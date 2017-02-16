DGAP-AFR: Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. február 16., csütörtök, 14:08





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.02.2017 / 14:08


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2017
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations













16.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Jenoptik AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




545233  16.02.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=545233&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum