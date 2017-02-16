DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Feb. 16, 2017



WUNRAM NAMED DIEBOLD NIXDORF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOINS BOARD OF

DIRECTORS; HEIDLOFF RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT



NORTH CANTON, Ohio, USA and PADERBORN, Germany - Following the registration

of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) announced

Feb. 14, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) today announced two key,

global leadership changes. Dr. Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and

chief integration officer, has been appointed chief operating officer

(COO). Wunram also will join the company"s board of directors. In

addition, Eckard Heidloff, president of Diebold Nixdorf, is resigning from

the company effective March 31.



"I am excited for Juergen to take on this major leadership role. His

experience in management and process improvement will be invaluable as we

shift the company"s integration into high gear," said Andy W. Mattes, chief

executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "Also, I want to personally thank

Eckard for being a crucial partner in making Diebold Nixdorf a reality.

His leadership was paramount in the successful transition of our new

company."



In his role, Wunram"s responsibilities will include integration, IT,

security, quality, indirect procurement, the EMEA business, as well as the

company"s retail business and Aevi subsidiary. He will be based in Germany.

Wunram served as the chief financial officer (CFO) and COO, and a member of

the executive board for Wincor Nixdorf AG, since 2007. In 2013, he was also

appointed deputy CEO for the company. Prior to joining Wincor Nixdorf,

Wunram was a director at McKinsey & Company where he served as a consultant

since 1992. He led McKinsey"s Hamburg office and was a member of the

leadership team for the European High-Tech Sector and Operations Practice.

Wunram has a doctorate in mathematics from the University of Hamburg,

Germany.



Since joining Nixdorf Computer AG in 1983, Heidloff held a series of

leadership positions in both the retail and financial self-service

businesses that played a key role in shaping the company"s success over the

years. He was appointed CFO and COO for Wincor Nixdorf AG in 2004. In

2007, Heidloff was named the company"s president and chief executive

officer. Heidloff has a Diplom Kaufmann in business administration from

the University of Paderborn.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for

millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.

Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of

cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As

an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial

institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf

delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve

in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



