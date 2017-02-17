DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 4SC AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





4SC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2017

German: http://www.4sc.de/investoren/investoren-informationen/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.4sc.com/investors/investor-information/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: http://www.4sc.de/investoren/investoren-informationen/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.4sc.com/investors/investor-information/financial-reports/





