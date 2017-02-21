DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 20, 2017



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000



Item 8.01 Other Events



On February 20, 2017, Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, a German

partnership limited by shares ("Diebold KGaA") and a wholly-owned

subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") published a

settlement offer announcement (the "Settlement Offer Announcement") with

respect to the settlement offer for shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG (f/k/a

Wincor Nixdorf AG). The settlement offer is being made pursuant to the

domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (the "Domination and

Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement"), between Diebold KGaA and Diebold

Nixdorf AG, dated September 26, 2016, which became effective on February

14, 2017. The effectiveness of the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer

Agreement has been previously disclosed in the Company"s Current Report on

Form 8-K filed February 17, 2017.



The exit compensation in the settlement offer of EUR55.02 per Diebold

Nixdorf AG share plus interest will be paid to the accepting shareholders

of Diebold Nixdorf AG in exchange for their Diebold Nixdorf AG shares. The

acceptance period for the settlement offer ends on April 18, 2017, at 24:00

hours, midnight (Central European Summer Time). If appraisal proceedings

pursuant to the German Appraisal Proceedings Act ( Spruchverfahrensgesetz )

are filed, the settlement offer can be accepted until two months after the

date on which the decision on the last motion has been announced in the

German Federal Gazette.



The Settlement Offer Announcement was published in accordance with German

law in the German Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ) and on the Company"s

website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com . An English translation of the

Settlement Offer Announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current

Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS



The description of the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement

and the settlement offer in this document is not complete and qualified in

its entirety by the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement, an

English translation of which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company"s

Current Report on Form 8-K filed September 29, 2016 (File No. 1‑4879) and

the Settlement Offer Announcement, an English translation of which is

attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. This document

does not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the

settlement offer in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to make such an

offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.



CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that

are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These include statements

regarding management"s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or

forecasts for the future including, without limitation, the business

combination with Diebold Nixdorf AG, the effectuation of personnel changes

within the Diebold Nixdorf Group and the consummation of the domination and

profit-and-loss transfer agreement. Such forward-looking statements are

based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and

involve risks and uncertainties because such statements relate to events

and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future;

consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied in the statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

future performance. In addition, risks and uncertainties related to the

domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement include, but are not

limited to, risks associated with appraisal proceedings in relation to the

domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement, the occurrence of any

event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the

termination of the business combination agreement or the domination and

profit-and-loss transfer agreement and risks associated with the impact the

business combination agreement, the personnel changes and the domination

and profit-and-loss transfer agreement and any related litigation may have

on the business and operations of the combined company, including on the

ability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, and

maintain relationships with its suppliers. These risks, as well as other

risks are more fully discussed in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s reports

filed with the SEC and available at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov. Any

forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this document.

Except as required by applicable law, neither Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

nor Diebold Nixdorf AG undertakes any obligation to update or revise

publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



(d) Exhibits.



99.1 Settlement Offer Announcement, dated February 20, 2017 (English

translation).



February 21, 2017

Settlement Offer Announcement, dated February 20, 2017 (English translation).



Exhibit 99.1



- Non-binding Convenience Translation -



Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA

Eschborn



Settlement Offer



to the Minority Shareholders of



Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft



Paderborn



- ISIN DE000A0CAYB2 / WKN A0C AYB -



On September 26, 2016 Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, Eschborn,

("Diebold KGaA ") as controlling company, and Diebold Nixdorf

Aktiengesellschaft (formerly: Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft), Paderborn

(" Diebold Nixdorf AG "), as controlled company, entered into a domination

and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to Section 291 para. 1

German Stock Corporation Act ( Aktiengesetz - AktG ) (" Agreement "). The

Agreement was approved by the general meeting of shareholders of Diebold

KGaA on September 26, 2016 and by the extraordinary general meeting of

shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG on September 26, 2016. Following the

registration of the Agreement with the commercial register (HRB 6846) at

the Local Court ( Amtsgericht ) Paderborn on February 14, 2017, the

Agreement became effective. The registration was published pursuant to

Section 10 German Commercial Code ( Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB ) on February

14, 2017.



In the Agreement, Diebold KGaA agreed to acquire, upon request by any

minority shareholder of Diebold Nixdorf AG, such shareholder"s no-par value

bearer shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG (ISIN DE000A0CAYB2), each representing

a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital of Diebold Nixdorf AG

(each a " Diebold Nixdorf Share " and together the " Diebold Nixdorf Shares

"), in exchange for a cash compensation (" Exit Compensation ") in the

amount of



EUR 55.02 per Diebold Nixdorf Share



("Settlement Offer").



Pursuant to Section 305 para. 3 sent. 3 German Stock Corporation Act, the

Exit Compensation is to be paid with interest in the amount of five (5)

percentage points above the base interest rate pursuant to Section 247

German Civil Code ( Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch - BGB ) from the expiration

of the day on which the Agreement became effective, i.e. from February 15,

2017.



Minority shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG who do not accept the

Settlement Offer remain shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG.



Diebold KGaA is obligated to pay to the minority shareholders of Diebold

Nixdorf AG for the duration of the Agreement an annually recurring cash

compensation payment (" Recurring Compensation ") as adequate compensation.

The Recurring Compensation is EUR 3.13 gross for each full fiscal year of

Diebold Nixdorf AG for each Diebold Nixdorf Share (" Gross Compensation

Amount ") less any amount of corporate income tax ( Körperschaftsteuer )

and solidarity surcharge ( Solidaritätszuschlag ) at the prevailing rate

for the relevant fiscal year (" Net Compensation Amount "), whereby this

deduction is to be effected only on any portion of the Gross Compensation

Amount from profits which are subject to German corporate income tax. When

rounded to a full cent-amount in accordance with commercial practice, based

on the circumstances at the



Exhibit 99.1



time of the conclusion of the Agreement, this portion amounts to EUR 1.97

per Diebold Nixdorf Share. Based on the circumstances at the time of the

conclusion of the Agreement, this results in a Recurring Compensation of

EUR 2.82 for each Diebold Nixdorf Share for an entire fiscal year of

Diebold Nixdorf AG. For the avoidance of doubt, it is agreed in the

Agreement that any withholding tax (such as capital gains tax plus

solidarity surcharge thereon) shall be withheld from the Net Compensation

Amount to the extent required by law. The Recurring Compensation is due on

the first banking day following the respective ordinary general

shareholders" meeting of Diebold Nixdorf AG for the preceding fiscal year

but in any event within eight (8) months following expiration of the

respective fiscal year. The Recurring Compensation is first granted for the

fiscal year of Diebold Nixdorf AG in which the Agreement becomes effective

according to Section 7 para. 2 of the Agreement.



If the Agreement ends during a fiscal year of Diebold Nixdorf AG or if

Diebold Nixdorf AG establishes a short fiscal year ( Rumpfgeschäftsjahr )

during the effectiveness of the Agreement, the Recurring Compensation is

reduced pro rata temporis for the relevant fiscal year.



The amount of the Exit Compensation and Recurring Compensation was

determined by the management of Diebold KGaA and the management board of

Diebold Nixdorf AG on the basis of the expert opinion of

PricewaterhouseCoopers Aktiengesellschaft, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft,

Frankfurt am Main. The adequacy of the Exit Compensation and

the Recurring Compensation was verified and confirmed by the judicially

appointed contract auditor ADKL AG Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft,

Düsseldorf.



Minority shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG who wish to accept the

Settlement Offer are requested to instruct their custodian bank to effect

the book transfer of their Diebold Nixdorf Shares for the purpose of

receiving the Exit Compensation in the amount of EUR 55.02 per Diebold

Nixdorf Share from now on to



Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main,



acting as central settlement agent.



