Deutsche Wohnen AG to (i) issue new convertible bonds, (ii) solicit offers
from investors to sell to Deutsche Wohnen AG outstanding convertible bonds
and (iii) to launch cash capital increase
Frankfurt/Main and Berlin, 21 February 2017. Deutsche Wohnen AG ("Deutsche
Wohnen" or the "Company") concurrently launches the issue of EUR 800
million convertible bonds maturing in July 2024 ("New Convertible Bonds"),
solicits offers from investors to sell to Deutsche Wohnen AG the
outstanding convertible bonds due November 2020 ("Convertible Bonds Tender
Offer") and launches a capital increase against cash contribution with the
intention to generate gross proceeds in the amount of approximately EUR 500
million ("Capital Increase"). The shares from the Capital Increase and the
shares underlying the New Convertible Bonds amount together to almost 10 %
of the registered share capital of the Company.
New Convertible Bonds
Today, the management board of Deutsche Wohnen, with approval of the
supervisory board, resolved to issue New Convertible Bonds with an
aggregate principal amount of EUR 800 million, maturing July 2024. The New
Convertible Bonds are convertible into newly issued or existing Deutsche
Wohnen bearer shares with no par value or can be repaid in cash. The
shareholders" preemptive rights are excluded.
The New Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100 % of their nominal value
with a denomination of EUR 100,000 per convertible bond and - unless
previously converted, repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at
maturity. The New Convertible Bonds will be offered with an annual interest
rate between 0.20 % and 0.45 % and a conversion premium between 48 % and 58
% above the placement price per Deutsche Wohnen share in the Capital
Increase. The New Convertible Bonds will be offered solely to institutional
investors in certain jurisdictions, outside the United States, via a
private placement.
The initial conversion price and the conversion premium are expected to be
determined via an accelerated bookbuilding. The New Convertible Bonds are
expected to be issued by Deutsche Wohnen on or about February 27, 2017, and
subsequently to be admitted to trading on the non-regulated open market
segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The Company will be entitled to redeem the New Convertible Bonds from
August 17, 2022 if the stock exchange price per share of Deutsche Wohnen
amounts to at least 130 % of the conversion price over a certain period.
The holders of the New Convertible Bonds will not be entitled to an
investor put.
Convertible Bonds Tender Offer
Moreover, the management board of Deutsche Wohnen, with approval of the
supervisory board, resolved today to authorize banks, acting on behalf of
the Company, to invite holders of outstanding convertible bonds issued by
Deutsche Wohnen on November 22, 2013, due 2020 with aggregate outstanding
nominal amount of EUR 250 million ("2020 Convertible Bonds") to make offers
to sell for cash their 2020 Convertible Bonds. The current market value of
the outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds amounts to approx. EUR 460 million.
The Convertible Bonds Tender Offer is not open to any persons located or
resident in the United States or that are otherwise U.S. Persons (within
the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended), or persons acting for the account or benefit of any such persons,
or in any other jurisdiction where the Convertible Bonds Tender Offer or
any participation therein would be unlawful.
After this process, Deutsche Wohnen will decide whether, to what extent and
at what price it will purchase 2020 Convertible Bonds. Deutsche Wohnen is
under no obligation to purchase 2020 Convertible Bonds through this
process.
Capital Increase
The management board of Deutsche Wohnen, with approval of the supervisory
board, further resolved on a capital increase, which corresponds to an
amount of approximately EUR 500 million or 5 % of the registered share
capital against cash contributions and under exclusion of shareholders"
subscription rights. The placement price per new share will be determined
following the conclusion of an accelerated bookbuilding. The new shares
carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2016.
The share placement will be launched with immediate effect, and the new
shares shall be offered to institutional investors in and outside of
Germany.
The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market
(regulierter Markt) without a prospectus and are expected to be included in
the existing quotation for the Company"s shares in the sub-segment of the
regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime
Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or about February 27, 2017.
Use of Proceeds
The proceeds from the Capital Increase will be used in most part to finance
the Convertible Bonds Tender Offer. The remaining proceeds from the Capital
Increase and the proceeds from the issue of the New Convertible Bonds will
primarily be used to finance the future acquisition pipeline, the Pegasus
nursing home portfolio acquisition announced in Q3 2016 and other smaller
recent acquisitions.
The acquisition pipeline and the chances of executing further acquisitions
are good. There are currently advanced but not yet concluded negotiations
for a medium sized residential portfolio located in existing Core+
locations. The remaining proceeds shall be used as liquidity reserves for
future acquisitions, as well as capital expenditures - including new
developments - and shall also serve general corporate purposes.
Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen is one of the largest publicly listed property companies in
Germany and Europe with a business focus on managing and developing its
residential property portfolio. As at 31 December 2015 the portfolio
comprised a total of 148,218 units, of which 146,128 are residential units
and 2,090 commercial properties. The company is listed in the Deutsche
Börse"s MDAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT and
GPR 250.
