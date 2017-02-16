DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 16, 2017

WUNRAM NAMED DIEBOLD NIXDORF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOINS BOARD OF
DIRECTORS; HEIDLOFF RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, USA and PADERBORN, Germany - Following the registration
of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) announced
Feb. 14, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) today announced two key,
global leadership changes. Dr. Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and
chief integration officer, has been appointed chief operating officer
(COO). Wunram also will join the company"s board of directors. In
addition, Eckard Heidloff, president of Diebold Nixdorf, is resigning from
the company effective March 31.

"I am excited for Juergen to take on this major leadership role. His
experience in management and process improvement will be invaluable as we
shift the company"s integration into high gear," said Andy W. Mattes, chief
executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "Also, I want to personally thank
Eckard for being a crucial partner in making Diebold Nixdorf a reality.
His leadership was paramount in the successful transition of our new
company."

In his role, Wunram"s responsibilities will include integration, IT,
security, quality, indirect procurement, the EMEA business, as well as the
company"s retail business and Aevi subsidiary. He will be based in Germany.
Wunram served as the chief financial officer (CFO) and COO, and a member of
the executive board for Wincor Nixdorf AG, since 2007. In 2013, he was also
appointed deputy CEO for the company. Prior to joining Wincor Nixdorf,
Wunram was a director at McKinsey & Company where he served as a consultant
since 1992. He led McKinsey"s Hamburg office and was a member of the
leadership team for the European High-Tech Sector and Operations Practice.
Wunram has a doctorate in mathematics from the University of Hamburg,
Germany.

Since joining Nixdorf Computer AG in 1983, Heidloff held a series of
leadership positions in both the retail and financial self-service
businesses that played a key role in shaping the company"s success over the
years. He was appointed CFO and COO for Wincor Nixdorf AG in 2004. In
2007, Heidloff was named the company"s president and chief executive
officer. Heidloff has a Diplom Kaufmann in business administration from
the University of Paderborn.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for
millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.
Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of
cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As
an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial
institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf
delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve
in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

