GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


21.02.2017 / 14:37


GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2017
German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017
German: http://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
