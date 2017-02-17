DGAP-News: MOLOGEN to present at ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium 2017
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Conference
PRESS RELEASE N 6/ 2017 of 02/17/2017
MOLOGEN to present at ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium 2017
Berlin, 17 February 2017 - The biotechnology company MOLOGEN (ISIN DE0006637200; Frankfurter Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) will present a poster with the title "Combination of TLR9 agonists EnanDIM with checkpoint inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy"
Abstract details:
Poster presentation: Poster Session B on 24 February 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5.30 to 6.30 p.m.
For more information on the ASCO SITC 2017 please visit the website http://immunosym.org/.
MOLOGEN AG
The cancer immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company"s lead product and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod (MGN1703) triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. Due to this mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function of the immune system, lefitolimod (MGN1703) can be recognized as an Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be applied to various indications. ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developed for first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal study) and small cell lung cancer (randomized controlled trial). Furthermore, it is also being investigated in an extended phase I study in HIV and a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)). Next to checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod is one of the few product candidates that are in a phase III clinical trial (IMPALA) in the field of immuno-oncology and close to reaching the market.
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new, innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a high medical need.
MOLOGEN(R), dSLIM(R), EnanDIM(R) and MIDGE(R) are registered trademarks of MOLOGEN AG.
Note about risk for future predictions
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
