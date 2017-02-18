DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





17.02.2017 / 23:39





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 14, 2017



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)



















































Ohio

1-4879

34-0183970

(State or other

(Commission File

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction of

Number)

Identification No.)

incorporation)











5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.



44720-8077

Box 3077,











North Canton, Ohio





(Address of principal



(Zip Code)

executive offices)































Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000



Not Applicable



Former name or former address, if changed since last report



Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to

simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of

the following provisions:



 Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act

(17 CFR 230.425)



 Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act

(17 CFR 240.14a-12)



 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))



 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of

Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of

Certain Officers.



Mr. Heidloff



On February 16, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company")

announced that in connection with the registration and effectiveness of the

domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Diebold Holding

Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, a German partnership limited by shares and a

wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Diebold Nixdorf AG (f/k/a

Wincor Nixdorf AG), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, Mr. Eckard

Heidloff resigned from his position as President of the Company, effective

March 31, 2017.



On February 16, 2017, Mr. Heidloff and Diebold Nixdorf AG agreed that Mr.

Heidloff be entitled to receive the severance benefits under a separation

agreement, dated February 16, 2017 (the "Separation Agreement"). Under the

Separation Agreement, Mr. Heidloff will receive a severance payment in the

amount of EUR4,310,810, payable on March 31, 2017. He will also receive

severance payments of EUR350,000 and EUR350,000, respectively, in each case

payable on March 31, 2017, based on his pro rata short-term and pro rata

long-term variable remuneration for Diebold Nixdorf AG"s fiscal year

2016/2017. Mr. Heidloff will continue to be entitled to exercise the stock

options allocated to him as long-term variable remuneration in accordance

with his employment agreement for the years 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016

pursuant to the terms of the Wincor Nixdorf Stock Option Plan. He will also

continue to receive his monthly fixed remuneration and monthly fringe

benefits until March 31, 2017. The severance benefits were approved by the

Compensation Committee of the Company.



Dr. Wunram



On and effective as of February 16, 2017, the Board of Directors of Diebold

Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Board") elected Dr. Jürgen Wunram to the Board.

Dr. Wunram fills the position created by the increase of the size of the

Board from twelve to thirteen directors, which is disclosed in Item 5.03 of

this Current Report on Form 8-K. Dr. Wunram will serve as director until

his successor has been chosen and elected or until his earlier resignation

or removal. The Board will recommend to the Company"s shareholders the

election of Dr. Wunram as director at the 2017 Annual Meeting of

Shareholders and will include him in the slate of directors presented in

the Company"s next definitive proxy statement. No committee assignments

have been made regarding Dr. Wunram.



Additionally, on and effective as of February 16, 2017, the Chief Executive

Officer of the Company, pursuant to his authority under the Company"s

Amended and Restated Code of Regulations, appointed Dr. Wunram as Chief

Operating Officer of the Company with responsibility for integration, the

Company"s EMEA and retail businesses, the Company"s subsidiary, AEVI

International GmbH, as well as IT, security, quality and indirect

procurement. Dr. Wunram previously served as Chief Integration Officer of

the Company, a position he held since August 2016.



Dr. Wunram, age 58, also currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief

Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and President of

Diebold Nixdorf AG and has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of

Diebold Nixdorf AG, effective April 1, 2017. He has served as the Chief

Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and as a member of the

management board of Diebold Nixdorf AG since 2007. In 2013, he was also

appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG. Dr. Wunram

began working with Diebold Nixdorf AG in 1993 as a consultant with McKinsey

& Company, a leading management consulting firm. Prior to that, he led

McKinsey"s Hamburg office and was a member of the leadership team for the

European High-Tech Sector and Operations Practice. Dr. Wunram holds a

doctorate in mathematics from the University of Hamburg, Germany.



Pursuant to the terms of an offer letter issued by the Company, effective

February 16, 2017 (the "Offer Letter"), Dr. Wunram will be entitled to an

annual base salary of EUR535,000, in addition to continued participation in

the Company"s performance-based annual cash bonus plan with a target equal

to 100% of base salary and equity incentive plan with an annual target of

200% of annual base salary. In connection with Dr. Wunram"s election to the

Board, Dr. Wunram agreed to dispose of his Diebold Nixdorf AG shares.



Dr. Wunram"s existing employment contract with Diebold Nixdorf AG, which

expires on February 28, 2019 in accordance with its terms, will continue in

effect, as amended and subject to the terms of the Offer Letter. Pursuant

to his existing employment contract, for Diebold Nixdorf AG"s fiscal year

ended September 30, 2016, Dr. Wunram received base compensation of

EUR500,000, non-performance-based fringe benefits of EUR25,618.51,

performance-based short-term variable compensation of EUR1,000,000,

performance-based long-term variable compensation in the form of his

participation in Diebold Nixdorf AG"s share option program 2012 of

EUR1,079,808.36, and pension accruals of EUR100,000. Dr. Wunram is also

entitled to certain pension commitments, the total amount of which was

EUR1,196,200 at September 30, 2016. Pursuant to the Offer Letter,



Dr. Wunram shall be entitled to severance benefits as and to the extent

provided in the Company"s Senior Leader Severance Plan.



On February 16, 2017, the Company issued a press release concerning certain

events relating to this Item 5.02. A copy of the press release is attached

to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated

herein by reference.



Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in

Fiscal Year.



On February 14, 2017, the Board adopted amendments to the Company"s Amended

and Restated Code of Regulations (the "Regulations") to implement proxy

access and make certain other conforming and related changes. Article III

Section 5 of the Regulations has been added to permit a shareholder, or a

group of up to 20 shareholders in aggregate, owning 3% or more of the

Company"s outstanding shares of common stock continuously for at least

three years, to nominate and include in the Company"s annual meeting proxy

materials director nominees constituting up to 20% of the number of

directors in office or two nominees, whichever is greater, provided that

the shareholder(s) and the nominee(s) satisfy the requirements specified in

the Regulations. The Regulations include changes to Article III Section 4

to further implement proxy access and amend the advance notice

requirements. These Regulations are effective as of February 14, 2017.



