INNA releases a new single called "Gimme Gimme".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr4TMIU9oQ4

This is a fresh new song written by INNA herself with David Ciente ("Dale Papi"
- Lariss), Marco & Seba (Marcel Botezan & Sebastian Barac) who composed most of
INNA"s biggest hits, Breyan Isaac (worked with David Guetta, FloRida, Pitbull)
and Vasile Elena Luminita.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b309acb7-9c67-429d-b287-e31bb
d7536d3.

"I"m excited to release a song that"s so energetic, fresh, a cool sound,
perfect for parties and having fun. I want to thank all the people I"ve worked
with for writing this song: Marco & Seba, Breyan Isaac, David Ciente and Elena
Vasile. It"s such a blessing to collaborate with so many talented people.
Special thanks to my team from my record label Global Records," said INNA.

The song reached 7 million views in two weeks on YouTube.

The video was shot in Mexico, directed by Edward Aninaru who also directed
INNA"s videos "Wow" and "INNDiA" and John Perez, Director of Photography who
worked with Rihanna, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Khaled Mokhtar
as second DoP. He worked with INNA in a lot of video projects: "Be My Lover"
and "We Wanna."

"It"s such a joy and honour to have shot this video in Mexico, one of the
places in this world where I feel so much love from the people. Also, I worked
with friends, people I trust and I appreciate such as Edward Aninaru, John
Perez and Khaled Mokhtar, I want to thank them for their dedication," said the
artist.

INNA is working on new songs that will be released during 2017. She will
release a new single with GGirls early this year (INNA, Antonia, Lariss and
Lori Ciobotaru).

INNA is judge of The Voice Kids Romania that will be broadcast soon on PROTV TV
station from Romania.

She represents AVON in Romania as endorser.

For the first time, this year, INNA will be touring in Brazil and Argentina.

Her songs were on the official soundtrack of films: "Spy" - "Cola Song", "Pitch
Perfect 2" and "Young and Hungry" - Good Time.

"Cola Song" is included in the game "Just Dance".

INNA has more than 2.5 billion views on YouTube and more than 2 million
subscribers on her channel.

More about INNA => http://globalrecords.com/presentations/inna/

