16.02.2017 / 21:46





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / English: February 23, 2017

English: http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-sec&secCat01Enhanced.1_rs=1&secCat01Enhanced.1_rc=10.