Additionally, on February 16, 2017, the Board resolved to amend Section 1

of Article III of the Regulations, by increasing the size of the Board from

twelve (12) directors to a total of thirteen (13) directors effective as of

February 16, 2017. Specifically, the entire first paragraph of Section 1 of

Article III of the Regulations is stricken in its entirety and replaced as

follows:



"Section 1 - Number, Election and Term of Office



Except as otherwise expressly provided in the Articles of Incorporation,

the Board of Directors shall be composed of not more than thirteen (13)

persons nor less than five (5) persons unless this number is changed by:

(1) the shareholders in accordance with the law of Ohio, or (2) the vote of

the majority of the Directors in office. The Directors may increase the

number to not more than thirteen (13) and may decrease the number to not

less than five (5) persons. Any Director"s office created by the Directors

by reason of an increase in their number may be filled by action of a

majority of the Directors in office."



Except as stated above, the Regulations are unchanged.



The foregoing is a summary of the changes introduced by the amendments

described above. A copy of the Regulations, as amended, is included as

Exhibit 3.1(i) of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated

herein by reference. A copy of the Regulations, marked to show the changes

described in this Item 5.03, is included as Exhibit 3.1(ii) of this Current

Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.



Item 8.01 Other Events



On February 14, 2017, the Company announced that the domination and profit

and loss transfer agreement between Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA

("Diebold KGaA") and Diebold Nixdorf AG (the "Domination and Profit and

Loss Transfer Agreement"), dated September 26, 2016, became effective on

February 14, 2017, as a result of its registration with the commercial

register ( Handelsregister ) of the local court ( Amtsgericht ) of

Paderborn.



Under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement, subject to

certain limitations pursuant to applicable law, (i) Diebold KGaA is

entitled to issue binding instructions to the management board of Diebold

Nixdorf AG, (ii) Diebold Nixdorf AG will transfer all of its annual profits

to Diebold KGaA, subject to, among other things, the creation (or

dissolution) of certain reserves, and (iii) Diebold KGaA will generally

absorb all annual losses incurred by Diebold Nixdorf AG. In addition,

subject to certain limitations pursuant to applicable law, the Domination

and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement provides that Diebold Nixdorf AG

shareholders be offered, at their election, (i) to put their Diebold

Nixdorf AG shares to Diebold KGaA in exchange for a compensation in cash of

EUR55.02 per share, and (ii) to remain Diebold Nixdorf AG shareholders and

receive a recurring compensation in cash of EUR3.13 (EUR2.82 net under the

current taxation regime) for each full fiscal year of Diebold Nixdorf AG

and for each share.



On February 14, 2017, the Company issued a press release concerning certain

events relating to this Item 8.01. A copy of the press release is attached

to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated

herein by reference. The description of the Domination and Profit and Loss

Transfer Agreement in this document is qualified in its entirety by the



Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement, an English translation

of which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company"s Current Report on Form

8-K filed September 29, 2016 (File No. 1‑4879).



CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that

are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These include statements

regarding management"s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or

forecasts for the future including, without limitation, the business

combination with Diebold Nixdorf AG, the effectuation of personnel changes

within the Diebold Nixdorf Group and the consummation of the domination and

profit-and-loss transfer agreement. Such forward-looking statements are

based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and

involve risks and uncertainties because such statements relate to events

and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future;

consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied in the statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

future performance. In addition, risks and uncertainties related to the

domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement include, but are not

limited to, risks associated with appraisal proceedings in relation to the

domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement, the occurrence of any

event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the

termination of the business combination agreement or the domination and

profit-and-loss transfer agreement and risks associated with the impact the

business combination agreement, the personnel changes and the domination

and profit-and-loss transfer agreement and any related litigation may have

on the business and operations of the combined company, including on the

ability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, and

maintain relationships with its suppliers. These risks, as well as other

risks are more fully discussed in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s reports

filed with the SEC and available at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov. Any

forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this document.

Except as required by applicable law, neither Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

nor Diebold Nixdorf AG undertakes any obligation to update or revise

publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this report:



3.1(i) Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold Nixdorf,

Incorporated.



3.1(ii) Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold, Nixdorf,

Incorporated (marked to show changes).



99.1 Press release issued by the Company, dated February 16, 2017,

concerning certain events relating to Item 5.02 in this Current Report on

Form 8-K.



99.2 Press release issued by the Company, dated February 14, 2017,

concerning certain events relating to Item 8.01 in this Current Report on

Form 8-K.



SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the

registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the

undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





































Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

February 17, 2017

By:

/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken





Name: Jonathan B. Leiken





Title: Senior Vice





President, Chief





Legal Officer and





Secretary



























EXHIBIT INDEX























Exhibit



Number

Description

3.1(i)

Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold Nixdorf,



Incorporated

3.1(ii)

Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold Nixdorf,



Incorporated (marked to show changes).

99.1

Press release issued by the Company, dated February 16, 2017,



concerning certain events relating to Item 5.02 in this Current



Report on Form 8-K.

99.2

Press release issued by the Company, dated February 14, 2017,



concerning certain events relating to Item 8.01 in this Current



Report on Form 8-K.





















Exhibit 3.1(i)



AMENDED AND RESTATED CODE OF REGULATIONS



OF



DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



ARTICLE I



ISSUANCE AND TRANSFER OF SHARES



Section 1 - Certificates; Registrar and Transfer Agent



The Board of Directors shall have authority to make such rules and

regulations as it deems expedient concerning the issuance, transfer and

registration of certificates for shares and the shares represented thereby.

The Board of Directors may at any time, by Resolution, provide for the

opening of transfer books for the making and registration of transfers of

shares of this corporation in any State of the United States or in any

foreign country, and may employ and appoint and remove, at discretion, any

agent or agents to keep the records of its shares or to transfer or to

register shares, or to perform all of said functions, at any place that the

Board of Directors may deem advisable.



Section 2 - Transfers of Shares



Transfers of Shares shall be made only on the books of the corporation at

the office thereof, or at the office of any Registrar and Transfer Agent

that may at any time be appointed by the Board of Directors for that

purpose, upon surrender of the certificates (or other appropriate evidence

if shares are uncertificated) to be transferred, properly assigned,

evidencing the number of shares so transferred. Certificates so surrendered

shall be cancelled and attached to the stubs corresponding thereto in the

stock certificate book, and notations of such cancellation made in proper

books kept by the corporation or by such Registrar and Transfer Agent.



