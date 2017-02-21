DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 02, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 02, 2017
German: http://www.telekom.com/16gb

English: http://www.telekom.com/16fy

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 02, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 02, 2017
German: http://www.telekom.com/16gb

English: http://www.telekom.com/16fy













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