The obligation of Diebold KGaA to acquire Diebold Nixdorf Shares is for a

limited time. The contractual acceptance period for the Settlement Offer

ends two (2) months after the date on which the registration of this

Agreement in the commercial register of Diebold Nixdorf AG has been

announced pursuant to Section 10 of the German Commercial Code. Therefore,

the acceptance period ends on April 18, 2017 at 24:00 hours (Central

European Summer Time). If a motion to the competent court to determine the

adequate Recurring Compensation or Exit Compensation pursuant to Section 2

of the German Appraisal Proceedings Act ( Spruchverfahrensgesetz -

SpruchG ) is filed, the Settlement Offer can be accepted until two (2)

months after the date on which the decision on the last motion has been

announced in the Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ). It is sufficient that

the declaration of acceptance of the Settlement Offer is received by the

respective custodian bank during the acceptance period.



The Exit Compensation of EUR 55.02 per Diebold Nixdorf Share plus interest

will be paid to the accepting shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG in

exchange for their Diebold Nixdorf Shares. The transfer of Diebold Nixdorf

Shares in exchange for the Exit Compensation is free of charge for minority

shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG, provided that they have a domestic

securities deposit account.



If appraisal proceedings are initiated pursuant to the German Appraisal

Proceedings Act for the judicial determination of the adequate Exit

Compensation and/or adequate Recurring Compensation, and the adjudicating

court sets a legally binding higher Exit Compensation and/or Recurrent

Compensation - as in each case contractually agreed - minority shareholders

of Diebold Nixdorf AG who have already accepted the Settlement Offer will

also be entitled to claim a corresponding increase of the Exit Compensation

or Recurring Compensation, as the case may be, which they have previously

received. The same applies if Diebold KGaA commits in a court settlement

with any minority shareholder of Diebold Nixdorf AG to pay a higher Exit

Compensation and/or Recurring Compensation to avoid or end appraisal

proceedings under the German Appraisal Proceedings Act. In each case this

applies regardless of whether the minority shareholder



Exhibit 99.1



of Diebold Nixdorf AG participated in any proceeding pursuant to the German

Appraisal Proceedings Act.



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, North Canton, Ohio, United States of

America, and Diebold KGaA, reserve the right to purchase additional Diebold

Nixdorf Shares outside of the Settlement Offer at any time, directly or

indirectly, on or off a stock exchange. Additional purchases, if any, will

comply with applicable laws and regulations, including, to the extent

applicable, from the time of announcement of the Settlement Offer until its

expiration, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and

regulations promulgated by the SEC thereunder. If such additional purchases

of Diebold Nixdorf Shares take place or agreements awarding a claim to the

transfer of Diebold Nixdorf Shares are entered into prior to March 30,

2017, this will be published by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated without undue

delay in accordance with applicable law, including Sections 14 para. 3, 23

para. 2 of the German Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz

- WpÜG ), on the website of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated at http://

www.dieboldnixdorf.com under Company/Investor Relations, in the German

Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ) and by way of an English language press

release via an electronically operated information distribution system in

the United States, stating the number of shares and/or voting rights so

acquired or agreed to acquire, and the nature and amount of consideration

paid or agreed to be paid for each share and/or voting right. The

obligation to publically disclose information regarding additional

purchases pursuant to Sections 14 para. 3, 23 para. 2 of the German

Takeover Act exists only for purchases or acquisition agreements

respectively which will have taken place or will be closed until March 29,

2017, 24:00 hours (Central European Summer Time).



The Agreement, the joint contract report of the management board of Diebold

Nixdorf AG and the management of Diebold KGaA pursuant to Sec. 293a German

Stock Corporation Act of August 16, 2016, relating to the Agreement, as

well as further information on the Agreement and the Settlement Offer are

available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com under Company/Investor

Relations.



















Eschborn, February 2017

Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co.



KGaA







The management



















