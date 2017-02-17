DGAP-AFR: 4SC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

4SC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


4SC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2017
German: http://www.4sc.de/investoren/investoren-informationen/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.4sc.com/investors/investor-information/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: http://www.4sc.de/investoren/investoren-informationen/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.4sc.com/investors/investor-information/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: 4SC AG

Fraunhoferstr. 22

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany
Internet: www.4sc.com





 
