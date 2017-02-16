DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of another non-binding expression of interest in takeover bid

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of another non-binding expression of interest in takeover bid


16-Feb-2017 / 19:53 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bad Vilbel, February 16, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms that it has
received another legally non-binding conditional expression of interest
regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in
the Company at an indicative takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share.
STADA is still weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest
of the Company. It is not yet possible to foresee whether one or more
takeover offers of the three potential bidders will indeed materialise.
STADA will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible
development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.


Contact:

STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-
18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0)
6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de

Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.








16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113
Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506
E-mail: communications@stada.de
Internet: www.stada.de
ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
WKN: 725180, 725184,
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


545393  16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST






