DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.02.2017 / 18:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 20, 2017
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Ohio
|1-4879
|34-0183970
|(State or other
|(Commission File
|(I.R.S. Employer
|jurisdiction of
|Number)
|Identification No.)
|incorporation)
|5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.
|44720-8077
|Box 3077,
|North Canton, Ohio
|(Address of principal
|(Zip Code)
|executive offices)
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to
simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of
the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
(17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
(17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Item 8.01 Other Events
On February 20, 2017, Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, a German
partnership limited by shares ("Diebold KGaA") and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") published a
settlement offer announcement (the "Settlement Offer Announcement") with
respect to the settlement offer for shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG (f/k/a
Wincor Nixdorf AG). The settlement offer is being made pursuant to the
domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (the "Domination and
Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement"), between Diebold KGaA and Diebold
Nixdorf AG, dated September 26, 2016, which became effective on February
14, 2017. The effectiveness of the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer
Agreement has been previously disclosed in the Company"s Current Report on
Form 8-K filed February 17, 2017.
The exit compensation in the settlement offer of EUR55.02 per Diebold
Nixdorf AG share plus interest will be paid to the accepting shareholders
of Diebold Nixdorf AG in exchange for their Diebold Nixdorf AG shares. The
acceptance period for the settlement offer ends on April 18, 2017, at 24:00
hours, midnight (Central European Summer Time). If appraisal proceedings
pursuant to the German Appraisal Proceedings Act ( Spruchverfahrensgesetz )
are filed, the settlement offer can be accepted until two months after the
date on which the decision on the last motion has been announced in the
German Federal Gazette.
The Settlement Offer Announcement was published in accordance with German
law in the German Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ) and on the Company"s
website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com . An English translation of the
Settlement Offer Announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current
Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
The description of the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement
and the settlement offer in this document is not complete and qualified in
its entirety by the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement, an
English translation of which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company"s
Current Report on Form 8-K filed September 29, 2016 (File No. 1‑4879) and
the Settlement Offer Announcement, an English translation of which is
attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. This document
does not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the
settlement offer in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to make such an
offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that
are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These include statements
regarding management"s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or
forecasts for the future including, without limitation, the business
combination with Diebold Nixdorf AG, the effectuation of personnel changes
within the Diebold Nixdorf Group and the consummation of the domination and
profit-and-loss transfer agreement. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and
involve risks and uncertainties because such statements relate to events
and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future;
consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or
implied in the statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance. In addition, risks and uncertainties related to the
domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement include, but are not
limited to, risks associated with appraisal proceedings in relation to the
domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement, the occurrence of any
event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the
termination of the business combination agreement or the domination and
profit-and-loss transfer agreement and risks associated with the impact the
business combination agreement, the personnel changes and the domination
and profit-and-loss transfer agreement and any related litigation may have
on the business and operations of the combined company, including on the
ability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, and
maintain relationships with its suppliers. These risks, as well as other
risks are more fully discussed in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s reports
filed with the SEC and available at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov. Any
forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this document.
Except as required by applicable law, neither Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
nor Diebold Nixdorf AG undertakes any obligation to update or revise
publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
99.1 Settlement Offer Announcement, dated February 20, 2017 (English
translation).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|February 21, 2017
|By:
|/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken
|Name: Jonathan B. Leiken
|Title: Senior Vice
|President, Chief
|Legal Officer and
|Secretary
EXHIBIT INDEX
|Exhibit
|Number
|Description
|99.1
|Settlement Offer Announcement, dated February 20, 2017 (English
|translation).
