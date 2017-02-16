

Allianz SE: Strong net income and balance sheet





Full-year highlights

* 2016 operating profit up 0.9 percent to 10.8 billion euros, near upper

end of target range



* 2016 net income attributable to shareholders up 4.0 percent on year to

6.9 billion euros



* Solvency II capitalization rises to 218 percent at December 31, 2016

compared to 200 percent one year ago



* Board of Management proposes to raise the dividend further to 7.60 euros

per share from 7.30 euros



* Allianz to launch a share buy-back program worth up to 3 billion euros

* Operating profit target for 2017 is 10.8 billion euros, plus or minus 500

million euros, barring unforeseen events



Fourth-quarter highlights

* 4Q operating profit up 9.3 percent on year to 2.8 billion euros

* 4Q net income attributable to shareholders up 23 percent on year to 1.7

billion euros



* 4Q combined ratio improves to 94.0 percent from 96.2 percent year-ago

* New business margin strong at 2.9 percent in 4Q

* PIMCO third-party net inflows at 5.9 billion euros in 4Q

* 4Q cost-income ratio in Asset Management improves by 1.7 percentage

points to 61.4 percent



Allianz 2016: Another successful year

Allianz Group delivered 10.8 billion euros in operating profit in 2016,

near the upper end of its target range and the fifth consecutive increase

in annual operating results. Net income attributable to shareholders rose

4.0 percent compared to 2015, leading Allianz to raise its dividend further

to 7.60 euros. Allianz will also launch a 12-month share buy-back plan

worth up to 3 billion euros, representing around 4.2 percent of its share

capital. Allianz, Europe"s largest insurer by market value, saw further

progress in implementing its Renewal Agenda in 2016, putting the company

well on track to achieve its 2018 targets.

The Life and Health segment saw the strongest rise in operating profit - up

9.3 percent to 4.1 billion euros - with rising investment results as the

key driver. The new business margin rose to 2.7 percent in 2016 compared to

2.2 percent in 2015, demonstrating Allianz"s ability to implement strategic

changes swiftly and profitably in response to the low interest rate

environment.

The Property and Casualty segment saw operating result ease 4.2 percent in

the year mainly due to weaker investment results, even as its underwriting

performance improved. The segment"s combined ratio, which measures

underwriting profitability, improved 0.3 percentage points to 94.3 percent

due in part to lower claims from natural catastrophes.

The Asset Management segment marked an important milestone as PIMCO

generated two consecutive quarters of third-party net inflows in the second

half of 2016. A 6.1 percent increase of total assets under management (AuM)

to 1,871 billion euros at year-end was mainly due to positive market

effects. A decline in AuM driven fees and performance fees, however, led to

a 4.0 percent decrease in operating profit. Cost discipline led to an

improvement in the cost-income ratio to 63.4 percent from 64.5 percent for

the segment.

"Allianz had a great year in 2016, with efforts invested in our Renewal

Agenda starting to bear fruit. All segments delivered well, thanks to the

engagement of our excellent people, and our robust capital base puts us in

a position of strength," Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz

SE, said.

"The year was filled with surprises, not all of them welcome, that

challenged many assumptions, fueled geopolitical uncertainty and market

volatility, and that make 2017 difficult to predict. Nevertheless, we feel

confident enough to raise our operating profit target range. The group aims

to achieve an operating result of 10.8 billion euros, plus or minus 500

million euros, in 2017, barring unforeseen events, crises or natural

catastrophes," Oliver Bäte stated.



Allianz returns unused capital to shareholders

Allianz SE has decided to launch a share buy-back program with a volume of

up to 3 billion euros as part of a previously announced plan to return

unused capital from the group"s budget for external growth from the period

2014 to 2016. Based on the closing price of 156.85 euros per share on

February, 10, 2017, this would represent approximately 19.1 million shares

or 4.2 percent of share capital.

The share buy-back program is envisaged to start on February 17, 2017 and

last no longer than 12 months. Allianz SE will cancel repurchased shares

and regularly publish updates on the program. The full implementation of

the program as scheduled is subject to a minimum sustainable Solvency II

ratio of 160 percent.



