Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


16.02.2017 / 11:00


Symrise AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2017
German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2017/
English: https://www.symrise.com/investors/reports/2017/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 08, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 08, 2017
German: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/berichte/2017/
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG

Mühlenfeldstraße 1

37603 Holzminden

Germany
