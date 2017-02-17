DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Annual report 2016
2017. február 17., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Media release as of February 17, 2017
Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2016
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2016 annual report
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal 2016 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech"s positioning, the therapeutic areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.
As disclosed in the report, BB Biotech ended the year with a slightly positive total return of 0.3% in CHF and 1.9% in EUR despite the considerable difficulties the past year posed for biotech investors. Its Net Asset Value (NAV) declined by 19.1% in CHF, 17.6% in EUR and 20.6% in USD, which was somewhat better than the benchmark Nasdaq Biotech Index. The performance of BB Biotech"s shares in 2016 largely reflects the dissolution of the discount to NAV. The consolidated and audited accounts show a net loss of CHF 802 mn for fiscal 2016 compared to a net profit of CHF 653 mn in the previous year.
As already announced on January 20, 2017, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.75 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2016. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.
BB Biotech"s annual report 2016 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
b-public AG, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Company profile
Disclaimer
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EPVMJUYHCL
Document title: Media release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|Fax:
|+41 1 267 67 01
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
545123 17.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]