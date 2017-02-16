DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus Group SE / Key word(s): Statement





Airbus Group SE: Airbus" statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence





16-Feb-2017 / 19:24 CET/CEST





Ad-hoc release, 16 February 2017



Airbus" statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal

Ministry of Defence



Airbus is surprised by today"s press conference by the Austrian Federal

Ministry of Defence raising criminal allegations ("Strafanzeige") against

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, a division of Airbus, and Eurofighter

Jagdflugzeug GmbH, alleging willful deception and fraud linked to the order

for Eurofighter jets back in 2003.



As the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence did not discuss the matter with

Airbus prior to the announcement, the company learned about the allegations

from the media today and is lacking substantial information. We cannot see

any foundation in particular for the allegations of bad faith and fraud.



Airbus asserts that the company is continuing its policy of actively

supporting the authorities in investigating concrete suspicions.