Capital management becomes more flexible

Through capital management, Allianz Group aims for a healthy balance

between an attractive yield and investment in profitable growth. In 2014,

Allianz Group adjusted the payout ratio to shareholders to 50 percent of

net income attributable to shareholders. The Group also set aside 20

percent of net attributable income each year for external growth and aimed

to pay out any unused portion of this budget every three years starting at

the end of 2016.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board have now decided to

simplify Group capital management to make it more flexible. In future, 50

percent of Group net attributable income will still be returned to

shareholders in the form of a regular dividend. Allianz also aims to keep

the regular dividend per share at least at the level paid in the previous

year.

However, Allianz no longer intends to link its budget for external growth

to shareholder pay-outs in a three-year cycle. Rather, half of net income

should be used as deemed appropriate to finance growth, or it will be

returned to shareholders on a flexible basis. This remains subject to a

sustainable Solvency II ratio above 160 percent [I].



Group: Life and Health performance drives 2016 income growth

2016 EPS up 4% to EUR15.14

Operating profit in 2016 rose 0.9 percent compared to one year ago to 10.8

billion euros, near the upper end of the target range. Net income growth

was driven by a 9.3 percent improvement in operating profit in the Life and

Health segment, largely due to an increased investment margin.

The non-operating loss was unchanged compared to one year ago, including

the negative impact from the sale of the South Korean business.

Overall, net income attributable to shareholders grew 4.0 percent to 6.9

billion euros. Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) rose 4.0 percent to 15.14

euros.



Return on equity was at 12.0 percent in 2016 (2015: 12.5 percent), as

capital strength grew faster than earnings.

4Q operating profit up 9.3% to EUR2.8bn

Operating profit increased 9.3 percent to 2.8 billion euros in the fourth

quarter, largely due to a stronger underwriting result in the Property and

Casualty segment, where operating profit rose 16.4 percent.

4Q net income up 23.0%

An improved non-operating result also supported the increase in net income

attributable to shareholders, which rose 23.0 percent to 1.7 billion euros

in the fourth quarter. Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) in the quarter

increased to 3.83 (3.12) euros.

Solvency II capitalization ratio 218% at year-end

The Solvency II capitalization ratio rose to 218 percent at the end of 2016

compared to 200 percent on December 31, 2015. This was primarily due to

operating capital generation and the sale of our Korean life insurance

operations.

2016 management assessment

"Allianz enjoyed a stellar finish in 2016 despite tough market conditions,

leading management to propose another dividend increase. The company

recorded its fifth consecutive rise in annual operating profit, supported

by continued positive developments in all business segments and putting the

group on track to meet its 2018 Renewal Agenda targets," said Dieter

Wemmer, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE.



Property and Casualty insurance: 2016 internal growth stays strong

Full Year 2016 internal growth at 3.1%

In 2016, gross premiums written held steady at 51.5 (51.6) billion euros.

Adjusted for foreign exchange and consolidation effects, internal growth

was strong at 3.1 percent, mostly driven by positive developments in

Turkey, Germany, and at Allianz Worldwide Partners. Operating profit for

2016 eased 4.2 percent to 5.4 billion euros compared to 2015 due to lower

investment income. The combined ratio for the full year improved by 0.3

points to 94.3 percent.

4Q gross premiums written up 2.4%

Gross premiums written rose 2.4 percent to 11.2 billion euros in the fourth

quarter in the segment. Adjusted for foreign exchange and consolidation

effects, internal growth was 3.6 percent, driven by a positive volume

effect of 2.0 percent and a positive price effect of 1.6 percent.

4Q combined ratio better at 94.0%

Operating profit increased 16.4 percent to 1.4 billion euros in the fourth

quarter compared to the same quarter in the previous year in the segment.

The underwriting result improved, benefiting from lower claims from natural

catastrophes and large losses. The combined ratio improved 2.3 percentage

points to 94.0 percent.

