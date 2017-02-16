DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. február 16., csütörtök, 11:06





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.02.2017 / 11:06


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2017
German: http://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/veranstaltungen_und_praesentationen/reporting/2017/FY2016.html
English: http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/events_and_presentations/reporting/2017/FY2016.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2017
German: http://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/veranstaltungen_und_praesentationen/reporting/2017/FY2016.html
English: http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/events_and_presentations/reporting/2017/FY2016.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2017
German: http://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/veranstaltungen_und_praesentationen/reporting/2017/h12017.html
English: http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/events_and_presentations/reporting/2017/h12017.html













16.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




545145  16.02.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=545145&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum