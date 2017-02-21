DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





20.02.2017 / 11:48





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 02, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 02, 2017

German: http://www.telekom.com/16gb



English: http://www.telekom.com/16fy

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 02, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 02, 2017

German: http://www.telekom.com/16gb



English: http://www.telekom.com/16fy