Section 3 - Record Date and Closing Transfer Books



The Board of Directors may fix a date, which shall not be a past date and

which shall not be more than sixty days preceding the date of any meeting

of shareholders, or the date fixed for payment of any dividend or

distribution, or the date for the allotment of rights, or (subject to

contract rights with respect thereto) the date when any change or

conversion or exchange of shares shall be made or go into effect, or the

date as of which written consents, waivers or releases are to be obtained

from shareholders under any applicable provisions of law, or the date when

or prior whereto any rights or powers are to be exercised by shareholders,

as a record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to

notice of and to vote at any such meeting or any adjournments thereof, or

entitled to receive payment of any such dividend or distribution, or to

receive any such allotment of rights, or to exercise rights in respect of

any such change, conversion or exchange of shares, or to execute such

consents, waivers or releases, or to exercise any such rights or powers of

shareholders; and in any such case, only shareholders of record at the date

so fixed shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at such meeting, or any

adjournments thereof, or to receive payment of any such dividend or

distribution, or to receive any such allotment of rights, or to exercise

any such rights or powers, or to execute such consents, waivers or

releases, as the case may be, notwithstanding any transfer of any shares on

the books of the corporation after any record date fixed as aforesaid. The

Board of Directors may close the books of the corporation against transfers

of shares during the whole or any part of said period, including the time

of any such meetings of shareholders or any adjournments thereof.



Section 4 - Lost, Destroyed or Mutilated Certificates



If any Certificate of shares of this corporation shall become worn, defaced

or mutilated, the Directors, upon production and surrender thereof, may

order the same cancelled and a new certificate issued in lieu thereof. If

any such certificate be lost, stolen or destroyed, the Directors, upon the

furnishing of such evidence as shall be satisfactory to them of such loss,

stealing or destruction, and upon the giving of such indemnity as they

shall deem satisfactory, may order a new certificate to be issued in lieu

of such lost, stolen or destroyed certificate to the person last appearing

upon the books of the corporation to be the owner of such lost, stolen or

destroyed certificate.



Exhibit 3.1(i)



ARTICLE II



MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS



Section 1 - Annual Meeting



The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of this corporation shall be held at

such time and place, within or without the State of Ohio, as may be

designated by the Board of Directors or, in the absence of a designation by

the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief

Executive Officer, the President or the Secretary, and stated in the notice

of meeting. The Board of Directors may postpone and reschedule any

previously scheduled annual meeting of the shareholders. The Board of

Directors may also determine that the Annual Meeting shall not be held at

any physical place, but instead may be held solely by means of

communications equipment that enables the shareholders (and proxyholders)

to participate in the meeting and to vote on matters submitted to the

shareholders, including an opportunity to read or hear the proceedings of

the meeting and to speak or otherwise participate in the proceedings

contemporaneously with other participants. Any shareholder using

communications equipment will be deemed present in person at the meeting

whether the meeting is to be held at a designated place or solely by means

of communications equipment. The Board of Directors may adopt guidelines

and procedures for the use of communications equipment in connection with a

meeting of shareholders to permit the corporation to verify that a person

is a shareholder or proxyholder and to maintain a record of any vote or

other action.



Section 2 - Special Meetings



Special meetings of shareholders may be called by the Chairman of the

Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the President or by the Board of

Directors or by written order of a majority of the Directors or by the

Executive Committee, if there be one, or by the Chairman of the Board, the

Chief Executive Officer, the President, the Vice President, or the

Secretary, when requested in writing by the holders of a majority of the

shares of the corporation at the time entitled to exercise voting power in

the election of Directors. No such special meeting shall be held elsewhere

than at the principal office of the corporation nor outside the State of

Ohio unless so ordered by a resolution of the Board of Directors or by the

written order of all the Directors designating the place of such meeting or

designating that the meeting will be held by means of communications

equipment.



Section 3 - Notice of Meetings



Written notice of every annual or special meeting of shareholders, stating

the time when and place where the same is to be held, if any, the purpose

or purposes thereof, and the means, if any, by which shareholders can be

present and vote at the meeting through the use of communications

equipment, shall be given to each shareholder of record entitled to vote at

such meeting or to receive notice thereof either by personal delivery or by

mail, overnight delivery service, or any other means of communication

authorized by the shareholder to whom the notice is given, not more than

sixty (60) days nor less than seven (7) days before such meeting. If mailed

or sent by overnight delivery service, the notice shall be directed to a

shareholder at his address last appearing upon the records of the

corporation. If sent by other means of communication authorized by the

shareholder, the notice shall be sent to the address furnished by the

shareholder for such transmissions. In the event of the transfer of shares

after notice has been given, and prior to the holding of the meeting, it

shall not be necessary to notify the transferee; and if any meeting is

adjourned to another time or place, no further notice as to such adjourned

meeting need be given other than by announcement at the meeting at which

such adjournment is taken, even though such adjournment be taken for want

of a quorum. Whenever notice of any such meeting shall have been provided

as hereby required, failure of delivery thereof to any shareholder shall

not invalidate or affect any annual or special meeting or any proceedings

had or action taken thereat. Any shareholder may, in writing, waive any

notice hereby required.



Section 4 - Quorum



Except as otherwise expressly provided in the corporation"s Articles of

Incorporation, as amended (the "Articles of Incorporation"), the

shareholders present in person, by proxy, or by the use of communications

equipment at any meeting held for the determination of the number of

Directors or the election of Directors, or for consideration and action

upon reports required to be laid before such meeting, shall constitute a

quorum for the purpose of transacting such business as aforesaid; but at

any meeting of shareholders called for any other purpose, or for

consideration of and action upon any matters other than those herein before

mentioned, the presence in person, by proxy, or by the use of

communications equipment of holders of a majority in number of shares

issued and outstanding and entitled to exercise voting power at such

meeting, shall be necessary to constitute a quorum for the transaction of

such business. Whether or not a quorum is present at any meeting, the

shareholders present in person, by proxy, or by the use of communications

equipment, by the vote of a majority of the voting power represented by

those so present, may adjourn the meeting to a time fixed by such vote

without other notice than the announcement made following the vote.



