Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE sounding out market interest in a real estate company held by the Group


The Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE, Munich, has today decided to sound
out market interest among potential investors in a real estate company held
by the Group. This real estate company has an option on a Group-owned
industrial property in Munich which is approximately 27,000 m2 in size and
will probably no longer be required as of the first quarter of 2018 due to
the construction of a new R&D center for light equipment in Reichertshofen.

In light of the current positive dynamics in the Munich market for real
estate, Wacker Neuson SE is confident that a transaction in this context
could generate one-off earnings for the Wacker Neuson Group in the mid
double-digit million euro range by the end of fiscal 2017.


Additional information on Wacker Neuson SE shares:
ISIN: DE000WACK012

WKN: WACK01

Admission: Regulated market / Prime Standard; Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Company headquarters: Germany


Your contact partner:

Wacker Neuson SE

Katrin Yvonne Neuffer

Head of Corporate Communication /

Investor Relations

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich, Germany

Phone: +49-(0)89-35402-173

katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com








Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
