DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





21.02.2017 / 14:33





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017

German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 30, 2017

German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/





21.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

