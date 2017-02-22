DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend





The Executive Board of RWE AG decided in its meeting today to propose to

the annual general meeting on 27 April 2017 a dividend equaling the last

year"s proposal amounting to EUR 0,13 per preferred share and including a

suspension of the dividend for common shares. The proposal also

accommodates the significant financial burden under the forthcoming law

rearranging the responsibilities for nuclear waste management in Germany.



On the basis of the expectations for 2017, the Executive Board envisages

paying a dividend for the current business year of EUR 0,50 per common and

preferred share. The Executive Board aims to at least maintain this

dividend level in subsequent years. In this context, RWE is orienting

itself towards operating cash flows that are freely available on a

sustainable level.



