DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend





WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share





22-Feb-2017 / 14:23 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share



The Management Board of WashTec AG plans - in coordination with the

supervisory board - to recommend to the annual shareholder meeting a

dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share. The supervisory board meeting

approving the annual accounts will take place March 15, 2017.



With this significant dividend increase (prior year dividend EUR 1.70)

shareholders shall participate in WashTec"s successful business

development. With a net result of EUR 30.6m (prior year EUR 24.6m) and

earnings per share of EUR 2.29 (prior year EUR 1.78) 2016 has been once

again a year with the highest revenues and net result for WashTec so far.



Contact:



WashTec AG



Corporate Communications



Karoline Kalb



Argonstrasse 7



86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1134



Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

