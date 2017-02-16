DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Deutsche Rohstoff: Cub Creek and Elster increase value of oil and gas

reserves by 120%



PV 10 of USD 162 million for proved reserves/USD 94 million for probable

reserves



Mannheim/Denver. Cub Creek Energy (CCE) and Elster Oil & Gas (EOG) today

announced that they more than doubled the value of the companies" combined

proved and probable oil & gas reserves from the last update of May, 2016.

The reserves reflect a proved future net income discounted at 10% (PV10) of

USD 162 million combined for both CCE and EOG. Additionally, a respective

probable PV10 of USD 94.1 million was also realized for both companies

combined. Reserve values are based on 12/31/2016 NYMEX Strip Pricing and

were calculated by Ryder Scott (www.ryderscott.com), one of the most

respected reservoir evaluation companies in the US Oil and Gas industry.



The strong increase especially in the value of total proven reserves mainly

resulted from an increase in oil and natural gas prices, a 20% increase in

total proven reserves and higher concentration of working interest realized

by Cub Creek in numerous wells. Furthermore, Cub Creek added additional

drilling locations in August, 2016.



A detailed overview of the reserves can be found on Deutsche Rohstoff"s

website shortly.



Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff, commented: "The team of Cub

Creek and Elster have successfully built a high reserve value in less than

three years. We are positioned to systematically develop these reserves in

the coming months. Based on this success we want to expand and further

grow our US Oil & Gas business."



1 Natural gas is converted to oil equivalent using a factor of 5,600 cubic

feet of natural gas per one barrel of oil equivalent.



Mannheim, 16 February 2017



Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource

projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the

development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals,

such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our

portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.



