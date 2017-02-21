DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Restructure of Company





Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Investment Agreement with Offen Group and DEVK; ongoing negotiations on agreement on restructuring and release of liability





Today Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Company) has concluded an

Investment Agreement with CPO Investments GmbH & Co. KG (Offen Group) and

DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft (together the Investors).



In substance, the Investment Agreement provides for an obligation of the

Investors to provide an initial financing for and to invest in the Company

the minimum amount of in total EUR 2,000,000.00 to be effected by way of

capital measures and to conduct negotiations about a further financing and

investment - depending on the further course of the project - in the order

of EUR 14,000,000.00. This obligation is subject to conditions precedent,

in particular that the banks financing the Marenave-fleet release the

Company from its liabilities incurred for the benefit of the banks. In the

course of the release from liabilities it is envisaged to sell off the

Marenave-fleet. In future a close strategic cooperation between Offen Group

and the Company is envisaged. In order to promote this cooperation, the

investment in the Company is also subject to Offen Group being represented

in the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company.



As set out in the ad-hoc-announcement on 16 December 2016, the

participation of investors is an essential part in the context of the

envisaged comprehensive restructuring concept outside insolvency. The

details of the capital measures by which the Investors" investment shall be

effected remain to be determined. The negotiations with the financing banks

on an agreement on the restructuring and release of liability are being

continued.



