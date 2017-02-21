DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results





Borussia Dortmund significantly increased sales and earnings - preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017





20-Feb-2017 / 11:30 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA announces preliminary results for the

first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017 (July 1st until December 31st,

2016):



Borussia Dortmund increased Group revenues by EUR 46.0 m. (i.e. 27.4%) to

EUR 214.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 168.1 m.) in the first

half-year. Also adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues

increased by 17.8% and amounted EUR 169.0 m. (previous first half-year EUR

143.5 m) given to the participation in the UEFA Champions League.



The operating result (EBITDA) of the Group amounted EUR 49.9 m. (previous

first half-year EUR 25.5 m). The result from operating activities (EBIT)

amounted EUR 18.2 m. (previous half-year EUR -3.9 m.). According to

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund

Group earnings amounted EUR 15.6 m. (previous half-year EUR -4.7 m.).



Group Equity totalled EUR 319.6 m. (30 June 2016: EUR 309.5 m.) on December

31st, 2016; this corresponds to an equity capital ratio of 66.5 % (previous

year 73.0 %).



Personnel expenses changed to EUR 82.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR

66.1 m.). Depreciation and amortization resulted in EUR 31.6 m. (previous

first half-year EUR 29.4 m.). Other operating expenses amounted EUR 69.3 m.

(previous first half-year EUR 64.0 m.) in the report period. The financial

result amounted EUR -0.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.6 m.), the tax

result amounted EUR -1.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.1 m.).



In the individual financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 11.3

m. (previous first half-year EUR -11.3 m.) in the first half of the fiscal

year 2016/2017. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted EUR 16.6 m. (previous

first half-year EUR -5.1. m.) and the semi-annual result amounted EUR 14.5

m. (previous first half-year EUR -5.2 m.).



The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2016/2017 can be downloaded as

pdf.-file under www.aktie.bvb.de (rubric publications) from February 24th,

2017 on.



Dortmund, February 20th, 2017



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

