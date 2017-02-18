

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



North Canton, Ohio, United States of America

Release according to Section 30e WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) with

the objective of a Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Amendment of rights attached to securities

according to Section 30e para. 1 no. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act)

On February 14, 2017, the board of directors of Diebold Nixdorf,

Incorporated (the "Corporation") adopted amendments to the Corporation"s

Code of Regulations (the "Regulations") to implement proxy access and make

certain other conforming and related changes. Article III Section 5 of the

Regulations has been added to permit a shareholder, or a group of up to 20

shareholders in aggregate, owning 3% or more of the Corporation"s

outstanding shares of common stock continuously for at least three years,

to nominate and include in the Corporation"s annual meeting proxy materials

director nominees constituting up to 20% of the number of directors in

office or two nominees, whichever is greater, provided that the

shareholder(s) and the nominee(s) satisfy the requirements specified in the

Regulations. The Regulations include changes to Article III Section 4 to

further implement proxy access and amend the advance notice requirements.

These Regulations are effective as of February 14, 2017.

The full text of the Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold

Nixdorf, Incorporated is included in Exhibits 3.1(i) and 3.1(ii) to a Form

8-K Current Report filed by the Corporation with the United States

Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2017 which may be found

at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/

28823/000002882317000046/0000028823-17-000046-index.htm.

























