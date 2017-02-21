DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate





Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE sounding out market interest in a real estate company held by the Group





20-Feb-2017 / 18:36 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE, Munich, has today decided to sound

out market interest among potential investors in a real estate company held

by the Group. This real estate company has an option on a Group-owned

industrial property in Munich which is approximately 27,000 m2 in size and

will probably no longer be required as of the first quarter of 2018 due to

the construction of a new R&D center for light equipment in Reichertshofen.



In light of the current positive dynamics in the Munich market for real

estate, Wacker Neuson SE is confident that a transaction in this context

could generate one-off earnings for the Wacker Neuson Group in the mid

double-digit million euro range by the end of fiscal 2017.



Additional information on Wacker Neuson SE shares:

ISIN: DE000WACK012



WKN: WACK01



Admission: Regulated market / Prime Standard; Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Company headquarters: Germany



Your contact partner:



Wacker Neuson SE



Katrin Yvonne Neuffer



Head of Corporate Communication /



Investor Relations



Preussenstrasse 41



80809 Munich, Germany



Phone: +49-(0)89-35402-173



katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com



www.wackerneusongroup.com