Exhibit 99.1
- Non-binding Convenience Translation -
Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA
Eschborn
Settlement Offer
to the Minority Shareholders of
Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Paderborn
- ISIN DE000A0CAYB2 / WKN A0C AYB -
On September 26, 2016 Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, Eschborn,
("Diebold KGaA ") as controlling company, and Diebold Nixdorf
Aktiengesellschaft (formerly: Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft), Paderborn
(" Diebold Nixdorf AG "), as controlled company, entered into a domination
and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to Section 291 para. 1
German Stock Corporation Act ( Aktiengesetz - AktG ) (" Agreement "). The
Agreement was approved by the general meeting of shareholders of Diebold
KGaA on September 26, 2016 and by the extraordinary general meeting of
shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG on September 26, 2016. Following the
registration of the Agreement with the commercial register (HRB 6846) at
the Local Court ( Amtsgericht ) Paderborn on February 14, 2017, the
Agreement became effective. The registration was published pursuant to
Section 10 German Commercial Code ( Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB ) on February
14, 2017.
In the Agreement, Diebold KGaA agreed to acquire, upon request by any
minority shareholder of Diebold Nixdorf AG, such shareholder"s no-par value
bearer shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG (ISIN DE000A0CAYB2), each representing
a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital of Diebold Nixdorf AG
(each a " Diebold Nixdorf Share " and together the " Diebold Nixdorf Shares
"), in exchange for a cash compensation (" Exit Compensation ") in the
amount of
EUR 55.02 per Diebold Nixdorf Share
("Settlement Offer").
Pursuant to Section 305 para. 3 sent. 3 German Stock Corporation Act, the
Exit Compensation is to be paid with interest in the amount of five (5)
percentage points above the base interest rate pursuant to Section 247
German Civil Code ( Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch - BGB ) from the expiration
of the day on which the Agreement became effective, i.e. from February 15,
2017.
Minority shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG who do not accept the
Settlement Offer remain shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG.
Diebold KGaA is obligated to pay to the minority shareholders of Diebold
Nixdorf AG for the duration of the Agreement an annually recurring cash
compensation payment (" Recurring Compensation ") as adequate compensation.
The Recurring Compensation is EUR 3.13 gross for each full fiscal year of
Diebold Nixdorf AG for each Diebold Nixdorf Share (" Gross Compensation
Amount ") less any amount of corporate income tax ( Körperschaftsteuer )
and solidarity surcharge ( Solidaritätszuschlag ) at the prevailing rate
for the relevant fiscal year (" Net Compensation Amount "), whereby this
deduction is to be effected only on any portion of the Gross Compensation
Amount from profits which are subject to German corporate income tax. When
rounded to a full cent-amount in accordance with commercial practice, based
on the circumstances at the
Exhibit 99.1
time of the conclusion of the Agreement, this portion amounts to EUR 1.97
per Diebold Nixdorf Share. Based on the circumstances at the time of the
conclusion of the Agreement, this results in a Recurring Compensation of
EUR 2.82 for each Diebold Nixdorf Share for an entire fiscal year of
Diebold Nixdorf AG. For the avoidance of doubt, it is agreed in the
Agreement that any withholding tax (such as capital gains tax plus
solidarity surcharge thereon) shall be withheld from the Net Compensation
Amount to the extent required by law. The Recurring Compensation is due on
the first banking day following the respective ordinary general
shareholders" meeting of Diebold Nixdorf AG for the preceding fiscal year
but in any event within eight (8) months following expiration of the
respective fiscal year. The Recurring Compensation is first granted for the
fiscal year of Diebold Nixdorf AG in which the Agreement becomes effective
according to Section 7 para. 2 of the Agreement.
If the Agreement ends during a fiscal year of Diebold Nixdorf AG or if
Diebold Nixdorf AG establishes a short fiscal year ( Rumpfgeschäftsjahr )
during the effectiveness of the Agreement, the Recurring Compensation is
reduced pro rata temporis for the relevant fiscal year.
The amount of the Exit Compensation and Recurring Compensation was
determined by the management of Diebold KGaA and the management board of
Diebold Nixdorf AG on the basis of the expert opinion of
PricewaterhouseCoopers Aktiengesellschaft, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft,
Frankfurt am Main. The adequacy of the Exit Compensation and
the Recurring Compensation was verified and confirmed by the judicially
appointed contract auditor ADKL AG Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft,
Düsseldorf.
