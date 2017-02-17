DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Change of Personnel





Frank D. Masuhr appointed to the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG





17.02.2017 / 13:37







Press release



Frank D. Masuhr appointed to the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Berlin, 17 February 2017 - Effective as of 10 February 2017, Frank D. Masuhr has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG until the end of the 2017 annual general meeting. Masuhr is taking over from Alexander Heße who stepped down from his position on the Board in 2016.

About Frank D. Masuhr

Frank D. Masuhr (54) is a qualified engineer (TU) and lives in Berlin. He has more than 25 years of experience in property and facility management and the management of group, family and private equity companies. He has occupied managerial and executive positions in companies including the Krantz TKT Group, ALBA Group plc & Co. KG and Dussmann AG & Co. KGaA. Frank D. Masuhr is co-founder and managing partner at Vermont Partners AG, Baar (Switzerland). Masuhr is also the vice-chairman of the supervisory board of ASSMANN Beraten + Planen AG, Berlin.

As a result, the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG consists of Michael Zahn (Chairman), Dr Michael Bütter, Frank D. Masuhr, Dr Claus Nolting, Elisabeth Talma Stheeman and Helmut Ulrich.



Contact

Christoph Wilhelm



Corporate Communications



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355



E-Mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de

Sven Annutsch



Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089



E-Mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de



About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

According to preliminary figures that have not yet been audited, as at 31 December 2016, the portfolio value amounted to EUR 2.24 bn and EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 18.49.