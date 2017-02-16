DGAP-AFR: Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.02.2017 / 11:00


Symrise AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017
German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2016/
English: https://www.symrise.com/investors/reports/2016/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2017
German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2017/
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG

Mühlenfeldstraße 1

37603 Holzminden

Germany
