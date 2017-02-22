DGAP-News: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





PRESS RELEASE

Ströer continues the successful growth course in 2016 and got off to a very good start to fiscal year 2017

- Consolidated revenue increases substantially by 36% from EUR 824m to EUR 1.12bn



- Operational EBITDA climbs 37% from EUR 208m to EUR 285m



- Adjusted profit for the period up 46% from EUR 107m to EUR 157m

Cologne, 22 February 2017 Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is presenting excellent results with the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2016 and confirming its growth course. Consolidated revenue grew 36% from EUR 824m to EUR 1.12bn, with organic growth above 7%.

Operational EBITDA increased by a very substantial 37%, up from EUR 208m to EUR 285m. Adjusted profit for the period also rose sharply, up 46% from EUR 107m to EUR 157m or EUR 2.83 per share. The good performance of the operating business also had a positive effect on the financial position with the free cash flow increasing by 19%, from EUR 116m to EUR 139m. Ströer"s leverage ratio of 1.2 also remained stable at almost the same level year on year despite acquisitions and the dividend payout.

The diversification of the product mix and the extended digital portfolio are key elements of the strategy and the successful course. The continually growing local sales network and the growing relevance of Ströer as one of the largest German marketers with the widest reach are also significantly contributing to the positive development of the Ströer Group.

"Ströer has developed exceptionally well - we are reporting strong increases in revenue and earnings - the highest in the Company"s history. Focus remains on our organic growth opportunities in the strongest growing media segments online, mobile and out-of-home," says Udo Müller, CEO of Ströer. "We got off to a very good start to this year and are confirming our current guidance of Operational EBITDA of more than EUR 320m and an expected increase in consolidated revenue of around EUR 1.3bn for 2017."





All figures for fiscal year 2016 are preliminary and unaudited. The final results will be published when the annual report is presented on 27 March 2017.

About Ströer

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is a leading digital multi-channel media company and offers advertising customers individualized and fully integrated premium communications solutions. In the field of digital media, Ströer is setting forward-looking standards for innovation and quality in Europe and is opening up new opportunities for targeted customer contact for its advertisers.

The Ströer Group commercializes and operates several thousand websites in German-speaking countries in particular and operates approximately 300,000 advertising media in the out-of-home segment. It has approximately 4,400 employees at over 70 locations. In fiscal year 2015, Ströer SE generated revenue of EUR 824m. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is listed in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX.





For more information on the company, please visit www.stroeer.com.





Press contact

Marc Sausen



Ströer SE & Co. KGaA



Director Corporate Communications

Ströer-Allee 1 50999 Cologne

Phone: +49 2236 / 96 45-246

Fax: +49 2236 / 96 45-6246



E-Mail: presse@stroeer.de

Investor Relations

Dafne Sanac



Ströer SE & Co. KGaA



Head of Investor Relations



Ströer Allee 1 50999 Cologne



Phone: 0049 2236 / 96 45-356



Email: dsanac@stroeer.de



