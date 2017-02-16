DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Symrise AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





16.02.2017 / 11:00





Symrise AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2017

German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2017/

English: https://www.symrise.com/investors/reports/2017/



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 08, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 08, 2017

German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2017/

English: https://www.symrise.com/investors/reports/2017/

