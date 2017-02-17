DGAP-DD: PAION AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Söhngen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PAION AG


b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A2AA4K2


b) Nature of the transaction

615,366 subscription rights granted related to a capital increase;
The transaction is not linked to the participation in a share option programme.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Germany
Internet: www.paion.com





 
