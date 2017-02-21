DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





20.02.2017 / 22:19





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 10, 2017

German: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/about_ubs/investor_relations/annualreporting/2016.html

English: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/about_ubs/investor_relations/annualreporting/2016.html





20.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

