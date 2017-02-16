DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG
2017. február 16., csütörtök, 09:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Agreement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG
February 16, 2017 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Today,
Effective as of April 1, 2017, Dr. Jürgen Wunram, currently Chief Financial
Christopher A. Chapman, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation will
The personnel changes follow the registration of the domination and profitand
North Canton, February 16, 2017
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Notifying Person:
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that
Language:
|English
Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
Phone:
|+1 330 490 6855
Fax:
|+1 330 490 4450
E-mail:
|mary.swann@diebold.com
Internet:
|www.diebold.com
ISIN:
|US2536511031
WKN:
|856244
Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
