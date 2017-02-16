DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in composition of Management Board (Vorstand) and Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat)

Public disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 para. 1
of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation
- MAR)

Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in composition of Management
Board (Vorstand) and Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat)

Paderborn, 16 February 2017

Following the legal prerequisites for the registration of the domination
and profit and loss transfer agreement having been fulfilled and the
agreement been registered on 14 February 2017, the Chairman of the
Management Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG, Eckard Heidloff (60), today agreed
with the Supervisory Board to discontinue his engagement with the company
effective as of 31 March 2017. Half a year after the business combination
with the US corporation Diebold, Heidloff thereby also resigns from his
position as President of the new business Diebold Nixdorf.

"Eckard Heidloff has promoted the transition of his company in a leading
position through many periods of changes. He can look back to an
extraordinary successful record of his work. On behalf of the Supervisory
Board, I express to him my special thanks and my high appreciation of the
work performed", emphasised the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of
Diebold Nixdorf AG, Dr. Alexander Dibelius.

As Heidloff"s successor the Supervisory Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG has
appointed the former Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Chief
Financial Officer Dr. Jürgen Wunram (58). "Jürgen Wunram is the ideal
successor and deeply familiar with all matters of the business operations",
Alexander Dibelius continued.

"With the effectiveness of the domination and profit and loss transfer
agreement, another crucial step was taken towards the combination to a new
strong undertaking in our industry. It is a very good occasion for
transferring my responsibilities to Jürgen Wunram", explained Eckard
Heidloff. Jürgen Wunram is working for Diebold Nixdorf AG since 2007 and
has substantially contributed to the shaping of the company during this
time. In the combined undertaking Diebold Nixdorf, Jürgen Wunram will join
the CEO, Andy Mattes, as the second operationally responsible executive in
the Board of Directors of Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Successor of Jürgen Wunram as chief financial officer will be Christopher
Chapman, who will take this role in addition to his office as CFO of
Diebold Nixdorf Inc. with effect as of 1 April 2017 and who will, for this
purpose, resign as a member of the Supervisory Board. Rainer Pfeil,
currently Senior Vice President Human Resources of Diebold Nixdorf AG, will
be Heidloff"s successor in his capacity as Labour Director, effective 1
April 2017. Alan Kerr and Stefan Merz, who were appointed to the Management
Board with effect of 1 October 2016, will resign from their respective
positions with effect as of 31 March 2017. In light of this and together
with Mr. Heyden and Dr. Näher the Management Board will, in future, consist
of five members. The company will propose to the competent local court to
appoint Stefan Merz (responsible for strategic development at Diebold
Nixdorf Inc.) as successor of Christopher Chapman as member of the
Supervisory Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG.

Responsible person:

Andreas Bruck

Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Vice President Corporate Communications/Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Heinz-Nixdorf-Ring 1

33106 Paderborn

Deutschland / Germany

Tel. +49 5251 693 5200

Fax +49 5251 693 77 5200

Email: andreas.bruck@dieboldnixdorf.com








Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Heinz-Nixdorf-Ring 1

33106 Paderborn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5251 693 30
Fax: +49 (0)5251 693 6767
E-mail: info@wincor-nixdorf.com
Internet: www.wincor-nixdorf.com
ISIN: DE000A0CAYB2, DE000A169QN2
WKN: A0CAYB, A169QN
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
