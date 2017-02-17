DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Forthcoming changes in Supervisory Board





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft:

Forthcoming changes in Supervisory Board

Haselünne, February 17, 2017 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), has been informed today by three shareholders" members of the Supervisory Board and representatives of the former majority shareholder AURELIUS, Dr Frank Forster (deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board), Dr Dirk Markus and Dr Martin Schoefer, that they would be prematurely resigning from their positions as Supervisory Board members with effect from the end of the company"s next regular annual general meeting on 19 May 2017.

The Supervisory Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft will make proposals for nominations to fill the vacant positions on the Supervisory Board at this regular annual general meeting based on a corresponding recommendation by its nominations committee. The election of the new members of the Supervisory Board is to be held for the remaining period of the current term of office of the Supervisory Board, accordingly to the end of the annual general meeting, which will pass a resolution on the approval of the activities of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year.

About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

