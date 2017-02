DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous





Supervisory board of DEMIRE appoints Ralf Kind as new CFO



Langen, 17 February 2017 - Today, the supervisory board of DEMIRE Deutsche

Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has appointed Ralf Kind as

CFO of the company.



As of 1 March 2017, Ralf Kind (46) will assume his duties at DEMIRE and

extend the management board consisting of Prof. Andreas Steyer (CEO) and

Markus Drews (COO). Until 2016, Ralf Kind was CEO of the real estate

investment company Arbireo Capital AG which he founded in 2013 and

developed into an investment manager operating across Germany. Prior to

Arbireo, from 2002 until 2013, Ralf Kind held various positions in the

investment banking and capital markets business at Barclays Capital in

London and Frankfurt, lastly as Head of the Barclays Real Estate Investment

Banking Team responsible for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the

Netherlands. Ralf Kind started his career at PwC in Tokyo and Frankfurt.



