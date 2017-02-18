DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

North Canton, Ohio, United States of America

Release according to Section 30e WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) with
the objective of a Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Amendment of rights attached to securities
according to Section 30e para. 1 no. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

On February 14, 2017, the board of directors of Diebold Nixdorf,
Incorporated (the "Corporation") adopted amendments to the Corporation"s
Code of Regulations (the "Regulations") to implement proxy access and make
certain other conforming and related changes. Article III Section 5 of the
Regulations has been added to permit a shareholder, or a group of up to 20
shareholders in aggregate, owning 3% or more of the Corporation"s
outstanding shares of common stock continuously for at least three years,
to nominate and include in the Corporation"s annual meeting proxy materials
director nominees constituting up to 20% of the number of directors in
office or two nominees, whichever is greater, provided that the
shareholder(s) and the nominee(s) satisfy the requirements specified in the
Regulations. The Regulations include changes to Article III Section 4 to
further implement proxy access and amend the advance notice requirements.
These Regulations are effective as of February 14, 2017.

The full text of the Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Diebold
Nixdorf, Incorporated is included in Exhibits 3.1(i) and 3.1(ii) to a Form
8-K Current Report filed by the Corporation with the United States
Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2017 which may be found
at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/
28823/000002882317000046/0000028823-17-000046-index.htm.













Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
