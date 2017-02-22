DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share

The Management Board of WashTec AG plans - in coordination with the
supervisory board - to recommend to the annual shareholder meeting a
dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share. The supervisory board meeting
approving the annual accounts will take place March 15, 2017.

With this significant dividend increase (prior year dividend EUR 1.70)
shareholders shall participate in WashTec"s successful business
development. With a net result of EUR 30.6m (prior year EUR 24.6m) and
earnings per share of EUR 2.29 (prior year EUR 1.78) 2016 has been once
again a year with the highest revenues and net result for WashTec so far.


Contact:

WashTec AG

Corporate Communications

Karoline Kalb

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1134

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135








Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