4Q management assessment

"Growth improved in Property and Casualty in the quarter with both volume

and price contributing to a better result. Allianz Worldwide Partners and

Turkey helped to drive growth, as did Germany," said Dieter Wemmer. "We are

moving steadily toward our goal of a 94 percent combined ratio by 2018."



Life and Health insurance: 2016 investment margin drives rise in operating

profit

Full Year 2016 shows sustainable gains in new business margin

In Life and Health insurance, operating profit for the year increased 9.3

percent to 4.1 billion euros. This was driven by a higher investment

margin. The targeted shift toward capital-efficient products was reflected

in the rise of the new business margin to 2.7 percent for the full year. As

a result, the value of new business (VNB) rose 21.7 percent to 1.4 billion

euros compared to 2015.

4Q operating profit EUR1.1bn

Operating profit decreased 1.7 percent to 1.1 billion euros compared to the

prior-year quarter in the segment, partly due to increased policyholder

participation in Germany, offset by the higher investment margin in the

United States.

VNB EUR420mn and NBM 2.9% in 4Q

The value of new business (VNB) increased 6.4 percent to 420 million euros

in the quarter. The new business margin remained stable at 2.9 percent. Due

to changes in strategy, premiums shifted to capital-efficient products, but

lower market yields weighed on results.

4Q management assessment

"Allianz is quickly switching toward Life products that can produce better

returns for customers. This strategic shift has benefited Allianz

shareholders as well, as reflected in a new business margin of 2.9 percent

in the last quarter of 2016," said Dieter Wemmer.



Asset Management: PIMCO flows stay positive in 4Q; efficiency improves

Full Year 2016 sees better cost-income ratio

Third-party assets under management (AuM) increased by 85 billion euros in

2016, mostly due to positive market effects. Operating revenues decreased

7.1 percent to 6.0 billion euros, mainly due to lower AuM driven fees,

primarily affected by decreased fee margins. As expected, operating profit

decreased 4.0 percent to 2.2 billion euros in 2016, as a decline in

revenues could only partially be compensated by a reduction of operating

expenses. Lower personnel costs at PIMCO contributed to an overall drop of

8.7 percent in operating expenses in the segment. The cost-income ratio

(CIR) improved to 63.4 percent from 64.5 percent last year.

4Q operating profit at EUR640mn

Operating profit edged higher in the fourth quarter of the year, amounting

to 640 million euros, as falling operating expenses more than compensated

for lower operating revenues in the segment.

CIR at 61.4% in 4Q

The cost-income ratio (CIR) for the segment improved 1.7 percentage points

to 61.4 percent in the quarter as cuts in operating expenses outpaced the

fall in revenues. At PIMCO the cost-income ratio improved to 56.9 percent

(4Q 2015: 60.2 percent).

3P net inflows at EUR1.7bn in 4Q

Compared to September 30, 2016, third-party AuM rose by 34 billion euros to

1,361 billion euros at the end of the fourth quarter, mostly due to

favorable foreign exchange effects. The quarter saw third-party net inflows

of 1.7 billion euros, driven by net inflows of 5.9 billion euros at PIMCO,

partly offset by net outflows of 4.2 billion euros at Allianz Global

Investors.

4Q management assessment

"The PIMCO turnaround is on track as the fourth quarter was the second

consecutive reporting period with positive third-party net inflows. Cost

cuts, especially in variable compensation, helped to make up for revenue

declines and lift operating profit slightly in the quarter," said Dieter

Wemmer.



[I] This represents the management"s current intention and may be revised

in the future. Also, the decision regarding dividend payments in any given

year is subject to specific dividend proposals by the management and

supervisory boards, each of which may elect to deviate if appropriate under

the then prevailing circumstances, as well as to the approval of the annual

general meeting.





