DGAP-News: Frank D. Masuhr appointed to the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
2017. február 17., péntek, 13:37
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Change of Personnel
Press release
Berlin, 17 February 2017 - Effective as of 10 February 2017, Frank D. Masuhr has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG until the end of the 2017 annual general meeting. Masuhr is taking over from Alexander Heße who stepped down from his position on the Board in 2016.
About Frank D. Masuhr
Frank D. Masuhr (54) is a qualified engineer (TU) and lives in Berlin. He has more than 25 years of experience in property and facility management and the management of group, family and private equity companies. He has occupied managerial and executive positions in companies including the Krantz TKT Group, ALBA Group plc & Co. KG and Dussmann AG & Co. KGaA. Frank D. Masuhr is co-founder and managing partner at Vermont Partners AG, Baar (Switzerland). Masuhr is also the vice-chairman of the supervisory board of ASSMANN Beraten + Planen AG, Berlin.
As a result, the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG consists of Michael Zahn (Chairman), Dr Michael Bütter, Frank D. Masuhr, Dr Claus Nolting, Elisabeth Talma Stheeman and Helmut Ulrich.
About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
According to preliminary figures that have not yet been audited, as at 31 December 2016, the portfolio value amounted to EUR 2.24 bn and EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 18.49.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|kontakt@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
545527 17.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]