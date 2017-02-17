DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: February 17, 2017
English: http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-sec&secCat01Enhanced.1_rs=1&secCat01Enhanced.1_rc=10.













Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
