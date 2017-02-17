DGAP-News: MOLOGEN präsentiert auf dem ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium 2017
2017. február 17., péntek, 08:27
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz
Pressemitteilung N 6 / 2017 vom 17.02.2017
MOLOGEN präsentiert auf dem ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium 2017
Details zum Poster:
Poster Präsentation: Poster Session B am 24. Februar 2017 von 11.30 - 13 Uhr und 17.30 -18.30 Uhr, Board K4
Weitere Informationen zum ASCO SITC finden Sie unter: http://immunosym.org/.
MOLOGEN AG
Die Pipeline von MOLOGEN steht für neue innovative Immuntherapien, insbesondere zum Einsatz gegen Krankheiten, für die ein hoher medizinischer Bedarf besteht.
www.mologen.com
MOLOGEN(R), dSLIM(R), EnanDIM(R) und MIDGE(R) sind eingetragene Marken der MOLOGEN AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-Mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
545413 17.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]