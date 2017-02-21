DGAP-Adhoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Investment Agreement with Offen Group and DEVK; ongoing negotiations on agreement on restructuring and release of liability

Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Restructure of Company


Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Investment Agreement with Offen Group and DEVK; ongoing negotiations on agreement on restructuring and release of liability


20-Feb-2017


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Today Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Company) has concluded an
Investment Agreement with CPO Investments GmbH & Co. KG (Offen Group) and
DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft (together the Investors).

In substance, the Investment Agreement provides for an obligation of the
Investors to provide an initial financing for and to invest in the Company
the minimum amount of in total EUR 2,000,000.00 to be effected by way of
capital measures and to conduct negotiations about a further financing and
investment - depending on the further course of the project - in the order
of EUR 14,000,000.00. This obligation is subject to conditions precedent,
in particular that the banks financing the Marenave-fleet release the
Company from its liabilities incurred for the benefit of the banks. In the
course of the release from liabilities it is envisaged to sell off the
Marenave-fleet. In future a close strategic cooperation between Offen Group
and the Company is envisaged. In order to promote this cooperation, the
investment in the Company is also subject to Offen Group being represented
in the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company.

As set out in the ad-hoc-announcement on 16 December 2016, the
participation of investors is an essential part in the context of the
envisaged comprehensive restructuring concept outside insolvency. The
details of the capital measures by which the Investors" investment shall be
effected remain to be determined. The negotiations with the financing banks
on an agreement on the restructuring and release of liability are being
continued.

20-Feb-2017
Language: English
Company: Marenave Schiffahrts AG

Caffamacherreihe 7

20355 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 / 28 41 93 0
Fax: 040 / 28 41 93 297
E-mail: info@marenave.com
Internet: www.marenave.com
ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
WKN: A0H1GY
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
