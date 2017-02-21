DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





20.02.2017 / 16:03





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: February 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: February 24, 2017

German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Halbjahresfinanzberichte

English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Semi-Annual-Financial-Reports





