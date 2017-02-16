DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG starts negotiations related to Investments or Sale of business area MANUFACTURING
2017. február 16., csütörtök, 12:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Offer/Investment
- Evaluation and Negotiation related to received offers for Letron and
- Joint Ventures, Investment or Sale to focus on SYSTEMS Business
- Reduction of Liabilities
Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn,
UET plans to take decisions and to sign first agreements within the next
With the planned income from this transaction UET will reduce existing
The business area MANUFACTURING today generates 17,0 mn EUR annual revenues
Contact:
Sebastian Schubert
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
545127 16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
