Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2017

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

