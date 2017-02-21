DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2017

German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017

German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

