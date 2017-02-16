DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Offer/Investment





UET United Electronic Technology AG starts negotiations related to Investments or Sale of business area MANUFACTURING





16-Feb-2017 / 12:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Evaluation and Negotiation related to received offers for Letron and

NewTal



- Joint Ventures, Investment or Sale to focus on SYSTEMS Business



- Reduction of Liabilities



Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn,

announces that is has received multiple offers from strategic partners for

investments or takeovers related to parts or the complete Business Area

MANUFACTURING specifically for Letron electronic and NewTal Elektronik +

Systeme. UET has decided to evaluate those offers and start further

negotiations immediately.



UET plans to take decisions and to sign first agreements within the next

two weeks.



With the planned income from this transaction UET will reduce existing

trade liabilities within the operating business and to secure the on-going

development for the SYSTEMS and SERVICE business.



The business area MANUFACTURING today generates 17,0 mn EUR annual revenues

and employs about 70 people.



Contact:



UET United Electronic Technology AG



Frankfurter Straße 80-82



D-65760 Eschborn



Sebastian Schubert



Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0



E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com

