DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Agreement





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG





16-Feb-2017 / 09:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



North Canton, Ohio, United States of America



Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG



February 16, 2017 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Today,

it was mutually agreed that Eckard Heidloff, Chief Executive Officer of

Diebold Nixdorf AG and President and executive officer of Diebold Nixdorf,

Incorporated (the "Corporation" and together with its subsidiaries the

"Diebold Nixdorf Group") will resign from his office as President of the

Corporation and will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer of

Diebold Nixdorf AG on the basis of a mutual agreement concluded with the

supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf AG with effect as of March 31, 2017.



Effective as of April 1, 2017, Dr. Jürgen Wunram, currently Chief Financial

Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG, has been appointed as new Chief Executive

Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG. In addition, as of today, Dr. Jürgen Wunram

will assume the role of a member of the board of directors of the

Corporation and will at the same time serve in the function as Chief

Operating Officer of the Corporation.



Christopher A. Chapman, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation will

assume Jürgen Wunram"s position as management board member and Chief

Financial Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG in addition to his current role at

the Corporation and will, at the same time, resign as a member of Diebold

Nixdorf AG"s supervisory board. Mr. Chapman"s seat as a member of Diebold

Nixdorf AG"s supervisory board shall be filled by Stefan Merz, Senior Vice

President Corporate Strategy and Development, who will resign together with

Alan Kerr, Senior Vice President, Software, from their respective positions

as members of Diebold Nixdorf AG"s management board with effect as of March

31, 2017.



The personnel changes follow the registration of the domination and profitand

-loss transfer agreement (Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag)

between Diebold Nixdorf AG as the controlled entity and Diebold Holding

Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, a German partnership limited by shares

(Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien) whose sole general partner and 100%

shareholder is Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, as the controlling entity, on

February 14, 2017.



North Canton, February 16, 2017



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



Notifying Person:



Stephen A. Virostek



Vice President, Investor Relations



Telephone +1 (330) 490-6319



Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794



stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that

are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These include statements

regarding management"s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or

forecasts for the future including, without limitation, the business

combination with Diebold Nixdorf AG, the effectuation of personnel changes

within the Diebold Nixdorf Group and the consummation of the domination and

profit-and-loss transfer agreement. Such forward-looking statements are

based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and

involve risks and uncertainties because such statements relate to events

and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future;

consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied in the statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

future performance. In addition, risks and uncertainties related to the

domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement include, but are not

limited to, risks associated with appraisal proceedings in relation to the

domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement, the occurrence of any

event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the

termination of the business combination agreement or the domination and

profit-and-loss transfer agreement and risks associated with the impact the

business combination agreement, the personnel changes and the domination

and profit-and-loss transfer agreement and any related litigation may have

on the business and operations of the combined company, including on the

ability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, and

maintain relationships with its suppliers. These risks, as well as other

risks are more fully discussed in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s reports

filed with the SEC and available at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov. Any

forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this document.

Except as required by applicable law, neither Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

nor Diebold Nixdorf AG undertakes any obligation to update or revise

publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.

