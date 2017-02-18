DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.02.2017 / 23:39
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 14, 2017
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Ohio
|1-4879
|34-0183970
|(State or other
|(Commission File
|(I.R.S. Employer
|jurisdiction of
|Number)
|Identification No.)
|incorporation)
|5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.
|44720-8077
|Box 3077,
|North Canton, Ohio
|(Address of principal
|(Zip Code)
|executive offices)
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to
simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of
the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
(17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
(17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of
Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of
Certain Officers.
Mr. Heidloff
On February 16, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company")
announced that in connection with the registration and effectiveness of the
domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Diebold Holding
Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, a German partnership limited by shares and a
wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Diebold Nixdorf AG (f/k/a
Wincor Nixdorf AG), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, Mr. Eckard
Heidloff resigned from his position as President of the Company, effective
March 31, 2017.
On February 16, 2017, Mr. Heidloff and Diebold Nixdorf AG agreed that Mr.
Heidloff be entitled to receive the severance benefits under a separation
agreement, dated February 16, 2017 (the "Separation Agreement"). Under the
Separation Agreement, Mr. Heidloff will receive a severance payment in the
amount of EUR4,310,810, payable on March 31, 2017. He will also receive
severance payments of EUR350,000 and EUR350,000, respectively, in each case
payable on March 31, 2017, based on his pro rata short-term and pro rata
long-term variable remuneration for Diebold Nixdorf AG"s fiscal year
2016/2017. Mr. Heidloff will continue to be entitled to exercise the stock
options allocated to him as long-term variable remuneration in accordance
with his employment agreement for the years 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016
pursuant to the terms of the Wincor Nixdorf Stock Option Plan. He will also
continue to receive his monthly fixed remuneration and monthly fringe
benefits until March 31, 2017. The severance benefits were approved by the
Compensation Committee of the Company.
Dr. Wunram
On and effective as of February 16, 2017, the Board of Directors of Diebold
Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Board") elected Dr. Jürgen Wunram to the Board.
Dr. Wunram fills the position created by the increase of the size of the
Board from twelve to thirteen directors, which is disclosed in Item 5.03 of
this Current Report on Form 8-K. Dr. Wunram will serve as director until
his successor has been chosen and elected or until his earlier resignation
or removal. The Board will recommend to the Company"s shareholders the
election of Dr. Wunram as director at the 2017 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders and will include him in the slate of directors presented in
the Company"s next definitive proxy statement. No committee assignments
have been made regarding Dr. Wunram.
Additionally, on and effective as of February 16, 2017, the Chief Executive
Officer of the Company, pursuant to his authority under the Company"s
Amended and Restated Code of Regulations, appointed Dr. Wunram as Chief
Operating Officer of the Company with responsibility for integration, the
Company"s EMEA and retail businesses, the Company"s subsidiary, AEVI
International GmbH, as well as IT, security, quality and indirect
procurement. Dr. Wunram previously served as Chief Integration Officer of
the Company, a position he held since August 2016.
Dr. Wunram, age 58, also currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief
Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and President of
Diebold Nixdorf AG and has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of
Diebold Nixdorf AG, effective April 1, 2017. He has served as the Chief
Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and as a member of the
management board of Diebold Nixdorf AG since 2007. In 2013, he was also
appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG. Dr. Wunram
began working with Diebold Nixdorf AG in 1993 as a consultant with McKinsey
& Company, a leading management consulting firm. Prior to that, he led
McKinsey"s Hamburg office and was a member of the leadership team for the
European High-Tech Sector and Operations Practice. Dr. Wunram holds a
doctorate in mathematics from the University of Hamburg, Germany.
Pursuant to the terms of an offer letter issued by the Company, effective
February 16, 2017 (the "Offer Letter"), Dr. Wunram will be entitled to an
annual base salary of EUR535,000, in addition to continued participation in
the Company"s performance-based annual cash bonus plan with a target equal
to 100% of base salary and equity incentive plan with an annual target of
200% of annual base salary. In connection with Dr. Wunram"s election to the
Board, Dr. Wunram agreed to dispose of his Diebold Nixdorf AG shares.
Dr. Wunram"s existing employment contract with Diebold Nixdorf AG, which
expires on February 28, 2019 in accordance with its terms, will continue in
effect, as amended and subject to the terms of the Offer Letter. Pursuant
to his existing employment contract, for Diebold Nixdorf AG"s fiscal year
ended September 30, 2016, Dr. Wunram received base compensation of
EUR500,000, non-performance-based fringe benefits of EUR25,618.51,
performance-based short-term variable compensation of EUR1,000,000,
performance-based long-term variable compensation in the form of his
participation in Diebold Nixdorf AG"s share option program 2012 of
EUR1,079,808.36, and pension accruals of EUR100,000. Dr. Wunram is also
entitled to certain pension commitments, the total amount of which was
EUR1,196,200 at September 30, 2016. Pursuant to the Offer Letter,
Dr. Wunram shall be entitled to severance benefits as and to the extent
provided in the Company"s Senior Leader Severance Plan.
On February 16, 2017, the Company issued a press release concerning certain
events relating to this Item 5.02. A copy of the press release is attached
to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated
herein by reference.
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in
Fiscal Year.
On February 14, 2017, the Board adopted amendments to the Company"s Amended
and Restated Code of Regulations (the "Regulations") to implement proxy
access and make certain other conforming and related changes. Article III
Section 5 of the Regulations has been added to permit a shareholder, or a
group of up to 20 shareholders in aggregate, owning 3% or more of the
Company"s outstanding shares of common stock continuously for at least
three years, to nominate and include in the Company"s annual meeting proxy
materials director nominees constituting up to 20% of the number of
directors in office or two nominees, whichever is greater, provided that
the shareholder(s) and the nominee(s) satisfy the requirements specified in
the Regulations. The Regulations include changes to Article III Section 4
to further implement proxy access and amend the advance notice
requirements. These Regulations are effective as of February 14, 2017.
Additionally, on February 16, 2017, the Board resolved to amend Section 1
of Article III of the Regulations, by increasing the size of the Board from
twelve (12) directors to a total of thirteen (13) directors effective as of
February 16, 2017. Specifically, the entire first paragraph of Section 1 of
Article III of the Regulations is stricken in its entirety and replaced as
follows:
"Section 1 - Number, Election and Term of Office
Except as otherwise expressly provided in the Articles of Incorporation,
the Board of Directors shall be composed of not more than thirteen (13)
persons nor less than five (5) persons unless this number is changed by:
(1) the shareholders in accordance with the law of Ohio, or (2) the vote of
the majority of the Directors in office. The Directors may increase the
number to not more than thirteen (13) and may decrease the number to not
less than five (5) persons. Any Director"s office created by the Directors
by reason of an increase in their number may be filled by action of a
majority of the Directors in office."
Except as stated above, the Regulations are unchanged.
The foregoing is a summary of the changes introduced by the amendments
described above. A copy of the Regulations, as amended, is included as
Exhibit 3.1(i) of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated
herein by reference. A copy of the Regulations, marked to show the changes
described in this Item 5.03, is included as Exhibit 3.1(ii) of this Current
Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 8.01 Other Events
On February 14, 2017, the Company announced that the domination and profit
and loss transfer agreement between Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA
("Diebold KGaA") and Diebold Nixdorf AG (the "Domination and Profit and
Loss Transfer Agreement"), dated September 26, 2016, became effective on
February 14, 2017, as a result of its registration with the commercial
register ( Handelsregister ) of the local court ( Amtsgericht ) of
Paderborn.
Under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement, subject to
certain limitations pursuant to applicable law, (i) Diebold KGaA is
entitled to issue binding instructions to the management board of Diebold
Nixdorf AG, (ii) Diebold Nixdorf AG will transfer all of its annual profits
to Diebold KGaA, subject to, among other things, the creation (or
dissolution) of certain reserves, and (iii) Diebold KGaA will generally
absorb all annual losses incurred by Diebold Nixdorf AG. In addition,
subject to certain limitations pursuant to applicable law, the Domination
and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement provides that Diebold Nixdorf AG
shareholders be offered, at their election, (i) to put their Diebold
Nixdorf AG shares to Diebold KGaA in exchange for a compensation in cash of
EUR55.02 per share, and (ii) to remain Diebold Nixdorf AG shareholders and
receive a recurring compensation in cash of EUR3.13 (EUR2.82 net under the
current taxation regime) for each full fiscal year of Diebold Nixdorf AG
and for each share.
On February 14, 2017, the Company issued a press release concerning certain
events relating to this Item 8.01. A copy of the press release is attached
to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated
herein by reference. The description of the Domination and Profit and Loss
Transfer Agreement in this document is qualified in its entirety by the
Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement, an English translation
of which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company"s Current Report on Form
8-K filed September 29, 2016 (File No. 1‑4879).
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that
are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These include statements
regarding management"s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or
forecasts for the future including, without limitation, the business
combination with Diebold Nixdorf AG, the effectuation of personnel changes
within the Diebold Nixdorf Group and the consummation of the domination and
profit-and-loss transfer agreement. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and
involve risks and uncertainties because such statements relate to events
and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future;
consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or
implied in the statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance. In addition, risks and uncertainties related to the
domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement include, but are not
limited to, risks associated with appraisal proceedings in relation to the
domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement, the occurrence of any
event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the
termination of the business combination agreement or the domination and
profit-and-loss transfer agreement and risks associated with the impact the
business combination agreement, the personnel changes and the domination
and profit-and-loss transfer agreement and any related litigation may have
on the business and operations of the combined company, including on the
ability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, and
maintain relationships with its suppliers. These risks, as well as other
risks are more fully discussed in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s reports
filed with the SEC and available at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov. Any
forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this document.
Except as required by applicable law, neither Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
nor Diebold Nixdorf AG undertakes any obligation to update or revise
publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this report:
3.1(i) Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold Nixdorf,
Incorporated.
3.1(ii) Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold, Nixdorf,
Incorporated (marked to show changes).
99.1 Press release issued by the Company, dated February 16, 2017,
concerning certain events relating to Item 5.02 in this Current Report on
Form 8-K.
99.2 Press release issued by the Company, dated February 14, 2017,
concerning certain events relating to Item 8.01 in this Current Report on
Form 8-K.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|February 17, 2017
|By:
|/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken
|Name: Jonathan B. Leiken
|Title: Senior Vice
|President, Chief
|Legal Officer and
|Secretary
EXHIBIT INDEX
|Exhibit
|Number
|Description
|3.1(i)
|Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated
|3.1(ii)
|Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated (marked to show changes).
|99.1
|Press release issued by the Company, dated February 16, 2017,
|concerning certain events relating to Item 5.02 in this Current
|Report on Form 8-K.
|99.2
|Press release issued by the Company, dated February 14, 2017,
|concerning certain events relating to Item 8.01 in this Current
|Report on Form 8-K.
Exhibit 3.1(i)
AMENDED AND RESTATED CODE OF REGULATIONS
OF
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
ARTICLE I
ISSUANCE AND TRANSFER OF SHARES
Section 1 - Certificates; Registrar and Transfer Agent
The Board of Directors shall have authority to make such rules and
regulations as it deems expedient concerning the issuance, transfer and
registration of certificates for shares and the shares represented thereby.
The Board of Directors may at any time, by Resolution, provide for the
opening of transfer books for the making and registration of transfers of
shares of this corporation in any State of the United States or in any
foreign country, and may employ and appoint and remove, at discretion, any
agent or agents to keep the records of its shares or to transfer or to
register shares, or to perform all of said functions, at any place that the
Board of Directors may deem advisable.
Section 2 - Transfers of Shares
Transfers of Shares shall be made only on the books of the corporation at
the office thereof, or at the office of any Registrar and Transfer Agent
that may at any time be appointed by the Board of Directors for that
purpose, upon surrender of the certificates (or other appropriate evidence
if shares are uncertificated) to be transferred, properly assigned,
evidencing the number of shares so transferred. Certificates so surrendered
shall be cancelled and attached to the stubs corresponding thereto in the
stock certificate book, and notations of such cancellation made in proper
books kept by the corporation or by such Registrar and Transfer Agent.
Section 3 - Record Date and Closing Transfer Books
The Board of Directors may fix a date, which shall not be a past date and
which shall not be more than sixty days preceding the date of any meeting
of shareholders, or the date fixed for payment of any dividend or
distribution, or the date for the allotment of rights, or (subject to
contract rights with respect thereto) the date when any change or
conversion or exchange of shares shall be made or go into effect, or the
date as of which written consents, waivers or releases are to be obtained
from shareholders under any applicable provisions of law, or the date when
or prior whereto any rights or powers are to be exercised by shareholders,
as a record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to
notice of and to vote at any such meeting or any adjournments thereof, or
entitled to receive payment of any such dividend or distribution, or to
receive any such allotment of rights, or to exercise rights in respect of
any such change, conversion or exchange of shares, or to execute such
consents, waivers or releases, or to exercise any such rights or powers of
shareholders; and in any such case, only shareholders of record at the date
so fixed shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at such meeting, or any
adjournments thereof, or to receive payment of any such dividend or
distribution, or to receive any such allotment of rights, or to exercise
any such rights or powers, or to execute such consents, waivers or
releases, as the case may be, notwithstanding any transfer of any shares on
the books of the corporation after any record date fixed as aforesaid. The
Board of Directors may close the books of the corporation against transfers
of shares during the whole or any part of said period, including the time
of any such meetings of shareholders or any adjournments thereof.
Section 4 - Lost, Destroyed or Mutilated Certificates
If any Certificate of shares of this corporation shall become worn, defaced
or mutilated, the Directors, upon production and surrender thereof, may
order the same cancelled and a new certificate issued in lieu thereof. If
any such certificate be lost, stolen or destroyed, the Directors, upon the
furnishing of such evidence as shall be satisfactory to them of such loss,
stealing or destruction, and upon the giving of such indemnity as they
shall deem satisfactory, may order a new certificate to be issued in lieu
of such lost, stolen or destroyed certificate to the person last appearing
upon the books of the corporation to be the owner of such lost, stolen or
destroyed certificate.
Exhibit 3.1(i)
ARTICLE II
MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
Section 1 - Annual Meeting
The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of this corporation shall be held at
such time and place, within or without the State of Ohio, as may be
designated by the Board of Directors or, in the absence of a designation by
the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief
Executive Officer, the President or the Secretary, and stated in the notice
of meeting. The Board of Directors may postpone and reschedule any
previously scheduled annual meeting of the shareholders. The Board of
Directors may also determine that the Annual Meeting shall not be held at
any physical place, but instead may be held solely by means of
communications equipment that enables the shareholders (and proxyholders)
to participate in the meeting and to vote on matters submitted to the
shareholders, including an opportunity to read or hear the proceedings of
the meeting and to speak or otherwise participate in the proceedings
contemporaneously with other participants. Any shareholder using
communications equipment will be deemed present in person at the meeting
whether the meeting is to be held at a designated place or solely by means
of communications equipment. The Board of Directors may adopt guidelines
and procedures for the use of communications equipment in connection with a
meeting of shareholders to permit the corporation to verify that a person
is a shareholder or proxyholder and to maintain a record of any vote or
other action.
Section 2 - Special Meetings
Special meetings of shareholders may be called by the Chairman of the
Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the President or by the Board of
Directors or by written order of a majority of the Directors or by the
Executive Committee, if there be one, or by the Chairman of the Board, the
Chief Executive Officer, the President, the Vice President, or the
Secretary, when requested in writing by the holders of a majority of the
shares of the corporation at the time entitled to exercise voting power in
the election of Directors. No such special meeting shall be held elsewhere
than at the principal office of the corporation nor outside the State of
Ohio unless so ordered by a resolution of the Board of Directors or by the
written order of all the Directors designating the place of such meeting or
designating that the meeting will be held by means of communications
equipment.
Section 3 - Notice of Meetings
Written notice of every annual or special meeting of shareholders, stating
the time when and place where the same is to be held, if any, the purpose
or purposes thereof, and the means, if any, by which shareholders can be
present and vote at the meeting through the use of communications
equipment, shall be given to each shareholder of record entitled to vote at
such meeting or to receive notice thereof either by personal delivery or by
mail, overnight delivery service, or any other means of communication
authorized by the shareholder to whom the notice is given, not more than
sixty (60) days nor less than seven (7) days before such meeting. If mailed
or sent by overnight delivery service, the notice shall be directed to a
shareholder at his address last appearing upon the records of the
corporation. If sent by other means of communication authorized by the
shareholder, the notice shall be sent to the address furnished by the
shareholder for such transmissions. In the event of the transfer of shares
after notice has been given, and prior to the holding of the meeting, it
shall not be necessary to notify the transferee; and if any meeting is
adjourned to another time or place, no further notice as to such adjourned
meeting need be given other than by announcement at the meeting at which
such adjournment is taken, even though such adjournment be taken for want
of a quorum. Whenever notice of any such meeting shall have been provided
as hereby required, failure of delivery thereof to any shareholder shall
not invalidate or affect any annual or special meeting or any proceedings
had or action taken thereat. Any shareholder may, in writing, waive any
notice hereby required.
Section 4 - Quorum
Except as otherwise expressly provided in the corporation"s Articles of
Incorporation, as amended (the "Articles of Incorporation"), the
shareholders present in person, by proxy, or by the use of communications
equipment at any meeting held for the determination of the number of
Directors or the election of Directors, or for consideration and action
upon reports required to be laid before such meeting, shall constitute a
quorum for the purpose of transacting such business as aforesaid; but at
any meeting of shareholders called for any other purpose, or for
consideration of and action upon any matters other than those herein before
mentioned, the presence in person, by proxy, or by the use of
communications equipment of holders of a majority in number of shares
issued and outstanding and entitled to exercise voting power at such
meeting, shall be necessary to constitute a quorum for the transaction of
such business. Whether or not a quorum is present at any meeting, the
shareholders present in person, by proxy, or by the use of communications
equipment, by the vote of a majority of the voting power represented by
those so present, may adjourn the meeting to a time fixed by such vote
without other notice than the announcement made following the vote.
Exhibit 3.1(i)
Section 5 - Voting
Except as otherwise expressly required by law, the Articles of
Incorporation or this Amended and Restated Code of Regulations, at any
meeting of shareholders at which a quorum is present, a majority of the
votes cast, whether in person or by proxy, on any matter properly brought
before such meeting in accordance with Article II Section 6 will be the act
of the shareholders. An abstention shall not represent a vote cast. Every
proxy must be in a form permitted by chapter 1701 of the Ohio Revised Code.
A shareholder may revoke any proxy that is not irrevocable by attending the
meeting and voting in person or by delivering to the corporation a
verifiable notification of revocation or a later appointment. The presence
at a meeting of the person appointing a proxy does not revoke the
appointment. The vote upon any question brought before a meeting of the
shareholders may be by voice vote, unless otherwise required by law, the
Articles of Incorporation or this Amended and Restated Code of Regulations
or unless the presiding officer otherwise determines. Every vote taken by
written ballot will be counted by the inspectors of election, if inspectors
of election are appointed.
Section 6 - Order of Business
(a) Order of Business. The Chairman, or such other officer of the
corporation designated by a majority of the total number of Directors that
the corporation would have if there were no vacancies on the Board of
Directors (such number being referred to as the "Whole Board"), will call
meetings of shareholders to order and will act as presiding officer
thereof. Unless otherwise determined by the Board of Directors prior to the
meeting, the presiding officer of the meeting of shareholders will also
determine the order of business and have the authority in his sole
discretion to regulate the conduct of any such meeting including, without
limitation, by imposing restrictions on the persons (other than
shareholders of the corporation or their duly appointed proxies) who may
attend any such shareholders" meeting, by ascertaining whether any
shareholder or his proxy may be excluded from any meeting of shareholders
based upon any determination by the presiding officer, in his sole
discretion, that any such person has unduly disrupted or is likely to
disrupt the proceedings of the meeting, and by determining the
circumstances in which any person may make a statement or ask questions at
any meeting of shareholders.
(b) At an annual meeting of the shareholders, only such business will be
conducted or considered as is properly brought before the meeting. To be
properly brought before an annual meeting, business must be (i) specified
in the notice of meeting (or any supplement thereto) given by or at the
direction of the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the
President, a Vice President, the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary in
accordance with Article II Section 3, (ii) otherwise properly brought
before the meeting by the presiding officer or by or at the direction of a
majority of the Whole Board, or (iii) otherwise properly requested to be
brought before the meeting by a shareholder of the corporation in
accordance with Article II Section 6(c).
(c) For business to be properly requested by a shareholder to be brought
before an annual meeting, (i) the shareholder must be a shareholder of the
corporation of record at the time of the giving of the notice for such
annual meeting provided for in this Amended and Restated Code of
Regulations, (ii) the shareholder must be entitled to vote at such meeting,
(iii) the shareholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to
the Secretary, and (iv) if the shareholder, or the beneficial owner on
whose behalf any business is brought before the meeting, has provided the
corporation with a Proposal Solicitation Notice, as that term is defined in
this Article II Section 6(c) below, such shareholder or beneficial owner
must have delivered a proxy statement and form of proxy to the holders of
at least the percentage of shares of the corporation entitled to vote
required to approve such business that the shareholder proposes to bring
before the annual meeting and included in such materials the Proposal
Solicitation Notice. To be timely, except for notices required under
Article III Sections 4 and 5 (which shall be governed by those sections), a
shareholder"s notice must be delivered to or mailed and received at the
principal executive offices of the corporation not less than 60 nor more
than 90 calendar days prior to the first anniversary of the date on which
the corporation first mailed its proxy materials for the preceding year"s
annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that if the date of the
annual meeting is advanced more than 30 calendar days prior to or delayed
by more than 30 calendar days after the anniversary of the preceding year"s
annual meeting, notice by the shareholder to be timely must be so delivered
not later than the close of business on the later of the 90th calendar day
prior to such annual meeting or the 10th calendar day following the day on
which public announcement of the date of such meeting is first made. In no
event shall the public announcement of an adjournment of an annual meeting
commence a new time period for the giving of a shareholder"s notice as
described above. A shareholder"s notice to the Secretary must set forth as
to each matter the shareholder proposes to bring before the annual meeting
(A) a description in reasonable detail of the business desired to be
brought before the annual meeting and the reasons for conducting such
business at the annual meeting, (B) the name and address, as they appear on
the corporation"s books, of the shareholder proposing such business and of
the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made, (C) the
class and number of shares of the corporation that are owned beneficially
and of record by the shareholder proposing such business and by the
beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made, (D) any
material interest of such shareholder proposing such business and the
beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made in such
business, and (E) whether either such shareholder or beneficial owner
intends to deliver a proxy statement and form of proxy to holders of at
least the percentage of shares of the corporation entitled to vote required
to approve the proposal (an affirmative statement
Exhibit 3.1(i)
of such intent, a "Proposal Solicitation Notice"). Notwithstanding the
foregoing provisions of this Amended and Restated Code of Regulations, a
shareholder must also comply with all applicable requirements of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations
thereunder with respect to the matters set forth in this Article II Section
6(c). For purposes of this Section 6(c) and Article III Sections 4 and 5,
"public announcement" means disclosure in a press release reported by the
Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press, or comparable national news
service or in a document publicly filed by the corporation with the
Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Sections 13, 14, or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or publicly filed by the
corporation with any national securities exchange or quotation service
through which the corporation"s stock is listed or traded, or furnished by
the corporation to its shareholders. Nothing in this Article II Section
6(c) will be deemed to affect any rights of shareholders to request
inclusion of proposals in the corporation"s proxy statement pursuant to
Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and
subject to compliance with the requirements and procedures set forth in
Article III Section 5.
(d) At a special meeting of shareholders, only such business may be
conducted or considered as is properly brought before the meeting. To be
properly brought before a special meeting, business must be (i) specified
in the notice of the meeting (or any supplement thereto) given by or at the
direction of the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the
President, a Vice President, the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary (or in
case of their failure to give any required notice, the other persons
entitled to give notice) in accordance with Article II Section 3 or (ii)
otherwise brought before the meeting by the presiding officer or by or at
the direction of a majority of the Whole Board.
(e) The determination of whether any business sought to be brought before
any annual or special meeting of the shareholders is properly brought
before such meeting in accordance with this Section 6 will be made by the
presiding officer of such meeting. If the presiding officer determines that
any business is not properly brought before such meeting, he will so
declare to the meeting and any such business will not be conducted or
considered.
ARTICLE III
DIRECTORS
Section 1 - Number, Election and Term of Office
Except as otherwise expressly provided in the Articles of Incorporation,
the Board of Directors shall be composed of not more than thirteen (13)
persons nor less than five (5) persons unless this number is changed by:
(1) the shareholders in accordance with the law of Ohio, or (2) the vote of
the majority of the Directors in office. The Directors may increase the
number to not more than thirteen (13) persons and may decrease the number
to not less than five (5) persons. Any Director"s office created by the
Directors by reason of an increase in their number may be filled by action
of a majority of the Directors in office.
The election of Directors shall be held only at the annual meeting of
shareholders in each year. The Directors shall hold office for the term of
one year and until their successors are elected and qualified, except that
any Director at any time elected to fill a newly created Directorship or a
vacancy shall hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and
until his successor is elected.
Section 2 - Qualification
Each Director shall be a shareholder of the corporation, or shall become a
shareholder as soon as practicable following his or her appointment or
election, but need not be a citizen of the state of Ohio.
Section 3 - Vacancies
Upon the happening of any vacancy in the membership of the Board of
Directors, whether by death, resignation, increase of the authorized number
of Directors without the filling of such new position by the shareholders
at the meeting at which such increase is made, failure of the shareholders
at any time to elect the full number of authorized Directors, or otherwise,
and in any of the contingencies provided by the laws of Ohio, the remaining
Directors, or the Directors duly elected, though less than a quorum, may,
by a majority vote, fill such vacancy in the Board for the unexpired term,
or, in the case of a newly created Directorship, for a term which shall
expire contemporaneously with the terms of Directors then qualified and
serving.
Exhibit 3.1(i)
Section 4 - Nominations of Directors; Election
(a) Only persons who are nominated in accordance with this Article III
Section 4 or Section 5 will be eligible for election at a meeting of
shareholders to be members of the Board of Directors of the corporation.
(b) Nominations of persons for election as Directors of the corporation may
be made only at an annual meeting of shareholders (i) by or at the
direction of the Board of Directors or a committee thereof, (ii) by any
shareholder who is a shareholder of record at the time of giving of notice
provided for in this Article III Section 4, who is entitled to vote for the
election of Directors at such meeting, and who complies with the procedures
set forth in this Article III Section 4, or (iii) by any Eligible
Shareholder (as defined in Article III Section 5 below), or group of
Eligible Shareholders, who complies with the requirements and procedures
set forth in Article III Section 5 and whose Shareholder Nominee (as
defined in Article III Section 5 below) is included in the corporation"s
proxy materials for the relevant annual meeting of shareholders. If a
shareholder, or a beneficial owner on whose behalf any such nomination is
made, has provided the corporation with a Nomination Solicitation Notice in
accordance with and as that term is defined in this Section 4 below, such
shareholder or beneficial owner must have delivered a proxy statement and
form of proxy to the holders of at least the percentage of shares of the
corporation entitled to vote required to approve such nomination and
included in such materials the Nomination Solicitation Notice. All
nominations by shareholders must be made pursuant to timely notice in
proper written form to the Secretary.
(c) To be timely, a shareholder"s notice must be delivered to or mailed and
received at the principal executive offices of the corporation not less
than 120 nor more than 150 calendar days prior to the first anniversary of
the date on which the corporation first mailed its proxy materials for the
preceding year"s annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that if
the date of the annual meeting is advanced more than 30 calendar days prior
to or delayed by more than 30 calendar days after the anniversary of the
preceding year"s annual meeting, notice by the shareholder to be timely
must be so delivered not later than the close of business on the later of
the 180th calendar day prior to such annual meeting or the 10th calendar
day following the day on which public announcement of the date of such
meeting is first made. In no event shall the public announcement of an
adjournment of an annual meeting commence a new time period for the giving
of a shareholder"s notice as described above. To be in proper written form,
such shareholder"s notice must set forth or include: (i) the name and
address, as they appear on the corporation"s books, of the shareholder
giving the notice and of the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the
nomination is made; (ii) a representation that the shareholder giving the
notice is a holder of record of stock of the corporation entitled to vote
at such annual meeting and intends to appear in person or by proxy at the
annual meeting to nominate the person or persons specified in the notice;
(iii) the class and number of shares of stock of the corporation owned
beneficially and of record by the shareholder giving the notice and by the
beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the nomination is made; (iv) a
description of all arrangements or understandings between or among any of
(A) the shareholder giving the notice, (B) the beneficial owner on whose
behalf the notice is given, (C) each nominee, and (D) any other person or
persons (naming such person or persons) pursuant to which the nomination or
nominations are to be made by the shareholder giving the notice; (v) such
other information regarding each nominee proposed by the shareholder giving
the notice as would be required to be included in a proxy statement filed
pursuant to the proxy rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission had
the nominee been nominated, or intended to be nominated, by the Board of
Directors; (vi) the signed consent of each nominee to serve as a Director
of the corporation if so elected; and (vii) whether either such shareholder
or beneficial owner intends to deliver a proxy statement and form of proxy
to holders of at least the percentage of shares of the corporation entitled
to vote required to elect such nominee or nominees (the "Nomination
Solicitation Notice"). At the request of the Board of Directors, any person
nominated by the Board of Directors for election as a Director must furnish
to the Secretary that information required to be set forth in a
shareholder"s notice of nomination which pertains to the nominee. The
presiding officer of any annual meeting will, if the facts warrant,
determine that a nomination was not made in accordance with the procedures
prescribed by this Article III Section 4, and if he should so determine, he
will so declare to the meeting, and the defective nomination will be
disregarded. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Article III
Section 4, a shareholder must also comply with all applicable requirements
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and
regulations thereunder with respect to the matters set forth in this
Article III Section 4.