Allianz Group - preliminary key figures 4th quarter and fiscal year 2016









4Q 2016

4Q 2015

Total revenues [Euro bn]

30.0

29.7

Property-Casualty [Euro bn]

11.2

10.9

Life/Health [Euro bn]

17.1

17.0

Asset Management [Euro bn]

1.7

1.7

Corporate and Other [Euro bn]

0.2

0.2

Consolidation [Euro bn]

-0.1

-0.1

Operating profit / loss [Euro mn] (1)

2,826

2,586

Property-Casualty [Euro mn]

1,421

1,221

Life/Health [Euro mn](1)

1,083

1,101

Asset Management [Euro mn]

640

637

Corporate and Other [Euro mn]

-302

-368

Consolidation [Euro mn]

-16

-5

Net income [Euro mn]

1,826

1,499

attributable to non-controlling interests [Euro mn]

82

81

attributable to shareholders [Euro mn]

1,744

1,418

Basic earnings per share [Euro]

3.83

3.12

Diluted earnings per share [Euro]

3.83

3.12

Additional KPIs



Group: Return on Equity (3)(4)







Property/Casualty: Combined ratio

94.0%

96.2%

Life/Health: New business margin (5)

2.9%

2.9%

Life/Health: Value of new business[Euro mn](5)

420

395

Asset Management: Cost-income ratio

61.4%

63.0%









12M 2016

12M 2015

Total revenues [Euro bn]

122.4

125.2

Property-Casualty [Euro bn]

51.5

51.6

Life/Health [Euro mn]

64.6

66.9

Asset Management [Euro bn]

6.0

6.5

Corporate and Other [Euro bn]

0.6

0.6

Consolidation [Euro bn]

-0.3

-0.4

Operating profit /loss [Euro mn](1)

10,883

10,735

Property/Casualty [Euro mn]

5,370

5,603

Life/Health [Euro mn] (1)

4,148

3,796

Asset Management [Euro mn]

2,205

2,297

Corporate and Other [Euro mn]

-867

-945

Consolidation [Euro mn]

-23

-16

Net income [Euro mn]

7,250

6,987

attributable to non-controlling interests [Euro mn]

367

371

attributable to shareholders [Euro mn]

6,883

6,616

Basic earnings per share [Euro]

15.14

14.56

Diluted earnings per share [Euro]

15.00

14.55

Dividend per share [Euro]

7.60(2)

7.30

Additional KPIs







Group: Return on Equity (3)(4)

12.0%

12.5%

Property/Casualty: Combined ratio

94.3%

94.6%

Life/Health: New business margin (5)

2.7%

2.2%

Life/Health: Value of new business [Euro mn] (5)

1,448

1,190

Asset Management: Cost-income ratio

63.4%

64.5%



12/31/16

12/31/15







Shareholders" equity [Euro bn](3)

67.3

63.1

Solvency II capitalization ratio(6)

218%

200%

Third-party assets under management [Euro bn]

1,361

1,276

Please note: The figures are presented in millions of Euros, unless

otherwise stated. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up

precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect

the absolute figures.

(1) From the classification of our Korean life business as "held for sale"

in 2Q 2016 until its disposal in 4Q 2016, the total result was

considered as non-operating.



(2) Proposal



(3) Excluding non-controlling interests.

(4) Excluding unrealized gains/losses on bonds net of shadow accounting.

(5) Current and prior year figures are presented excluding effects from the

Korean life business.



(6) Risk capital figures are group diversified at 99.5% confidence level.

Allianz Life US included based on third country equivalence with 150%

of RBC CAL since September 30, 2015. Changed regulatory tax treatment

of German life sector reduced year-end SII capitalization ratio from

200% to 196% on January 1, 2016.



Munich, February 16, 2017

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future

expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on

management"s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown

risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ

materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking

statements.



Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (i) changes of the

general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the

Allianz Group"s core business and core markets, (ii) performance of

financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit

events), (iii) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including

from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv)

mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi)

particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii)

interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates including the

euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations,

including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions, including

related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (xi) general

competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or

global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more

pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.

No duty to update



The company assumes no obligation to update any information or

forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information

required to be disclosed by law.

Other



The figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of

operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial

Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Information is based on preliminary figures. Final results for fiscal year

2016 will be released on March 10, 2017 (publication of the Annual Report).

This is a translation of the German Quarterly and Full Year Earnings

Release of the Allianz Group. In case of any divergences, the German

original is binding.

























