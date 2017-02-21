DGAP-AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


20.02.2017 / 16:03


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: February 24, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: February 24, 2017
German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Halbjahresfinanzberichte
English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Semi-Annual-Financial-Reports













Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
