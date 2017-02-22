DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jungheinrich AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





22.02.2017 / 10:40





Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2017

German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-dates/financial-publications/



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2017

German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-dates/financial-publications/

