1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Wolfgang

Last name(s):

Söhngen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

PAION AG





b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A2AA4K2





b) Nature of the transaction

615,366 subscription rights granted related to a capital increase;

The transaction is not linked to the participation in a share option programme.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-14; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