Minority shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG who wish to accept the
Settlement Offer are requested to instruct their custodian bank to effect
the book transfer of their Diebold Nixdorf Shares for the purpose of
receiving the Exit Compensation in the amount of EUR 55.02 per Diebold
Nixdorf Share from now on to
Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main,
acting as central settlement agent.
The obligation of Diebold KGaA to acquire Diebold Nixdorf Shares is for a
limited time. The contractual acceptance period for the Settlement Offer
ends two (2) months after the date on which the registration of this
Agreement in the commercial register of Diebold Nixdorf AG has been
announced pursuant to Section 10 of the German Commercial Code. Therefore,
the acceptance period ends on April 18, 2017 at 24:00 hours (Central
European Summer Time). If a motion to the competent court to determine the
adequate Recurring Compensation or Exit Compensation pursuant to Section 2
of the German Appraisal Proceedings Act ( Spruchverfahrensgesetz -
SpruchG ) is filed, the Settlement Offer can be accepted until two (2)
months after the date on which the decision on the last motion has been
announced in the Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ). It is sufficient that
the declaration of acceptance of the Settlement Offer is received by the
respective custodian bank during the acceptance period.
The Exit Compensation of EUR 55.02 per Diebold Nixdorf Share plus interest
will be paid to the accepting shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG in
exchange for their Diebold Nixdorf Shares. The transfer of Diebold Nixdorf
Shares in exchange for the Exit Compensation is free of charge for minority
shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG, provided that they have a domestic
securities deposit account.
If appraisal proceedings are initiated pursuant to the German Appraisal
Proceedings Act for the judicial determination of the adequate Exit
Compensation and/or adequate Recurring Compensation, and the adjudicating
court sets a legally binding higher Exit Compensation and/or Recurrent
Compensation - as in each case contractually agreed - minority shareholders
of Diebold Nixdorf AG who have already accepted the Settlement Offer will
also be entitled to claim a corresponding increase of the Exit Compensation
or Recurring Compensation, as the case may be, which they have previously
received. The same applies if Diebold KGaA commits in a court settlement
with any minority shareholder of Diebold Nixdorf AG to pay a higher Exit
Compensation and/or Recurring Compensation to avoid or end appraisal
proceedings under the German Appraisal Proceedings Act. In each case this
applies regardless of whether the minority shareholder
Exhibit 99.1
of Diebold Nixdorf AG participated in any proceeding pursuant to the German
Appraisal Proceedings Act.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, North Canton, Ohio, United States of
America, and Diebold KGaA, reserve the right to purchase additional Diebold
Nixdorf Shares outside of the Settlement Offer at any time, directly or
indirectly, on or off a stock exchange. Additional purchases, if any, will
comply with applicable laws and regulations, including, to the extent
applicable, from the time of announcement of the Settlement Offer until its
expiration, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and
regulations promulgated by the SEC thereunder. If such additional purchases
of Diebold Nixdorf Shares take place or agreements awarding a claim to the
transfer of Diebold Nixdorf Shares are entered into prior to March 30,
2017, this will be published by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated without undue
delay in accordance with applicable law, including Sections 14 para. 3, 23
para. 2 of the German Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz
- WpÜG ), on the website of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated at http://
www.dieboldnixdorf.com under Company/Investor Relations, in the German
Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ) and by way of an English language press
release via an electronically operated information distribution system in
the United States, stating the number of shares and/or voting rights so
acquired or agreed to acquire, and the nature and amount of consideration
paid or agreed to be paid for each share and/or voting right. The
obligation to publically disclose information regarding additional
purchases pursuant to Sections 14 para. 3, 23 para. 2 of the German
Takeover Act exists only for purchases or acquisition agreements
respectively which will have taken place or will be closed until March 29,
2017, 24:00 hours (Central European Summer Time).
The Agreement, the joint contract report of the management board of Diebold
Nixdorf AG and the management of Diebold KGaA pursuant to Sec. 293a German
Stock Corporation Act of August 16, 2016, relating to the Agreement, as
well as further information on the Agreement and the Settlement Offer are
available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com under Company/Investor
Relations.
|Eschborn, February 2017
|Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co.
|KGaA
|The management