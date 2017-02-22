DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: New formation of Supervisory Board and Executive Board of DEMIRE
2017. február 22., szerda, 10:43
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
New formation of Supervisory Board and Executive Board of DEMIRE
Langen, February 22, 2017 - At its constituent meeting on February 17, 2017 the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has taken several decisions regarding the structure and work of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board.
Frank Hoelzle has been elected Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr Hoelzle is CEO of Care4 AG, Basel, the management company of Wecken & Cie., which holds a 26.53 % strategic stake in DEMIRE and is the company"s largest single shareholder.
As reported on February 17, the Supervisory Board has also appointed Ralf Kind as CFO of the company. With effect from March 1, 2017, Ralf Kind will assume his duties at DEMIRE AG and extend the management board consisting of Prof. Andreas Steyer (CEO) and Markus Drews (COO).
Furthermore, on February 17, the Executive Board contract of Markus Drews, COO, was prolonged by a further three years until the end of 2020. The contract of Prof. Andreas Steyer, CEO, runs until March 31, 2019.
Prof. Andreas Steyer: "The new formation of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board provides DEMIRE an excellent management basis to enter the next phase of our corporate development. After having successfully completed the transformation of DEMIRE last year, this will now allow us to accelerate our growth strategy at full strength."
The Management
Contact information
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
D-63225 Langen
Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11
ir@demire.ag
_______________________________________
About DEMIRE - First in secondary locations
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up and coming areas bordering German metropolitan areas. As at September 30, 2016, DEMIRE held real estate with a market value of EUR 985 million. As at the reporting date, annual contractual rents had been firmly agreed upon in the amount of EUR 75.5 million for an average term of 5.2 years.
DEMIRE aims to maintain its corporate organisation as lean as possible, although it still believes that economies of scale and portfolio optimisation are best achieved by having its own in-house asset, property and facility management. This safeguards the Company"s business expertise and, equally important, allows the Company to maintain direct contact with the customer.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
546545 22.02.2017