Exhibit 3.1(i)



Section 5 - Voting



Except as otherwise expressly required by law, the Articles of

Incorporation or this Amended and Restated Code of Regulations, at any

meeting of shareholders at which a quorum is present, a majority of the

votes cast, whether in person or by proxy, on any matter properly brought

before such meeting in accordance with Article II Section 6 will be the act

of the shareholders. An abstention shall not represent a vote cast. Every

proxy must be in a form permitted by chapter 1701 of the Ohio Revised Code.

A shareholder may revoke any proxy that is not irrevocable by attending the

meeting and voting in person or by delivering to the corporation a

verifiable notification of revocation or a later appointment. The presence

at a meeting of the person appointing a proxy does not revoke the

appointment. The vote upon any question brought before a meeting of the

shareholders may be by voice vote, unless otherwise required by law, the

Articles of Incorporation or this Amended and Restated Code of Regulations

or unless the presiding officer otherwise determines. Every vote taken by

written ballot will be counted by the inspectors of election, if inspectors

of election are appointed.



Section 6 - Order of Business



(a) Order of Business. The Chairman, or such other officer of the

corporation designated by a majority of the total number of Directors that

the corporation would have if there were no vacancies on the Board of

Directors (such number being referred to as the "Whole Board"), will call

meetings of shareholders to order and will act as presiding officer

thereof. Unless otherwise determined by the Board of Directors prior to the

meeting, the presiding officer of the meeting of shareholders will also

determine the order of business and have the authority in his sole

discretion to regulate the conduct of any such meeting including, without

limitation, by imposing restrictions on the persons (other than

shareholders of the corporation or their duly appointed proxies) who may

attend any such shareholders" meeting, by ascertaining whether any

shareholder or his proxy may be excluded from any meeting of shareholders

based upon any determination by the presiding officer, in his sole

discretion, that any such person has unduly disrupted or is likely to

disrupt the proceedings of the meeting, and by determining the

circumstances in which any person may make a statement or ask questions at

any meeting of shareholders.



(b) At an annual meeting of the shareholders, only such business will be

conducted or considered as is properly brought before the meeting. To be

properly brought before an annual meeting, business must be (i) specified

in the notice of meeting (or any supplement thereto) given by or at the

direction of the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the

President, a Vice President, the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary in

accordance with Article II Section 3, (ii) otherwise properly brought

before the meeting by the presiding officer or by or at the direction of a

majority of the Whole Board, or (iii) otherwise properly requested to be

brought before the meeting by a shareholder of the corporation in

accordance with Article II Section 6(c).



(c) For business to be properly requested by a shareholder to be brought

before an annual meeting, (i) the shareholder must be a shareholder of the

corporation of record at the time of the giving of the notice for such

annual meeting provided for in this Amended and Restated Code of

Regulations, (ii) the shareholder must be entitled to vote at such meeting,

(iii) the shareholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to

the Secretary, and (iv) if the shareholder, or the beneficial owner on

whose behalf any business is brought before the meeting, has provided the

corporation with a Proposal Solicitation Notice, as that term is defined in

this Article II Section 6(c) below, such shareholder or beneficial owner

must have delivered a proxy statement and form of proxy to the holders of

at least the percentage of shares of the corporation entitled to vote

required to approve such business that the shareholder proposes to bring

before the annual meeting and included in such materials the Proposal

Solicitation Notice. To be timely, except for notices required under

Article III Sections 4 and 5 (which shall be governed by those sections), a

shareholder"s notice must be delivered to or mailed and received at the

principal executive offices of the corporation not less than 60 nor more

than 90 calendar days prior to the first anniversary of the date on which

the corporation first mailed its proxy materials for the preceding year"s

annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that if the date of the

annual meeting is advanced more than 30 calendar days prior to or delayed

by more than 30 calendar days after the anniversary of the preceding year"s

annual meeting, notice by the shareholder to be timely must be so delivered

not later than the close of business on the later of the 90th calendar day

prior to such annual meeting or the 10th calendar day following the day on

which public announcement of the date of such meeting is first made. In no

event shall the public announcement of an adjournment of an annual meeting

commence a new time period for the giving of a shareholder"s notice as

described above. A shareholder"s notice to the Secretary must set forth as

to each matter the shareholder proposes to bring before the annual meeting

(A) a description in reasonable detail of the business desired to be

brought before the annual meeting and the reasons for conducting such

business at the annual meeting, (B) the name and address, as they appear on

the corporation"s books, of the shareholder proposing such business and of

the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made, (C) the

class and number of shares of the corporation that are owned beneficially

and of record by the shareholder proposing such business and by the

beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made, (D) any

material interest of such shareholder proposing such business and the

beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made in such

business, and (E) whether either such shareholder or beneficial owner

intends to deliver a proxy statement and form of proxy to holders of at

least the percentage of shares of the corporation entitled to vote required

to approve the proposal (an affirmative statement



Exhibit 3.1(i)



of such intent, a "Proposal Solicitation Notice"). Notwithstanding the

foregoing provisions of this Amended and Restated Code of Regulations, a

shareholder must also comply with all applicable requirements of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations

thereunder with respect to the matters set forth in this Article II Section

6(c). For purposes of this Section 6(c) and Article III Sections 4 and 5,

"public announcement" means disclosure in a press release reported by the

Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press, or comparable national news

service or in a document publicly filed by the corporation with the

Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Sections 13, 14, or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or publicly filed by the

corporation with any national securities exchange or quotation service

through which the corporation"s stock is listed or traded, or furnished by

the corporation to its shareholders. Nothing in this Article II Section

6(c) will be deemed to affect any rights of shareholders to request

inclusion of proposals in the corporation"s proxy statement pursuant to

Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and

subject to compliance with the requirements and procedures set forth in

Article III Section 5.



(d) At a special meeting of shareholders, only such business may be

conducted or considered as is properly brought before the meeting. To be

properly brought before a special meeting, business must be (i) specified

in the notice of the meeting (or any supplement thereto) given by or at the

direction of the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the

President, a Vice President, the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary (or in

case of their failure to give any required notice, the other persons

entitled to give notice) in accordance with Article II Section 3 or (ii)

otherwise brought before the meeting by the presiding officer or by or at

the direction of a majority of the Whole Board.



(e) The determination of whether any business sought to be brought before

any annual or special meeting of the shareholders is properly brought

before such meeting in accordance with this Section 6 will be made by the

presiding officer of such meeting. If the presiding officer determines that

any business is not properly brought before such meeting, he will so

declare to the meeting and any such business will not be conducted or

considered.



ARTICLE III



DIRECTORS



Section 1 - Number, Election and Term of Office



Except as otherwise expressly provided in the Articles of Incorporation,

the Board of Directors shall be composed of not more than thirteen (13)

persons nor less than five (5) persons unless this number is changed by:

(1) the shareholders in accordance with the law of Ohio, or (2) the vote of

the majority of the Directors in office. The Directors may increase the

number to not more than thirteen (13) persons and may decrease the number

to not less than five (5) persons. Any Director"s office created by the

Directors by reason of an increase in their number may be filled by action

of a majority of the Directors in office.



The election of Directors shall be held only at the annual meeting of

shareholders in each year. The Directors shall hold office for the term of

one year and until their successors are elected and qualified, except that

any Director at any time elected to fill a newly created Directorship or a

vacancy shall hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and

until his successor is elected.



Section 2 - Qualification



Each Director shall be a shareholder of the corporation, or shall become a

shareholder as soon as practicable following his or her appointment or

election, but need not be a citizen of the state of Ohio.



Section 3 - Vacancies



Upon the happening of any vacancy in the membership of the Board of

Directors, whether by death, resignation, increase of the authorized number

of Directors without the filling of such new position by the shareholders

at the meeting at which such increase is made, failure of the shareholders

at any time to elect the full number of authorized Directors, or otherwise,

and in any of the contingencies provided by the laws of Ohio, the remaining

Directors, or the Directors duly elected, though less than a quorum, may,

by a majority vote, fill such vacancy in the Board for the unexpired term,

or, in the case of a newly created Directorship, for a term which shall

expire contemporaneously with the terms of Directors then qualified and

serving.



Exhibit 3.1(i)



Section 4 - Nominations of Directors; Election



(a) Only persons who are nominated in accordance with this Article III

Section 4 or Section 5 will be eligible for election at a meeting of

shareholders to be members of the Board of Directors of the corporation.



(b) Nominations of persons for election as Directors of the corporation may

be made only at an annual meeting of shareholders (i) by or at the

direction of the Board of Directors or a committee thereof, (ii) by any

shareholder who is a shareholder of record at the time of giving of notice

provided for in this Article III Section 4, who is entitled to vote for the

election of Directors at such meeting, and who complies with the procedures

set forth in this Article III Section 4, or (iii) by any Eligible

Shareholder (as defined in Article III Section 5 below), or group of

Eligible Shareholders, who complies with the requirements and procedures

set forth in Article III Section 5 and whose Shareholder Nominee (as

defined in Article III Section 5 below) is included in the corporation"s

proxy materials for the relevant annual meeting of shareholders. If a

shareholder, or a beneficial owner on whose behalf any such nomination is

made, has provided the corporation with a Nomination Solicitation Notice in

accordance with and as that term is defined in this Section 4 below, such

shareholder or beneficial owner must have delivered a proxy statement and

form of proxy to the holders of at least the percentage of shares of the

corporation entitled to vote required to approve such nomination and

included in such materials the Nomination Solicitation Notice. All

nominations by shareholders must be made pursuant to timely notice in

proper written form to the Secretary.



(c) To be timely, a shareholder"s notice must be delivered to or mailed and

received at the principal executive offices of the corporation not less

than 120 nor more than 150 calendar days prior to the first anniversary of

the date on which the corporation first mailed its proxy materials for the

preceding year"s annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that if

the date of the annual meeting is advanced more than 30 calendar days prior

to or delayed by more than 30 calendar days after the anniversary of the

preceding year"s annual meeting, notice by the shareholder to be timely

must be so delivered not later than the close of business on the later of

the 180th calendar day prior to such annual meeting or the 10th calendar

day following the day on which public announcement of the date of such

meeting is first made. In no event shall the public announcement of an

adjournment of an annual meeting commence a new time period for the giving

of a shareholder"s notice as described above. To be in proper written form,

such shareholder"s notice must set forth or include: (i) the name and

address, as they appear on the corporation"s books, of the shareholder

giving the notice and of the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the

nomination is made; (ii) a representation that the shareholder giving the

notice is a holder of record of stock of the corporation entitled to vote

at such annual meeting and intends to appear in person or by proxy at the

annual meeting to nominate the person or persons specified in the notice;

(iii) the class and number of shares of stock of the corporation owned

beneficially and of record by the shareholder giving the notice and by the

beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the nomination is made; (iv) a

description of all arrangements or understandings between or among any of

(A) the shareholder giving the notice, (B) the beneficial owner on whose

behalf the notice is given, (C) each nominee, and (D) any other person or

persons (naming such person or persons) pursuant to which the nomination or

nominations are to be made by the shareholder giving the notice; (v) such

other information regarding each nominee proposed by the shareholder giving

the notice as would be required to be included in a proxy statement filed

pursuant to the proxy rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission had

the nominee been nominated, or intended to be nominated, by the Board of

Directors; (vi) the signed consent of each nominee to serve as a Director

of the corporation if so elected; and (vii) whether either such shareholder

or beneficial owner intends to deliver a proxy statement and form of proxy

to holders of at least the percentage of shares of the corporation entitled

to vote required to elect such nominee or nominees (the "Nomination

Solicitation Notice"). At the request of the Board of Directors, any person

nominated by the Board of Directors for election as a Director must furnish

to the Secretary that information required to be set forth in a

shareholder"s notice of nomination which pertains to the nominee. The

presiding officer of any annual meeting will, if the facts warrant,

determine that a nomination was not made in accordance with the procedures

prescribed by this Article III Section 4, and if he should so determine, he

will so declare to the meeting, and the defective nomination will be

disregarded. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Article III

Section 4, a shareholder must also comply with all applicable requirements

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and

regulations thereunder with respect to the matters set forth in this

Article III Section 4.



Section 5 - Proxy Access for Director Nominations

(a)Inclusion of Shareholder Nominee in Proxy Statement. Subject to the

provisions of this Article III Section 5, the corporation shall include in

its proxy statement for any annual meeting of shareholders (but not any

special meeting of shareholders) the name (which shall also be included on

the corporation"s form of proxy and ballot), together with the Required

Information (as defined below), of any person nominated for election as a

Director ("Shareholder Nominee") identified in a Nomination Notice (as

defined below) delivered by an Eligible Shareholder (as defined below) or

group of up to twenty (20) Eligible Shareholders who at the time the

request is delivered satisfy (individually and collectively, in the case of

a group), as determined by the Board of Directors or its designee, the

ownership and other requirements of this Article III Section 5 (such

Eligible Shareholder or group of Eligible Shareholders, a "Nominating

Shareholder"), and who expressly elects at the time of providing the notice

required by this Article III Section 5 to have its Shareholder Nominee

included in the corporation"s proxy materials pursuant to



Exhibit 3.1(i)



this Article III Section 5. For purposes of this Article III Section 5,

"Required Information" means (i) the information concerning the Shareholder

Nominee and the Nominating Shareholder that, as determined by the

corporation, is required to be disclosed in a proxy statement filed

pursuant to the proxy rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and

(ii) if the Eligible Shareholder so elects, a Statement (as defined below).

(b)Maximum Number of Shareholder Nominees.

(i)The number of Shareholder Nominees appearing in the corporation"s proxy

materials with respect to an annual meeting of shareholders (including

incumbent Directors who had been Shareholder Nominees at any of the two

preceding annual meetings and whose reelection at such annual meeting is

being recommended by the Board of Directors, any Shareholder Nominees who

were submitted by a Nominating Shareholder for inclusion in the

corporation"s proxy materials pursuant to this Article III Section 5 and

either are subsequently withdrawn or who the Board of Directors itself

decides to nominate for election at such annual meeting, and any Director

candidate who will be included in the corporation"s proxy materials with

respect to such annual meeting unopposed by the corporation pursuant to any

agreement, arrangement or other understanding with any shareholder or group

of shareholders) (a "Board Nominee")) shall not exceed the greater of (y)

two (2) or (z) 20% of the number of Directors in office (rounded down to

the nearest whole number, the "Maximum Number") as of the last day on which

notice of a nomination may be delivered pursuant to this Article III

Section 5 (the "Final Proxy Access Nomination Date").

(ii)In the event that one or more vacancies for any reason occurs after the

Final Proxy Access Nomination Date but before the date of the annual

meeting and the Board of Directors resolves to reduce the size of the Board

of Directors in connection therewith, the Maximum Number shall be

calculated based on the number of Directors in office as so reduced. In the

event that the number of Shareholder Nominees submitted by Nominating

Shareholders pursuant to this Article III Section 5 exceeds the Maximum

Number, each Nominating Shareholder shall select one Shareholder Nominee

for inclusion in the corporation"s proxy materials until the Maximum Number

is reached, going in the order of the amount (largest to smallest) of

shares of the corporation each Nominating Shareholder disclosed as owned in

the Nomination Notice submitted to the corporation. If the Maximum Number

is not reached after each Nominating Shareholder has selected one

Shareholder Nominee, this selection process shall continue as many times as

necessary, following the same order each time, until the Maximum Number is

reached.



(iii)If after the deadline for submitting a Nomination Notice as set forth

in Article III Section 5(d), a Nominating Shareholder becomes ineligible or

withdraws its nomination or a Shareholder Nominee becomes ineligible or

unwilling to serve on the Board of Directors, whether before or after the

mailing of the definitive proxy statement, then the corporation (y) shall

not be required to include in its proxy statement or on any ballot or form

of proxy the Shareholder Nominee or any successor or replacement nominee

proposed by the Nominating Shareholder or by any other Nominating

Shareholder and (z) may otherwise communicate to its shareholders,

including without limitation by amending or supplementing its proxy

statement or ballot or form of proxy, that the Shareholder Nominee will not

be included as a Shareholder Nominee in the proxy statement or on any

ballot or form of proxy and will not be voted on at the annual meeting.

(c)Eligibility of Nominating Shareholder.

(i)An Eligible Shareholder is a person who has either (y) been a record

holder of the shares of the corporation used to satisfy the eligibility

requirement in this Article III Section 5 continuously for the three-year

period specified in this paragraph (c) or (z) provides to the Secretary,

within the time period referred to in Article III Section 5(d), evidence of

continuous ownership of such shares for such three-year period from one or

more securities intermediaries in a form that the Board of Directors or its

designee determines acceptable.



(ii)An Eligible Shareholder or group of up to 20 Eligible Shareholders may

submit a nomination in accordance with this Article III Section 5 only if

the person or group (in the aggregate) has owned (as defined below)

continuously for at least three (3) years the Required Shares (as defined

below) as of the date the Nomination Notice is delivered to or mailed and

received by the corporation in accordance with Article III Section 5 and

continues to own the Required Shares through the meeting date. The

following shall be treated as one Eligible Shareholder if such Eligible

Shareholder shall provide together with the Nomination Notice documentation

satisfactory to the Board of Directors or its designee that demonstrates

compliance with the following criteria: funds that are (x) under common

management and investment control, (y) under common management and funded

primarily by a single employer or (z) a "group of investment companies" or

"family of investment companies" as such terms are defined in the

Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. For the avoidance of doubt, in

the event of a nomination by a Nominating Shareholder that includes more

than one Eligible Shareholder, any and all requirements and obligations for

a given Eligible Shareholder or, except as the context otherwise makes

clear, the Nominating Shareholder that are set forth in this Article III

Section 5, including the minimum holding period, shall apply to each member

of such group; provided , however , that the Required Shares shall

include the aggregate ownership of the group of Eligible Shareholders

constituting the Nominating Shareholder. Should any Eligible Shareholder

withdraw from a group of Eligible Shareholders constituting a Nominating

Shareholder at any time prior to the annual meeting, the Nominating

Shareholder shall be deemed to own only the shares held by the remaining

Eligible Shareholders. No person may be a member of more than one group of

persons constituting a Nominating Shareholder under this Article III

Section 5. If any Eligible Shareholder appears as a member of more than one

group, such Eligible Shareholder shall be deemed to be a member of only the

group that has the largest ownership position as reflected in the

Nomination Notice.



Exhibit 3.1(i)



(iii)As used in this Article III Section 5:

(1)any reference to a "group" or "group of Eligible Shareholders" refers to

any Nominating Shareholder that consists of more than one Eligible

Shareholder and to all the Eligible Shareholders that make up such

Nominating Shareholder;



(2)Required Shares" means 3% of the number of outstanding shares of the

corporation as of the most recent date for which such number is disclosed

in any filing by the corporation with the Securities and Exchange

Commission prior to the submission of the Nomination Notice; and

(3)an Eligible Shareholder shall be deemed to "own" only those outstanding

shares of the corporation as to which the shareholder possesses both (X)

the full voting and investment rights pertaining to the shares and (Y) the

full economic interest in (including the opportunity for profit and risk of

loss on) such shares; provided that the number of shares calculated in

accordance with clauses (X) and (Y) shall not include any shares (A) sold

by such shareholder or any affiliate of such shareholder in any transaction

that has not been settled or closed, (B) borrowed by such shareholder or

any affiliate of such shareholder for any purposes or purchased by such

shareholder or any affiliate of such shareholder pursuant to an agreement

to resell by the shareholder or any affiliate of such shareholder or (C)

subject to any option, warrant, forward contract, swap, contract of sale,

other derivative or similar agreement entered into by such shareholder or

any affiliate of such shareholder, whether any such instrument or agreement

is to be settled with shares or with cash based on the notional amount or

value of outstanding shares of the corporation, in any such case which

instrument or agreement has, or is intended to have, the purpose or effect

of (1) reducing in any manner, to any extent or at any time in the future,

such shareholder"s full right to vote or direct the voting of any such

shares, and/or (2) hedging, offsetting or altering to any degree gain or

loss arising from the full economic ownership of such shares by such

shareholder. A person shall "own" shares held in the name of a nominee or

other intermediary so long as the person retains the right to instruct how

the shares are voted with respect to the election of Directors and

possesses the full economic interest in the shares. A person"s ownership of

shares shall be deemed to continue during any period in which the

shareholder has delegated any voting power by means of a proxy, power of

attorney or other instrument or arrangement that is revocable at any time

by the shareholder. A person"s ownership of shares shall be deemed to

continue during any period in which the person has loaned such shares,

provided that the person has the power to recall such loaned shares on not

more than five business days" notice, the person promptly recalls the

loaned shares upon being notified that its Shareholder Nominee will be

included in the corporation"s proxy materials for the relevant annual

meeting, and the person holds the recalled shares through such annual

meeting. Whether outstanding shares of the corporation"s Common Stock are

"owned" for these purposes shall be determined by the Board of Directors.

"Affiliate" shall have the meaning ascribed to such term under the Exchange

Act.



(d)Nomination Notice. To nominate a Shareholder Nominee pursuant to this

Article III Section 5, the Nominating Shareholder must submit to the

Secretary all of the following information and documents (in addition to

the information required to be provided by Article III Section 4) in a form

that the Board of Directors or its designee determines acceptable

(collectively, the "Nomination Notice") not less than 120 calendar days nor

more than 150 calendar days prior to the anniversary of the date that the

corporation mailed its proxy statement for the prior year"s annual meeting;

provided , however , that if (and only if) the annual meeting is not

scheduled to be held within a period that commences 30 calendar days before

the first anniversary date of the preceding year"s annual meeting and ends

30 calendar days after the first anniversary date of the preceding year"s

annual meeting, the following information shall be given in the manner

provided herein by the later of the close of business on the date that is

180 calendar days prior to an annual meeting date outside such period just

previously described and the tenth (10th) day following the date on which a

public announcement of the date of such meeting is first made by the

corporation (and in no event shall the adjournment or postponement of an

annual meeting, or the announcement thereof, commence a new time period (or

extend any time period) for giving the following information in writing):

(i)one or more statements from the record holder(s) of the shares (and from

each intermediary through which the shares are or have been held during the

requisite three-year holding period) verifying that, as of a date within

seven calendar days prior to the date the Nomination Notice is delivered to

or mailed and received by the corporation, the Nominating Shareholder owns,

and has owned continuously for the preceding three (3) years, the Required

Shares, and the Nominating Shareholder"s agreement to provide, within five

business days after the record date for the annual meeting, statements from

the record holder(s) and intermediaries verifying the Nominating

Shareholder"s continuous ownership of the Required Shares through the

record date;



(ii)representations and warranties from the Nominating Shareholder:

(1)that it will continue to satisfy the eligibility requirements described

in Article III Section 5(c) through the date of the annual meeting;

(2)as to the Nominating Shareholder"s intentions with respect to continuing

to hold its shares of Common Stock for at least one year following the

annual meeting;



(3)that such Nominating Shareholder (v) acquired the Required Shares in the

ordinary course of business and not with the intent to change or influence

control at the corporation, and does not presently have such intent, (w)

has not nominated and will not nominate for election to the Board of

Directors at the annual meeting any



Exhibit 3.1(i)



person other than the Shareholder Nominee(s) being nominated pursuant to

this Article III Section 5, (x) has not engaged and will not engage in, and

has not and will not be, a "participant" in another person"s "solicitation"

within the meaning of Rule 14a-1(l) under the Exchange Act in support of

the election of any individual as a Director at the meeting other than its

Shareholder Nominee or a Board Nominee, (y) will not distribute any form of

proxy for the meeting other than the form distributed by the corporation,

and (z) will provide facts, statements and other information in all

communications with the corporation and its shareholders that are or will

be true and correct in all material respects and do not and will not omit

to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made, in

light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading;

(4)that the Shareholder Nominee"s candidacy and, if elected, Board

membership does not, and would not, violate these Bylaws, the corporation"s

Articles of Incorporation, the listing standards of the principal exchange

upon which the corporation"s shares are traded (the "Listing Standards"),

or any applicable state or federal law, rule or regulation;

(5)detailing any relationship that existed within the past three (3) years

and that would have been described pursuant to Item 6(e) of Schedule 14N

(or any successor item) if it were to exist on the date of the submission

of the Schedule 14N; and



(6)that the Shareholder Nominee: does not have any direct or indirect

relationship with the corporation that will cause the Shareholder Nominee

to be deemed not independent under the Listing Standards or the

corporation"s independence standards; meets the applicable audit committee

and compensation committee independence requirements under the Listing

Standards; is a "non-employee Director" for the purposes of Rule 16b-3

under the Exchange Act (or any successor rule); is an "outside Director"

for the purposes of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code (or any

successor provision); is not and has not been a named subject of a pending

criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses)

or been convicted in such a criminal proceeding within the past ten (10)

years or is subject to any order of the type specified in Rule 506(d) of

Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (or

any successor rule, "Rule 506(d)") or Item 401(f) of Regulation S-K (or any

successor item, "Item 401(f)") without reference to whether the event is

material to an evaluation of the ability or integrity of the Shareholder

Nominee; meets the Director qualifications set forth in the corporation"s

corporate governance guidelines; and is not and has not been, within the

three (3) years prior to the date that the Nomination Notice delivered to

or mailed and received by the corporation, an officer or Director of a

competitor, as defined in Section 8 of the Clayton Antitrust Act of 1914,

as amended.



(iii)a copy of the Schedule 14N (or any successor form) relating to the

Shareholder Nominee that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission;



(iv)in the case of a nomination by a Nominating Shareholder comprised of

more than one Eligible Shareholder, the designation by all Eligible

Shareholders comprising the Nominating Shareholder of one Eligible

Shareholder that is authorized to act on behalf of the Nominating

Shareholder with respect to matters relating to the nomination, including

withdrawal of the nomination;



(v)a representation and warranty and agreement from and signed by the

Shareholder Nominee that he or she:



(1)confirms the representations and warranties made by the Eligible

Shareholder in this Section 5(d)(ii)(5);

(2)is not and will not become a party to any agreement or understanding

with, and has not given any commitment or assurance to, any person or

entity as to how such person, if elected as a Director of the corporation,

will act or vote on any issue or question;

(3)is not and will not become a party to any compensatory, payment or other

financial agreement, arrangement or understanding with any person or entity

other than the corporation with respect to any direct or indirect

compensation, reimbursement or indemnification in connection with service

or action as a Shareholder Nominee or as a Director in each case, that has

not been disclosed to the corporation;



(4)if elected as a Director, will comply with all of the corporation"s

corporate governance, business conduct, conflict of interest,

confidentiality, insider trading and stock ownership and trading policies

and guidelines, and any other corporate policies or procedures applicable

to Directors; and



(5)will, at the request of the corporation, and within five (5) business

days after such request, submit all completed and signed questionnaires

required of the corporation"s Directors and provide such other information

as the corporation may reasonably request, including information to confirm

that the Shareholder Nominee satisfies the requirements of this Article III

Section 5.



(vi)an undertaking that the Nominating Shareholder (including in the case

of a group, each Eligible Stockholder in that group) agrees to:

(1)in the event that any information included in the Nomination Notice or

any other communication by the Nominating Shareholder (including with

respect to any Eligible Shareholder included in a group) with the

corporation, its shareholders or any other person in connection with the

nomination or election ceases to be true and accurate in all material

respects (or omits a material fact necessary to make the statements made

not



Exhibit 3.1(i)



misleading), promptly (and in any event within 48 hours of discovering such

misstatement or omission) notify the corporation and any other recipient of

such communication of the misstatement or omission in such previously

provided information and of the information required to correct the

misstatement or omission; it being understood that providing any such

notification shall not be deemed to cure any such defect or limit the

corporation"s right to omit a Shareholder Nominee from its proxy materials

pursuant to this Article III Section 5;

(2)provide immediate notice to the corporation if the Nominating

Shareholder ceases to own the Required Shares at any time prior to the date

of the annual meeting or otherwise has failed to continue to satisfy the

eligibility requirements of this Article III Section 5 (including any

Eligible Shareholder included in a group);

(3)assume all liability stemming from an action, suit or proceeding

concerning any actual or alleged legal or regulatory violation arising out

of the Nominating Shareholder"s or the Shareholder Nominee"s communications

with the corporation, the corporation"s shareholders or any other person in

connection with the nomination or election of Directors, including, without

limitation, the Nomination Notice and any other information that the

Nominating Shareholder provided to the corporation;

(4)indemnify and hold harmless (jointly and severally with all other

Eligible Shareholders, in the case of a group of Eligible Shareholders) the

corporation and each of its Directors, officers and employees individually

against any liability, loss or damages, expenses or other costs (including

attorneys" fees) in connection with any threatened or pending action, suit

or proceeding, whether legal, administrative or investigative, against the

corporation or any of its Directors, officers or employees arising out of

or relating to any nomination submitted by the Nominating Shareholder

(including with respect to any Eligible Shareholder included in a group) or

a failure or alleged failure of the Nominating Shareholder or Shareholder

Nominee to comply with, or any breach or alleged breach of, its or his or

her, as applicable, obligations, agreements or representations under this

Article III Section 5;



(5)file with the Securities and Exchange Commission all soliciting

materials relating to one or more of the corporation"s Directors or Board

Nominees or any Shareholder Nominee, regardless of whether any such filing

is required under any rule or regulation or whether any exemption from

filing is available for such materials under any rule or regulation; and

(6)comply with all other applicable laws, rules, regulations and listing

standards with respect to the nomination, any solicitation in connection

with the meeting and the election.



(vii)if the Nominating Shareholder so elects, a statement for inclusion in

the corporation"s proxy statement for the annual meeting, not to exceed 500

words, in support of the Shareholder Nominee"s candidacy (the "Statement").



The information and documents required by this paragraph (d) of Article III

Section 5 shall be (i) provided with respect to and executed by each

Eligible Shareholder in the group in the case of a Nominating Shareholder

comprised of a group of Eligible Shareholders; and (ii) provided with

respect to the persons spe

