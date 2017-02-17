DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Conference





MOLOGEN to present at ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium 2017

Berlin, 17 February 2017 - The biotechnology company MOLOGEN (ISIN DE0006637200; Frankfurter Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) will present a poster with the title "Combination of TLR9 agonists EnanDIM with checkpoint inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy"



at the 2017 Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium (ASCO SITC) in Orlando, U.S. (23 - 25 February 2017).

Abstract details:

Abstract number: 134



Title: "Combination of TLR9 agonists EnanDIM with checkpoint inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy"

Poster presentation: Poster Session B on 24 February 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5.30 to 6.30 p.m.

For more information on the ASCO SITC 2017 please visit the website http://immunosym.org/.

With new and unique technologies and active substances, the biotech company MOLOGEN is one of the pioneers in the field of immunotherapy. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN also develops immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

The cancer immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company"s lead product and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod (MGN1703) triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. Due to this mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function of the immune system, lefitolimod (MGN1703) can be recognized as an Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be applied to various indications. ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developed for first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal study) and small cell lung cancer (randomized controlled trial). Furthermore, it is also being investigated in an extended phase I study in HIV and a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)). Next to checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod is one of the few product candidates that are in a phase III clinical trial (IMPALA) in the field of immuno-oncology and close to reaching the market.

MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new, innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a high medical need.

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38



Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50



investor@mologen.com

Note about risk for future predictions

Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.