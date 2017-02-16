DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA Supervisory Board establishes Ad Hoc Committee





STADA Supervisory Board establishes Ad Hoc Committee

- Close support for the Executive Board in open-minded talks with investors

Bad Vilbel, February 16, 2017 - In order to help the Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG protect the interests of the Company as efficiently as possible in the current situation, the Supervisory Board has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee of the Supervisory Board. The committee which consists of five members and will be headed by Supervisory Board Chairman Ferdinand Oetker, will ensure a quick and close exchange of information between the two boards and will allow for an efficient decision making process for transactions requiring approval.

The Supervisory Board views the establishment of the committee as an expression of a coordinated approach in the ongoing open-minded talks that the Executive Board is conducting with the full endorsement and support of the Supervisory Board. The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG explicitly welcomes the establishment of the committee and looks forward to a trusting cooperation.

The open-minded talks with the two potential bidders which were announced on February 13, 2017 in an ad hoc update to the ad hoc release on February 12, 2017 are continuing.

