Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.02.2017 / 13:51


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: February 23, 2017
German: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2016-2017













Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG

Niederkircher Straße 27

54294 Trier

Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com





 
