United States of America

Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG

February 16, 2017 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Today,
it was mutually agreed that Eckard Heidloff, Chief Executive Officer of
Diebold Nixdorf AG and President and executive officer of Diebold Nixdorf,
Incorporated (the "Corporation" and together with its subsidiaries the
"Diebold Nixdorf Group") will resign from his office as President of the
Corporation and will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer of
Diebold Nixdorf AG on the basis of a mutual agreement concluded with the
supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf AG with effect as of March 31, 2017.

Effective as of April 1, 2017, Dr. Jürgen Wunram, currently Chief Financial
Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG, has been appointed as new Chief Executive
Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG. In addition, as of today, Dr. Jürgen Wunram
will assume the role of a member of the board of directors of the
Corporation and will at the same time serve in the function as Chief
Operating Officer of the Corporation.

Christopher A. Chapman, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation will
assume Jürgen Wunram"s position as management board member and Chief
Financial Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG in addition to his current role at
the Corporation and will, at the same time, resign as a member of Diebold
Nixdorf AG"s supervisory board. Mr. Chapman"s seat as a member of Diebold
Nixdorf AG"s supervisory board shall be filled by Stefan Merz, Senior Vice
President Corporate Strategy and Development, who will resign together with
Alan Kerr, Senior Vice President, Software, from their respective positions
as members of Diebold Nixdorf AG"s management board with effect as of March
31, 2017.

The personnel changes follow the registration of the domination and profitand
-loss transfer agreement (Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag)
between Diebold Nixdorf AG as the controlled entity and Diebold Holding
Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, a German partnership limited by shares
(Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien) whose sole general partner and 100%
shareholder is Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, as the controlling entity, on
February 14, 2017.

North Canton, February 16, 2017

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Notifying Person:

Stephen A. Virostek

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone +1 (330) 490-6319

Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794

stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that
are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These include statements
regarding management"s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or
forecasts for the future including, without limitation, the business
combination with Diebold Nixdorf AG, the effectuation of personnel changes
within the Diebold Nixdorf Group and the consummation of the domination and
profit-and-loss transfer agreement. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and
involve risks and uncertainties because such statements relate to events
and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future;
consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or
implied in the statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance. In addition, risks and uncertainties related to the
domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement include, but are not
limited to, risks associated with appraisal proceedings in relation to the
domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement, the occurrence of any
event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the
termination of the business combination agreement or the domination and
profit-and-loss transfer agreement and risks associated with the impact the
business combination agreement, the personnel changes and the domination
and profit-and-loss transfer agreement and any related litigation may have
on the business and operations of the combined company, including on the
ability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, and
maintain relationships with its suppliers. These risks, as well as other
risks are more fully discussed in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s reports
filed with the SEC and available at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov. Any
forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this document.
Except as required by applicable law, neither Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
nor Diebold Nixdorf AG undertakes any obligation to update or revise
publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.








Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Phone: +1 330 490 6855
Fax: +1 330 490 4450
E-mail: mary.swann@diebold.com
Internet: www.diebold.com
ISIN: US2536511031
WKN: 856244
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE





 
