DGAP-News: Global Records announces INNA releases "Gimme Gimme," a fresh new single with official video
BUCHAREST, Romania, 2017-02-16 17:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
INNA releases a new single called "Gimme Gimme".
INNA - Gimme Gimme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr4TMIU9oQ4
This is a fresh new song written by INNA herself with David Ciente ("Dale Papi"
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
"I"m excited to release a song that"s so energetic, fresh, a cool sound,
The song reached 7 million views in two weeks on YouTube.
The video was shot in Mexico, directed by Edward Aninaru who also directed
"It"s such a joy and honour to have shot this video in Mexico, one of the
INNA is working on new songs that will be released during 2017. She will
INNA is judge of The Voice Kids Romania that will be broadcast soon on PROTV TV
She represents AVON in Romania as endorser.
For the first time, this year, INNA will be touring in Brazil and Argentina.
Her songs were on the official soundtrack of films: "Spy" - "Cola Song", "Pitch
"Cola Song" is included in the game "Just Dance".
INNA has more than 2.5 billion views on YouTube and more than 2 million
More about INNA => http://globalrecords.com/presentations/inna/
Download links:
audio
video
cover
