DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund significantly increased sales and earnings - preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results


Borussia Dortmund significantly increased sales and earnings - preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017


20-Feb-2017 / 11:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA announces preliminary results for the
first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017 (July 1st until December 31st,
2016):

Borussia Dortmund increased Group revenues by EUR 46.0 m. (i.e. 27.4%) to
EUR 214.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 168.1 m.) in the first
half-year. Also adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues
increased by 17.8% and amounted EUR 169.0 m. (previous first half-year EUR
143.5 m) given to the participation in the UEFA Champions League.

The operating result (EBITDA) of the Group amounted EUR 49.9 m. (previous
first half-year EUR 25.5 m). The result from operating activities (EBIT)
amounted EUR 18.2 m. (previous half-year EUR -3.9 m.). According to
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund
Group earnings amounted EUR 15.6 m. (previous half-year EUR -4.7 m.).

Group Equity totalled EUR 319.6 m. (30 June 2016: EUR 309.5 m.) on December
31st, 2016; this corresponds to an equity capital ratio of 66.5 % (previous
year 73.0 %).

Personnel expenses changed to EUR 82.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR
66.1 m.). Depreciation and amortization resulted in EUR 31.6 m. (previous
first half-year EUR 29.4 m.). Other operating expenses amounted EUR 69.3 m.
(previous first half-year EUR 64.0 m.) in the report period. The financial
result amounted EUR -0.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.6 m.), the tax
result amounted EUR -1.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.1 m.).

In the individual financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 11.3
m. (previous first half-year EUR -11.3 m.) in the first half of the fiscal
year 2016/2017. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted EUR 16.6 m. (previous
first half-year EUR -5.1. m.) and the semi-annual result amounted EUR 14.5
m. (previous first half-year EUR -5.2 m.).

The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2016/2017 can be downloaded as
pdf.-file under www.aktie.bvb.de (rubric publications) from February 24th,
2017 on.


Dortmund, February 20th, 2017

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

20-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
