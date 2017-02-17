DGAP-News: Announcement relating to the final settlement of the second tranche of shares bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme
2017. február 17., péntek, 18:40
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
London, UK, February 17, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on November 2, 2016, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:
The second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on November 2, 2016 has, as planned, been concluded.
Under the second tranche of the share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,451,048 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 1.9% of the Company"s ordinary share capital, at an average price of EUR38.7651 per share (being the average of the daily volume weighted average price during the period of the second tranche, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of EUR56,250,060.
The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2016 to purchase, in aggregate, up to 7,786,595 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016). The total number of shares purchased by the Company under the first and second tranches of the buyback programme is 2,783,206, at an average price of EUR33.6842 and at an aggregate total cost of EUR93,750,060. The Company therefore still has authority to purchase, in aggregate, a further 5,003,389 ordinary shares. There can be no certainty that any further ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company following the conclusion of the second tranche of its buyback programme. The Company will consider further repurchases of ordinary shares during the next open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any further tranche of ordinary shares if and when it determines to make any such further purchase.
Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:
http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks
* Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the final settlement period.
Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved
For further information please contact:
FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog"s power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer"s user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.2 billion in revenue and approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
545619 17.02.2017
