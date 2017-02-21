DGAP-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017
German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 30, 2017
German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.gft.com





 