Section 5 - Proxy Access for Director Nominations
(a)Inclusion of Shareholder Nominee in Proxy Statement. Subject to the
provisions of this Article III Section 5, the corporation shall include in
its proxy statement for any annual meeting of shareholders (but not any
special meeting of shareholders) the name (which shall also be included on
the corporation"s form of proxy and ballot), together with the Required
Information (as defined below), of any person nominated for election as a
Director ("Shareholder Nominee") identified in a Nomination Notice (as
defined below) delivered by an Eligible Shareholder (as defined below) or
group of up to twenty (20) Eligible Shareholders who at the time the
request is delivered satisfy (individually and collectively, in the case of
a group), as determined by the Board of Directors or its designee, the
ownership and other requirements of this Article III Section 5 (such
Eligible Shareholder or group of Eligible Shareholders, a "Nominating
Shareholder"), and who expressly elects at the time of providing the notice
required by this Article III Section 5 to have its Shareholder Nominee
included in the corporation"s proxy materials pursuant to
Exhibit 3.1(i)
this Article III Section 5. For purposes of this Article III Section 5,
"Required Information" means (i) the information concerning the Shareholder
Nominee and the Nominating Shareholder that, as determined by the
corporation, is required to be disclosed in a proxy statement filed
pursuant to the proxy rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and
(ii) if the Eligible Shareholder so elects, a Statement (as defined below).
(b)Maximum Number of Shareholder Nominees.
(i)The number of Shareholder Nominees appearing in the corporation"s proxy
materials with respect to an annual meeting of shareholders (including
incumbent Directors who had been Shareholder Nominees at any of the two
preceding annual meetings and whose reelection at such annual meeting is
being recommended by the Board of Directors, any Shareholder Nominees who
were submitted by a Nominating Shareholder for inclusion in the
corporation"s proxy materials pursuant to this Article III Section 5 and
either are subsequently withdrawn or who the Board of Directors itself
decides to nominate for election at such annual meeting, and any Director
candidate who will be included in the corporation"s proxy materials with
respect to such annual meeting unopposed by the corporation pursuant to any
agreement, arrangement or other understanding with any shareholder or group
of shareholders) (a "Board Nominee")) shall not exceed the greater of (y)
two (2) or (z) 20% of the number of Directors in office (rounded down to
the nearest whole number, the "Maximum Number") as of the last day on which
notice of a nomination may be delivered pursuant to this Article III
Section 5 (the "Final Proxy Access Nomination Date").
(ii)In the event that one or more vacancies for any reason occurs after the
Final Proxy Access Nomination Date but before the date of the annual
meeting and the Board of Directors resolves to reduce the size of the Board
of Directors in connection therewith, the Maximum Number shall be
calculated based on the number of Directors in office as so reduced. In the
event that the number of Shareholder Nominees submitted by Nominating
Shareholders pursuant to this Article III Section 5 exceeds the Maximum
Number, each Nominating Shareholder shall select one Shareholder Nominee
for inclusion in the corporation"s proxy materials until the Maximum Number
is reached, going in the order of the amount (largest to smallest) of
shares of the corporation each Nominating Shareholder disclosed as owned in
the Nomination Notice submitted to the corporation. If the Maximum Number
is not reached after each Nominating Shareholder has selected one
Shareholder Nominee, this selection process shall continue as many times as
necessary, following the same order each time, until the Maximum Number is
reached.
(iii)If after the deadline for submitting a Nomination Notice as set forth
in Article III Section 5(d), a Nominating Shareholder becomes ineligible or
withdraws its nomination or a Shareholder Nominee becomes ineligible or
unwilling to serve on the Board of Directors, whether before or after the
mailing of the definitive proxy statement, then the corporation (y) shall
not be required to include in its proxy statement or on any ballot or form
of proxy the Shareholder Nominee or any successor or replacement nominee
proposed by the Nominating Shareholder or by any other Nominating
Shareholder and (z) may otherwise communicate to its shareholders,
including without limitation by amending or supplementing its proxy
statement or ballot or form of proxy, that the Shareholder Nominee will not
be included as a Shareholder Nominee in the proxy statement or on any
ballot or form of proxy and will not be voted on at the annual meeting.
(c)Eligibility of Nominating Shareholder.
(i)An Eligible Shareholder is a person who has either (y) been a record
holder of the shares of the corporation used to satisfy the eligibility
requirement in this Article III Section 5 continuously for the three-year
period specified in this paragraph (c) or (z) provides to the Secretary,
within the time period referred to in Article III Section 5(d), evidence of
continuous ownership of such shares for such three-year period from one or
more securities intermediaries in a form that the Board of Directors or its
designee determines acceptable.
(ii)An Eligible Shareholder or group of up to 20 Eligible Shareholders may
submit a nomination in accordance with this Article III Section 5 only if
the person or group (in the aggregate) has owned (as defined below)
continuously for at least three (3) years the Required Shares (as defined
below) as of the date the Nomination Notice is delivered to or mailed and
received by the corporation in accordance with Article III Section 5 and
continues to own the Required Shares through the meeting date. The
following shall be treated as one Eligible Shareholder if such Eligible
Shareholder shall provide together with the Nomination Notice documentation
satisfactory to the Board of Directors or its designee that demonstrates
compliance with the following criteria: funds that are (x) under common
management and investment control, (y) under common management and funded
primarily by a single employer or (z) a "group of investment companies" or
"family of investment companies" as such terms are defined in the
Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. For the avoidance of doubt, in
the event of a nomination by a Nominating Shareholder that includes more
than one Eligible Shareholder, any and all requirements and obligations for
a given Eligible Shareholder or, except as the context otherwise makes
clear, the Nominating Shareholder that are set forth in this Article III
Section 5, including the minimum holding period, shall apply to each member
of such group; provided , however , that the Required Shares shall
include the aggregate ownership of the group of Eligible Shareholders
constituting the Nominating Shareholder. Should any Eligible Shareholder
withdraw from a group of Eligible Shareholders constituting a Nominating
Shareholder at any time prior to the annual meeting, the Nominating
Shareholder shall be deemed to own only the shares held by the remaining
Eligible Shareholders. No person may be a member of more than one group of
persons constituting a Nominating Shareholder under this Article III
Section 5. If any Eligible Shareholder appears as a member of more than one
group, such Eligible Shareholder shall be deemed to be a member of only the
group that has the largest ownership position as reflected in the
Nomination Notice.
