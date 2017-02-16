DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of another non-binding expression of interest in takeover bid





16-Feb-2017





Bad Vilbel, February 16, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms that it has

received another legally non-binding conditional expression of interest

regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in

the Company at an indicative takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share.

STADA is still weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest

of the Company. It is not yet possible to foresee whether one or more

takeover offers of the three potential bidders will indeed materialise.

STADA will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible

development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.



