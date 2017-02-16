

Allianz SE has decided to launch a share buy-back program with a volume of

up to EUR 3bn as part of a previously announced plan to return unused

capital from the group"s external growth budget from the period 2014 to

2016. The buy-back program is envisaged to start on February 17, 2017, and

to last no longer than 12 months. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased

shares.

The full implementation of the share buy-back program as scheduled is

subject to maintaining a sustainable Solvency II ratio above 160 percent.

Furthermore, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board have decided

to simplify Group capital management to make it more flexible. Going

forward, Allianz will return capital to its shareholders on a flexible

basis, rather than following a formulaic approach. Return of capital to

shareholders will no longer be coupled to the unused budget for external

growth and a three-year timeframe.

Munich, February 16, 2017