Exhibit 3.1(i)
(iii)As used in this Article III Section 5:
(1)any reference to a "group" or "group of Eligible Shareholders" refers to
any Nominating Shareholder that consists of more than one Eligible
Shareholder and to all the Eligible Shareholders that make up such
Nominating Shareholder;
(2)Required Shares" means 3% of the number of outstanding shares of the
corporation as of the most recent date for which such number is disclosed
in any filing by the corporation with the Securities and Exchange
Commission prior to the submission of the Nomination Notice; and
(3)an Eligible Shareholder shall be deemed to "own" only those outstanding
shares of the corporation as to which the shareholder possesses both (X)
the full voting and investment rights pertaining to the shares and (Y) the
full economic interest in (including the opportunity for profit and risk of
loss on) such shares; provided that the number of shares calculated in
accordance with clauses (X) and (Y) shall not include any shares (A) sold
by such shareholder or any affiliate of such shareholder in any transaction
that has not been settled or closed, (B) borrowed by such shareholder or
any affiliate of such shareholder for any purposes or purchased by such
shareholder or any affiliate of such shareholder pursuant to an agreement
to resell by the shareholder or any affiliate of such shareholder or (C)
subject to any option, warrant, forward contract, swap, contract of sale,
other derivative or similar agreement entered into by such shareholder or
any affiliate of such shareholder, whether any such instrument or agreement
is to be settled with shares or with cash based on the notional amount or
value of outstanding shares of the corporation, in any such case which
instrument or agreement has, or is intended to have, the purpose or effect
of (1) reducing in any manner, to any extent or at any time in the future,
such shareholder"s full right to vote or direct the voting of any such
shares, and/or (2) hedging, offsetting or altering to any degree gain or
loss arising from the full economic ownership of such shares by such
shareholder. A person shall "own" shares held in the name of a nominee or
other intermediary so long as the person retains the right to instruct how
the shares are voted with respect to the election of Directors and
possesses the full economic interest in the shares. A person"s ownership of
shares shall be deemed to continue during any period in which the
shareholder has delegated any voting power by means of a proxy, power of
attorney or other instrument or arrangement that is revocable at any time
by the shareholder. A person"s ownership of shares shall be deemed to
continue during any period in which the person has loaned such shares,
provided that the person has the power to recall such loaned shares on not
more than five business days" notice, the person promptly recalls the
loaned shares upon being notified that its Shareholder Nominee will be
included in the corporation"s proxy materials for the relevant annual
meeting, and the person holds the recalled shares through such annual
meeting. Whether outstanding shares of the corporation"s Common Stock are
"owned" for these purposes shall be determined by the Board of Directors.
"Affiliate" shall have the meaning ascribed to such term under the Exchange
Act.
(d)Nomination Notice. To nominate a Shareholder Nominee pursuant to this
Article III Section 5, the Nominating Shareholder must submit to the
Secretary all of the following information and documents (in addition to
the information required to be provided by Article III Section 4) in a form
that the Board of Directors or its designee determines acceptable
(collectively, the "Nomination Notice") not less than 120 calendar days nor
more than 150 calendar days prior to the anniversary of the date that the
corporation mailed its proxy statement for the prior year"s annual meeting;
provided , however , that if (and only if) the annual meeting is not
scheduled to be held within a period that commences 30 calendar days before
the first anniversary date of the preceding year"s annual meeting and ends
30 calendar days after the first anniversary date of the preceding year"s
annual meeting, the following information shall be given in the manner
provided herein by the later of the close of business on the date that is
180 calendar days prior to an annual meeting date outside such period just
previously described and the tenth (10th) day following the date on which a
public announcement of the date of such meeting is first made by the
corporation (and in no event shall the adjournment or postponement of an
annual meeting, or the announcement thereof, commence a new time period (or
extend any time period) for giving the following information in writing):
(i)one or more statements from the record holder(s) of the shares (and from
each intermediary through which the shares are or have been held during the
requisite three-year holding period) verifying that, as of a date within
seven calendar days prior to the date the Nomination Notice is delivered to
or mailed and received by the corporation, the Nominating Shareholder owns,
and has owned continuously for the preceding three (3) years, the Required
Shares, and the Nominating Shareholder"s agreement to provide, within five
business days after the record date for the annual meeting, statements from
the record holder(s) and intermediaries verifying the Nominating
Shareholder"s continuous ownership of the Required Shares through the
record date;
(ii)representations and warranties from the Nominating Shareholder:
(1)that it will continue to satisfy the eligibility requirements described
in Article III Section 5(c) through the date of the annual meeting;
(2)as to the Nominating Shareholder"s intentions with respect to continuing
to hold its shares of Common Stock for at least one year following the
annual meeting;
(3)that such Nominating Shareholder (v) acquired the Required Shares in the
ordinary course of business and not with the intent to change or influence
control at the corporation, and does not presently have such intent, (w)
has not nominated and will not nominate for election to the Board of
Directors at the annual meeting any
Exhibit 3.1(i)
person other than the Shareholder Nominee(s) being nominated pursuant to
this Article III Section 5, (x) has not engaged and will not engage in, and
has not and will not be, a "participant" in another person"s "solicitation"
within the meaning of Rule 14a-1(l) under the Exchange Act in support of
the election of any individual as a Director at the meeting other than its
Shareholder Nominee or a Board Nominee, (y) will not distribute any form of
proxy for the meeting other than the form distributed by the corporation,
and (z) will provide facts, statements and other information in all
communications with the corporation and its shareholders that are or will
be true and correct in all material respects and do not and will not omit
to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made, in
light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading;
(4)that the Shareholder Nominee"s candidacy and, if elected, Board
membership does not, and would not, violate these Bylaws, the corporation"s
Articles of Incorporation, the listing standards of the principal exchange
upon which the corporation"s shares are traded (the "Listing Standards"),
or any applicable state or federal law, rule or regulation;
(5)detailing any relationship that existed within the past three (3) years
and that would have been described pursuant to Item 6(e) of Schedule 14N
(or any successor item) if it were to exist on the date of the submission
of the Schedule 14N; and
(6)that the Shareholder Nominee: does not have any direct or indirect
relationship with the corporation that will cause the Shareholder Nominee
to be deemed not independent under the Listing Standards or the
corporation"s independence standards; meets the applicable audit committee
and compensation committee independence requirements under the Listing
Standards; is a "non-employee Director" for the purposes of Rule 16b-3
under the Exchange Act (or any successor rule); is an "outside Director"
for the purposes of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code (or any
successor provision); is not and has not been a named subject of a pending
criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses)
or been convicted in such a criminal proceeding within the past ten (10)
years or is subject to any order of the type specified in Rule 506(d) of
Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (or
any successor rule, "Rule 506(d)") or Item 401(f) of Regulation S-K (or any
successor item, "Item 401(f)") without reference to whether the event is
material to an evaluation of the ability or integrity of the Shareholder
Nominee; meets the Director qualifications set forth in the corporation"s
corporate governance guidelines; and is not and has not been, within the
three (3) years prior to the date that the Nomination Notice delivered to
or mailed and received by the corporation, an officer or Director of a
competitor, as defined in Section 8 of the Clayton Antitrust Act of 1914,
as amended.
