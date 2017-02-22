DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update





BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to "buy"-rating





22.02.2017 / 11:02







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The ODDO SEYDLER Bank AG, Frankfurt a.M. has published a research update

dated February 22nd, 2017 with a back to "buy"-rating and an target price

of 6.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under

www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, February 22nd, 2017

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations





22.02.2017

