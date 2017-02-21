DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 33rd Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





20.02.2017 / 13:44





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 33rd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 13 February 2017 until and including 19 February

2017, a number of 197,678 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the

Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February

2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



13/02/2017

32,184

120.28896

14/02/2017

38,992

120.82897

15/02/2017

25,562

121.71660

16/02/2017

35,844

121.33199

17/02/2017

65,096

120.63544



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 19 February 2017 amounts to 2,816,676 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 20 February 2017



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