(iii)a copy of the Schedule 14N (or any successor form) relating to the
Shareholder Nominee that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission;
(iv)in the case of a nomination by a Nominating Shareholder comprised of
more than one Eligible Shareholder, the designation by all Eligible
Shareholders comprising the Nominating Shareholder of one Eligible
Shareholder that is authorized to act on behalf of the Nominating
Shareholder with respect to matters relating to the nomination, including
withdrawal of the nomination;
(v)a representation and warranty and agreement from and signed by the
Shareholder Nominee that he or she:
(1)confirms the representations and warranties made by the Eligible
Shareholder in this Section 5(d)(ii)(5);
(2)is not and will not become a party to any agreement or understanding
with, and has not given any commitment or assurance to, any person or
entity as to how such person, if elected as a Director of the corporation,
will act or vote on any issue or question;
(3)is not and will not become a party to any compensatory, payment or other
financial agreement, arrangement or understanding with any person or entity
other than the corporation with respect to any direct or indirect
compensation, reimbursement or indemnification in connection with service
or action as a Shareholder Nominee or as a Director in each case, that has
not been disclosed to the corporation;
(4)if elected as a Director, will comply with all of the corporation"s
corporate governance, business conduct, conflict of interest,
confidentiality, insider trading and stock ownership and trading policies
and guidelines, and any other corporate policies or procedures applicable
to Directors; and
(5)will, at the request of the corporation, and within five (5) business
days after such request, submit all completed and signed questionnaires
required of the corporation"s Directors and provide such other information
as the corporation may reasonably request, including information to confirm
that the Shareholder Nominee satisfies the requirements of this Article III
Section 5.
(vi)an undertaking that the Nominating Shareholder (including in the case
of a group, each Eligible Stockholder in that group) agrees to:
(1)in the event that any information included in the Nomination Notice or
any other communication by the Nominating Shareholder (including with
respect to any Eligible Shareholder included in a group) with the
corporation, its shareholders or any other person in connection with the
nomination or election ceases to be true and accurate in all material
respects (or omits a material fact necessary to make the statements made
not
Exhibit 3.1(i)
misleading), promptly (and in any event within 48 hours of discovering such
misstatement or omission) notify the corporation and any other recipient of
such communication of the misstatement or omission in such previously
provided information and of the information required to correct the
misstatement or omission; it being understood that providing any such
notification shall not be deemed to cure any such defect or limit the
corporation"s right to omit a Shareholder Nominee from its proxy materials
pursuant to this Article III Section 5;
(2)provide immediate notice to the corporation if the Nominating
Shareholder ceases to own the Required Shares at any time prior to the date
of the annual meeting or otherwise has failed to continue to satisfy the
eligibility requirements of this Article III Section 5 (including any
Eligible Shareholder included in a group);
(3)assume all liability stemming from an action, suit or proceeding
concerning any actual or alleged legal or regulatory violation arising out
of the Nominating Shareholder"s or the Shareholder Nominee"s communications
with the corporation, the corporation"s shareholders or any other person in
connection with the nomination or election of Directors, including, without
limitation, the Nomination Notice and any other information that the
Nominating Shareholder provided to the corporation;
(4)indemnify and hold harmless (jointly and severally with all other
Eligible Shareholders, in the case of a group of Eligible Shareholders) the
corporation and each of its Directors, officers and employees individually
against any liability, loss or damages, expenses or other costs (including
attorneys" fees) in connection with any threatened or pending action, suit
or proceeding, whether legal, administrative or investigative, against the
corporation or any of its Directors, officers or employees arising out of
or relating to any nomination submitted by the Nominating Shareholder
(including with respect to any Eligible Shareholder included in a group) or
a failure or alleged failure of the Nominating Shareholder or Shareholder
Nominee to comply with, or any breach or alleged breach of, its or his or
her, as applicable, obligations, agreements or representations under this
Article III Section 5;
(5)file with the Securities and Exchange Commission all soliciting
materials relating to one or more of the corporation"s Directors or Board
Nominees or any Shareholder Nominee, regardless of whether any such filing
is required under any rule or regulation or whether any exemption from
filing is available for such materials under any rule or regulation; and
(6)comply with all other applicable laws, rules, regulations and listing
standards with respect to the nomination, any solicitation in connection
with the meeting and the election.
(vii)if the Nominating Shareholder so elects, a statement for inclusion in
the corporation"s proxy statement for the annual meeting, not to exceed 500
words, in support of the Shareholder Nominee"s candidacy (the "Statement").
The information and documents required by this paragraph (d) of Article III
Section 5 shall be (i) provided with respect to and executed by each
Eligible Shareholder in the group in the case of a Nominating Shareholder
comprised of a group of Eligible Shareholders; and (ii) provided with
respect to the persons spe