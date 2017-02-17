

Pressemitteilung N 6 / 2017 vom 17.02.2017

MOLOGEN präsentiert auf dem ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium 2017



Berlin, 17. Februar 2017 - Das Biotechnologie-Unternehmen MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200; Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse Prime Standard: MGN) wird ein Poster mit dem Titel "Combination of TLR9 agonists EnanDIM with checkpoint inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy" auf dem 2017 Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium (ASCO SITC) in Orlando, USA (23. - 25. Februar 2017) präsentieren.

Details zum Poster:

Abstract Nummer: 134



Titel: "Combination of TLR9 agonists EnanDIM with checkpoint inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy"

Poster Präsentation: Poster Session B am 24. Februar 2017 von 11.30 - 13 Uhr und 17.30 -18.30 Uhr, Board K4

Weitere Informationen zum ASCO SITC finden Sie unter: http://immunosym.org/.

MOLOGEN AG

MOLOGEN AG ist ein Biotechnologie-Unternehmen, das mit einzigartigen Technologien und Wirkstoffen zu den Wegbereitern auf dem Gebiet der Immuntherapien gehört. Neben dem Schwerpunkt Immunonkologie entwickelt MOLOGEN zudem Immuntherapien zur Behandlung von Infektionskrankheiten.



Die Immuntherapie Lefitolimod (MGN1703) ist das Hauptprodukt des Unternehmens und der "Best-in-Class" TLR9-Agonist. Die Behandlung mit Lefitolimod (MGN1703) führt zu einer breiten und starken Aktivierung des Immunsystems. Aufgrund dieses Wirkmechanismus gilt Lefitolimod (MGN1703) als Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR) und besitzt das Potenzial, in verschiedenen Indikationen eingesetzt zu werden. ISR Lefitolimod (MGN1703) wird zurzeit für die Erstlinien-Erhaltungstherapie bei Darmkrebs (Zulassungsstudie) und kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (randomisierte kontrollierte Studie) entwickelt. Zudem wird ISR Lefitolimod (MGN1703) derzeit in einer erweiterten Phase-I-Studie bei HIV untersucht sowie in einer Phase-I-Kombinationsstudie mit dem Checkpoint Inhibitor Ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)). Neben den Checkpoint Inhibitoren ist Lefitolimod, das sich in einer klinischen Studie Phase III befindet, eines der wenigen marktnahen Produktkandidaten im Bereich der Immunonkologie.

Die Pipeline von MOLOGEN steht für neue innovative Immuntherapien, insbesondere zum Einsatz gegen Krankheiten, für die ein hoher medizinischer Bedarf besteht.

www.mologen.com



Verbandszugehörigkeiten:

Biotechnologieverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (bbb) e.V. | BIO Deutschland e.V. | DECHEMA - Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V. | Deutsche Industrievereinigung Biotechnologie (DIB) | Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft e.V. | Vereinigung deutscher Biotechnologie-Unternehmen (VBU) | Verband Forschender Arzneimittelhersteller e.V. (VFA) | Verband der Chemischen Industrie e.V. (VCI)

MOLOGEN(R), dSLIM(R), EnanDIM(R) und MIDGE(R) sind eingetragene Marken der MOLOGEN AG.





Kontakt



Claudia Nickolaus

Leiterin Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38



Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50



investor@mologen.com



Risikohinweis zu den Zukunftsaussagen

Bestimmte Angaben in dieser Meldung beinhalten zukunftsgerichtete Ausdrücke oder die entsprechenden Ausdrücke mit Verneinung oder hiervon abweichende Versionen oder vergleichbare Terminologien, diese werden als zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen (forward-looking statements) bezeichnet. Zusätzlich beinhalten sämtliche hier gegebenen Informationen, die sich auf geplante oder zukünftige Ergebnisse von Geschäftsbereichen, Finanzkennzahlen, Entwicklungen der finanziellen Situation oder andere Finanzzahlen oder statistische Angaben beziehen, solche in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen. Das Unternehmen weist vorausschauende Investoren darauf hin, sich nicht auf diese Zukunftsaussagen als Vorhersagen über die tatsächlichen zukünftigen Ereignisse zu verlassen. Das Unternehmen verpflichtet sich nicht, und lehnt jegliche Haftung dafür ab, in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren, die nur den Stand am Tage der Veröffentlichung wiedergeben.

























