Ad-hoc release, 16 February 2017

Airbus" statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal
Ministry of Defence


Airbus is surprised by today"s press conference by the Austrian Federal
Ministry of Defence raising criminal allegations ("Strafanzeige") against
Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, a division of Airbus, and Eurofighter
Jagdflugzeug GmbH, alleging willful deception and fraud linked to the order
for Eurofighter jets back in 2003.

As the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence did not discuss the matter with
Airbus prior to the announcement, the company learned about the allegations
from the media today and is lacking substantial information. We cannot see
any foundation in particular for the allegations of bad faith and fraud.

Airbus asserts that the company is continuing its policy of actively
supporting the authorities in investigating concrete suspicions.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In
2015, it generated revenues of EUR64.5 billion and employed a workforce of
around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger
airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader
providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as
Europe"s number one space enterprise and the world"s second largest space
business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and
military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

