DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Strong Ticketing finish in 2016
2017. február 16., csütörtök, 14:36
DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
PRESS RELEASE
Preliminary figures for the 2016 financial year (1.1. - 31.12.2016)
CTS EVENTIM: Strong Ticketing finish in 2016
Ticketing segment well ahead of original estimate, with 14.1% revenue growth to EUR 395.1 million and normalised EBITDA 17.1% disproportionately higher at EUR 167.3 million / Internet ticketing sales increase by 23.1% / Normalised EBITDA for the CTS Group up 7.4% at EUR 194.5 million
Following a record year in 2015, performance figures in the Live Entertainment segment were lower, as expected, mainly due to fewer major tours. Revenue fell 11.3% to EUR 439.2 million (prior year: EUR 494.9 million). EBITDA came in at EUR 27.2 million (prior year: EUR 38.1 million, down 28.7%).
Live Entertainment"s expected drop in sales and EBITDA was compensated by a strong performance of Ticketing in 2016. One of the reasons for that was the ongoing strong growth momentum in online ticket volume which translated into higher EBITDA on group level. The development of both segments meant that total CTS Group revenue was almost unchanged at EUR 829.9 million (prior year: EUR 834.2 million). However, normalised Group EBITDA climbed 7.4% to EUR 194.5 million (prior year: EUR 181.0 million). In 2016, the normalised EBITDA margin for the Group amounted to 23.4% (prior year: 21.7%). With this positive performance the normalised EBITDA for the CTS Group could be improved to more than the original estimate.
In the current fiscal year, the CTS Group will maintain its growth focus. Continuous enhancements of the CTS platform driven by well diversified content and maximum customer reach will remain the center of action for the groups" management. With the development of innovative products and services, supported by comprehensive data analysis, the CTS Group is able to deliver a constantly growing portfolio to all of its customers. Additionally, the CTS Management will continue to scrutinise inorganic growth opportunities. The management expects the rigorous implementation of this strategy to result in growth fiscal year 2017.
For further information contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-233
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
545261 16.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]