DGAP-AFR: Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. február 22., szerda, 10:40





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jungheinrich AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


22.02.2017 / 10:40


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2017
German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-dates/financial-publications/

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2017
German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-dates/financial-publications/













22.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




546581  22.02.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=546581&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum