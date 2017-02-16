DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Symrise AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





16.02.2017 / 11:00





Symrise AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017

German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2016/

English: https://www.symrise.com/investors/reports/2016/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2017

German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2017/

English: https://www.symrise.com/investors/reports/2017/





