DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in composition of Management Board (Vorstand) and Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat)





16-Feb-2017 / 09:16 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 para. 1

of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation

- MAR)



Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in composition of Management

Board (Vorstand) and Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat)



Paderborn, 16 February 2017



Following the legal prerequisites for the registration of the domination

and profit and loss transfer agreement having been fulfilled and the

agreement been registered on 14 February 2017, the Chairman of the

Management Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG, Eckard Heidloff (60), today agreed

with the Supervisory Board to discontinue his engagement with the company

effective as of 31 March 2017. Half a year after the business combination

with the US corporation Diebold, Heidloff thereby also resigns from his

position as President of the new business Diebold Nixdorf.



"Eckard Heidloff has promoted the transition of his company in a leading

position through many periods of changes. He can look back to an

extraordinary successful record of his work. On behalf of the Supervisory

Board, I express to him my special thanks and my high appreciation of the

work performed", emphasised the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of

Diebold Nixdorf AG, Dr. Alexander Dibelius.



As Heidloff"s successor the Supervisory Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG has

appointed the former Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Chief

Financial Officer Dr. Jürgen Wunram (58). "Jürgen Wunram is the ideal

successor and deeply familiar with all matters of the business operations",

Alexander Dibelius continued.



"With the effectiveness of the domination and profit and loss transfer

agreement, another crucial step was taken towards the combination to a new

strong undertaking in our industry. It is a very good occasion for

transferring my responsibilities to Jürgen Wunram", explained Eckard

Heidloff. Jürgen Wunram is working for Diebold Nixdorf AG since 2007 and

has substantially contributed to the shaping of the company during this

time. In the combined undertaking Diebold Nixdorf, Jürgen Wunram will join

the CEO, Andy Mattes, as the second operationally responsible executive in

the Board of Directors of Diebold Nixdorf Inc.



Successor of Jürgen Wunram as chief financial officer will be Christopher

Chapman, who will take this role in addition to his office as CFO of

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. with effect as of 1 April 2017 and who will, for this

purpose, resign as a member of the Supervisory Board. Rainer Pfeil,

currently Senior Vice President Human Resources of Diebold Nixdorf AG, will

be Heidloff"s successor in his capacity as Labour Director, effective 1

April 2017. Alan Kerr and Stefan Merz, who were appointed to the Management

Board with effect of 1 October 2016, will resign from their respective

positions with effect as of 31 March 2017. In light of this and together

with Mr. Heyden and Dr. Näher the Management Board will, in future, consist

of five members. The company will propose to the competent local court to

appoint Stefan Merz (responsible for strategic development at Diebold

Nixdorf Inc.) as successor of Christopher Chapman as member of the

Supervisory Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG.



Responsible person:



Andreas Bruck



Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft



Vice President Corporate Communications/Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation

Heinz-Nixdorf-Ring 1



33106 Paderborn



Deutschland / Germany



Tel. +49 5251 693 5200



Fax +49 5251 693 77 5200



Email: andreas.bruck@dieboldnixdorf.com

