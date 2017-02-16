DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG starts negotiations related to Investments or Sale of business area MANUFACTURING

2017. február 16., csütörtök, 12:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Offer/Investment


UET United Electronic Technology AG starts negotiations related to Investments or Sale of business area MANUFACTURING


16-Feb-2017 / 12:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


- Evaluation and Negotiation related to received offers for Letron and
NewTal

- Joint Ventures, Investment or Sale to focus on SYSTEMS Business

- Reduction of Liabilities


Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn,
announces that is has received multiple offers from strategic partners for
investments or takeovers related to parts or the complete Business Area
MANUFACTURING specifically for Letron electronic and NewTal Elektronik +
Systeme. UET has decided to evaluate those offers and start further
negotiations immediately.

UET plans to take decisions and to sign first agreements within the next
two weeks.

With the planned income from this transaction UET will reduce existing
trade liabilities within the operating business and to secure the on-going
development for the SYSTEMS and SERVICE business.

The business area MANUFACTURING today generates 17,0 mn EUR annual revenues
and employs about 70 people.


Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

D-65760 Eschborn

Sebastian Schubert

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com








16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

65760 Eschborn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


545127  16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST






fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=545127&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum